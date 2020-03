Harry and Meghan make 1st official joint appearance since 'step back' announcement

The clock is ticking for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who only have a few weeks left before stepping back as full-time senior royals and just made their first official joint appearance since the shock announcement.

Harry and Meghan on Thursday attended the Endeavour Fund Awards honoring wounded service personnel in London for what CNN notes was their first appearance together for an official duty since they announced in January they would "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," as well as Meghan's first appearance in the United Kingdom in several weeks.

Harry at the event told attendees that "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you," also saying, "Being able to serve queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving."

BuzzFeed News notes that Harry, who at another recent event asked to be introduced without the "prince," seemed to obliquely reference his impeding step back as a senior royal at one point by saying, "Many of you have told me tonight that you have my back. Well, I'm also going to tell you that I will always have yours."

Harry and Meghan have a few more events scheduled after this before they officially step back on March 31. Brendan Morrow