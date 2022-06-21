Beyoncé releases new single ahead of her 'Renaissance' album

Queen Bey is back, and the Beyhive is swarming to the dance floor.

Beyoncé dropped her new single "Break My Soul" early Monday, CNN reports, adding that it's just "Act I" of her Renaissance album that's set to release on July 29.

The house music-inspired song hit over a million views in just a few hours of its release. Good Morning America notes that as Beyonce sings "You won't break my soul" in the chorus, she's expressing her self-awareness and highlighting how she navigates through life, "all while sampling the popular 90s house anthem 'Show Me Love.'"

Fans, perhaps unsurprisingly, were in a frenzy over the single, giving it mostly positive reviews. This comes just days after some critics responded negatively to Drake's new Honestly, Nevermind album, ET Canada says, which also had a house music vibe.

It's been six years since the Grammy-winner released a full-length album — she dropped Lemonade in 2016. Since then, she's "released a joint album, Everything Is Love; a live album; a concert film, Homecoming; a visual album, Black Is King; and singles like 'Black Parade' and 'Be Alive,'" The Week's Brendan Morrow lists.