Late night hosts survey the Democratic field after Super Tuesday, find 2 old men and some humor

Super Tuesday essentially winnowed the Democratic presidential field down to two candidates: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Jimmy Fallon impersonated both on Wednesday's Tonight Show.
The big takeaway is that "Joe Biden has risen from the dead," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Super Tuesday was like Easter Sunday for Joe Biden, who staged the biggest comeback since Robert Downey Jr." It's now a two-man race with Sanders, "and nothing against either one of those guys, but isn't your late 70s a weird time to start a new job?" he asked. "You know, we already have a rule that you can't be younger than 35 to be president. I think Congress needs to cap that, too, at age 70."
"It is the day after Super Tuesday, also known as Old Man Wednesday," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Joe's big night really was remarkable because he won in states where he didn't campaign," he said. "Biden did so well he even captured Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts, where he did not appear in person. If I'm Elizabeth Warren right now, that's the last time I campaign coherently." It "wouldn't be a Biden rally without a little confusion," he added, but "last night it came from some animal-rights protesters" who were promptly muscled off the stage with help from Biden's wife, Jill, and senior adviser Symone Sanders.
"Biden's got more women protecting him than T'Challa," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "No wonder he's winning the black vote." The Joe Biden at his victory rally was one "we haven't seen in a while," he added: "Smiling, full of energy, naming states that actually exist," but mixing up his wife and his sister was "an awkward mistake. And if you are going to talk about your sister-wife, you should have done it sooner, because then you could've won Utah."
"One thing I think we can all enjoy is the fact that ex-Republican billionaire Mike Bloomberg had to drop out today after spending $500 million in an attempt to buy the election," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Even though Super Tuesday didn't go the way she wanted, we owe Warren a debt of gratitude for single-handedly annihilating the Bloomberg campaign." Voters and the media are now obsessed with whether Biden or Sanders is more electable, but we have no way of knowing that, he advised, so "just vote for who you think would make the best president."
Samantha Bee and her Full Frontal crew spoke with Democratic voters and managed to find a unifying candidate. Watch below. Peter Weber
The federal deficit has shot up under President Trump, due largely to a $1.5 trillion tax cut and bipartisan spending increases — Trump has insisted on hiking military spending, Democrats pushed to raise domestic programs. And so at a Fox News town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Martha McCallum argued that "if you don't cut something in entitlements, you'll never really deal with the debt." "Oh, we'll be cutting," Trump said, but he also promised that, presumably in a second term, the U.S. will see "growth like you never had before."
Entitlements refer to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, and Trump has sent mixed signals on whether he wants to cut them. The Trump administration is also asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, and one of the town hall participants asked what Trump envisions as a replacement to ObamaCare. Trump wasn't real specific.
Trump is asked what would a plan to replace Obamacare look like. A long word salad commences including his disappointment for not conveying how successful he’s been on healthcare and phrases like the carcass of Obamacare pic.twitter.com/Jb2A93kUey
'What we'd like to do is totally kill [ObamaCare] but come up, before we do that, with something that's great," Trump said. He claimed that after failing to replace the Affordable Care Act in 2017, he made the choice to manage "the carcass of ObamaCare" rather than sabotage the law, and "we're managing it fantastically." Peter Weber
President Trump is sure that people think the government is doing "a very good job" handling the coronavirus outbreak, and while no one knows how it started, "it's gonna all work out."
Trump was asked about the coronavirus during a Fox News Town Hall Thursday evening in Scranton, Pennsylvania. There have been 12 coronavirus deaths in the United States, and Trump said it's important for people to "be calm" and also think about not shaking hands with others. "If there was ever a time you could convince people not to shake hands, this could be it," he declared.
Because Americans are worried about being exposed to the coronavirus in hot spots like China and Italy, they are "now staying in the United States, spending their money in the United States, and I like that," Trump said. "You know, I've been after that for a long time. I've been saying, 'Let's stay in the U.S., spend your money here.' It's sort of enforced doing that." Catherine Garcia
President Trump believes his impeachment has "damaged" former Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to become the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
"They aimed at Trump and they took Biden down," Trump said Thursday evening during a Fox News Town Hall in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania. During the impeachment, Trump was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into Biden, then considered the Democratic frontrunner. After stumbles in early voting states, Biden had major wins on Super Tuesday and is now ahead in delegates.
Trump also took a swipe at Biden's cognitive function, saying that when he mistakenly said it was Thursday on Tuesday and stated he was running for U.S. Senate instead of president, it showed "there's something going on there." Catherine Garcia
Four-time PGA Tour winner Scott Piercy has lost endorsement deals with Titleist and J. Lindeberg after posting a homophobic meme earlier this week on Instagram directed at former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Piercy also posted a message about the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. After receiving swift backlash, Piercy posted an apology, writing, "Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!"
On Tuesday, Acushnet, the owner of Titleist, told Golf Digest that Piercy had been dropped. J. Lindeberg released a statement on Thursday saying as a global lifestyle brand, it strives "to support and show our love and compassion for all demographics around the world. When we choose our ambassadors, we choose individuals we know will represent us well on and off the golf course. The claims from Scott Piercy were unacceptable and far from our views and beliefs. We have since terminated our contract with Mr. Piercy."
Piercy is now playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. ESPN reports that he could face discipline from the PGA Tour, which released a statement saying it is "disappointed in the lack of judgment used." Catherine Garcia
Newly released receipts and billing documents show that taxpayers paid for an additional $157,000 in charges stemming from the Secret Service staying at President Trump's properties, The Washington Post reports.
Since his inauguration, President Trump has spent 355 days visiting his own properties, the Post estimates. Trump's son, Eric Trump, has said agents "stay at our properties for free — meaning, like, cost for housekeeping," later adding, "we charge them, like, 50 bucks." The new receipts obtained by the watchdog group Public Citizen show that in 2017, 2018, and 2019, the Secret Service was charged for 177 additional nightly room rentals at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, at a cost of $396.15 per night, per room.
During the summer of 2018 and part of the summer of 2019, The Secret Service was also charged $17,000 per month to rent the Sarazen Cottage at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Local listings show this was an unusually high rate for homes in the area, the Post notes. The Secret Service paid the rental fee even when Trump and agents were not visiting the property.
Before these new receipts were made public, the Post estimated that Trump's company has charged the Secret Service at least $628,000 since 2017. Catherine Garcia
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that the Department of Justice has until March 30 to turn over to him an unredacted copy of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Judge Reggie B. Walton wrote that Attorney General William Barr made "distorted" and "misleading" public comments about the report before giving it to Congress. The "inconsistencies" between Barr's statements and what appeared in the redacted version of the Mueller Report made public led the court to "seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report" to help President Trump, and Barr's actions and "lack of candor" call into question his "credibility."
Walton's ruling came in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News. The media outlet is asking for an unredacted copy of the full report, and Walton said it would be "disingenuous for the court to conclude that the redactions of the Mueller Report pursuant to the FOIA are not tainted by Attorney General Barr's actions and representations." Catherine Garcia
Andrew Yang's $1,000 promise may be coming to a town near you.
The entrepreneur is following his failed 2020 bid with a nonprofit dedicated to bringing his signature campaign promise to life, Yang announced Thursday. Humanity First will turn one New York town into a testing ground for the universal basic income Yang constantly promised during his run, along with other initiatives that make the nonprofit basically an extension of Yang's campaign.
In a beta version of Yang's so-called "freedom dividend," Humanity First — a name borrowed from one of Yang's campaign slogans — will give $500,000 to a to-be-determined town in the form of $1,000-per-month checks for each resident. Also on Humanity First's list is a "data dividend" program that will use its funds to protect people's data privacy rights.
The funding for the UBI initiative comes from venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and even a professional poker player, as well as some anonymous donors, The New York Times reports. So far, Humanity First has received $3 million in pledges to make the UBI pilots work. "My hands were tied as a political candidate to some extent," Yang told the Times, so now he has a chance to "get to work" and actually give his policies a whirl. Kathryn Krawczyk