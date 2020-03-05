Late night hosts survey the Democratic field after Super Tuesday, find 2 old men and some humor

Super Tuesday essentially winnowed the Democratic presidential field down to two candidates: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Jimmy Fallon impersonated both on Wednesday's Tonight Show.

The big takeaway is that "Joe Biden has risen from the dead," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Super Tuesday was like Easter Sunday for Joe Biden, who staged the biggest comeback since Robert Downey Jr." It's now a two-man race with Sanders, "and nothing against either one of those guys, but isn't your late 70s a weird time to start a new job?" he asked. "You know, we already have a rule that you can't be younger than 35 to be president. I think Congress needs to cap that, too, at age 70."

"It is the day after Super Tuesday, also known as Old Man Wednesday," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Joe's big night really was remarkable because he won in states where he didn't campaign," he said. "Biden did so well he even captured Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts, where he did not appear in person. If I'm Elizabeth Warren right now, that's the last time I campaign coherently." It "wouldn't be a Biden rally without a little confusion," he added, but "last night it came from some animal-rights protesters" who were promptly muscled off the stage with help from Biden's wife, Jill, and senior adviser Symone Sanders.

"Biden's got more women protecting him than T'Challa," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "No wonder he's winning the black vote." The Joe Biden at his victory rally was one "we haven't seen in a while," he added: "Smiling, full of energy, naming states that actually exist," but mixing up his wife and his sister was "an awkward mistake. And if you are going to talk about your sister-wife, you should have done it sooner, because then you could've won Utah."

"One thing I think we can all enjoy is the fact that ex-Republican billionaire Mike Bloomberg had to drop out today after spending $500 million in an attempt to buy the election," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Even though Super Tuesday didn't go the way she wanted, we owe Warren a debt of gratitude for single-handedly annihilating the Bloomberg campaign." Voters and the media are now obsessed with whether Biden or Sanders is more electable, but we have no way of knowing that, he advised, so "just vote for who you think would make the best president."