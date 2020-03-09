Italy's Olympic Committee canceled all sports for the next month

Italy is shutting down one of its last institutions still standing.

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the country, especially in the north, Italy's Olympic Committee has decided to suspend all sports until April 3, it announced Monday. That applies to football teams that were previously holding out — at least when their games are played in Italy.

The Olympic Committee, known as CONI, made its announcement just before a football match between Italian teams Sassuolo and Brescia began, The Associated Press reports. That game continued playing as scheduled, but future Serie A games have been suspended at least for the next month. Still, CONI's purview can't stop Italian teams from continuing international play, like in the Champions League and Europa League.

The announcement comes after Italy's sports minister admonished Serie A for playing games to empty stadiums over the weekend. "The world of football feels immune to rules and sacrifices," Vincenzo Spadafora said, calling the decision to play on "irresponsible." Upcoming Champions League games played in Germany and England are schedule to go on as usual, but one slated for France won't have fans as the country has banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The Italian swimming federation recently withdrew its teams from international competitions and canceled some Olympic qualifying events even though the 2020 games are just a few months away. Kathryn Krawczyk