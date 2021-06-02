After walking across America, Mike Posner summits Mt. Everest

Mike Posner has proved he's cooler than all of us.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted he'd sumitted Mt. Everest and is descending Wednesday.

Posner was inspired to climb Earth's highest peak while in Colorado during his "Walk Across America" — he spent half of 2019 walking from New Jersey to California. "My walk was about me finding myself," Posner said. But he wants his climb "to be about others." So he's raising funds for the Detroit Justice Center in honor of his late father.

He spent his pandemic downtime in Colorado training for the climb, and jetted out to Nepal in April, Billboard reports. Posner is just shy of his $250,000 goal, but perhaps by the time he's back at sea level he'll have reached his goal and had inspiration for his next incredible feat.