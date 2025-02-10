The secrets of a 2,000-year-old burnt scroll

A charred scroll from the Roman town of Herculaneum has been digitally "unwrapped", allowing researchers to peer inside the ancient document after 2,000 years.

One word appears more than once in the text that's been deciphered so far, so experts have already been able to hazard a guess at the document's subject matter.

