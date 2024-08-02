Recently discovered skeletons reveal new details about Pompeii

Earthquakes — not just a volcanic eruption — may have played a role in the city's destruction

Photo collage of the shape of Mount Vesuvius, exploding magma, and an overlay of archaeological finds from Pompeii.
It is estimated that at least 2,000 people died in Pompeii when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D.
Justin Klawans, The Week US
It has been nearly 2,000 years since the ancient city of Pompeii was destroyed, but a recent study sheds new light on how the city and its inhabitants may have met their demise. While conventional wisdom says Pompeii was destroyed by the volcanic eruption of Mt. Vesuvius, skeletal remains recently found in the ruins reveal that earthquakes may have also played a significant role. 

The study, published July 17 in the scientific journal Frontiers in Earth Science, concluded that earthquakes at the time of the Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D. "should be regarded as an additional cause of death in the ancient Pompeii." This adds a new layer of complexity to Pompeii, which remains one of the most well-known natural disasters in history. 



Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

