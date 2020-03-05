Hachette employees stage walkout in protest of Woody Allen memoir

Hachette Book Group employees are standing up in support of Ronan and Dylan Farrow as the company prepares to release a new memoir by Woody Allen.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, recently announced it would publish Allen's memoir Apropos of Nothing next month. The book had reportedly been turned down by other publishers in light of the allegation from Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he molested her when she was seven years old. Allen has denied the allegation. Allen's son, journalist Ronan Farrow, blasted Hachette earlier this week, saying it failed to fact check Allen's book or inform him about its publication. Farrow, who has said he believes his sister's allegation, released his recent book Catch and Kill with Little, Brown and Company, a different division of Hachette.

Now, The Daily Beast reports Hachette employees walked out of the company's U.S. offices on Thursday in protest of the Allen memoir, with Little, Brown and Company staffers reportedly circulating a memo saying that employees "stand with Ronan and Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault." Employees from multiple Hachette imprints participated in the walkout, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his statement calling out Hachette and saying he would no longer work with them, Ronan Farrow called the publisher "wildly unprofessional" and accused of it demonstrating a "lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse." Dylan Farrow also called out Hachette in a statement, saying its "complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it." Brendan Morrow