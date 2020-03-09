Italy's Olympic Committee canceled all sports for the next month

-
Italy's Olympic Committee canceled all sports for the next month2:21 p.m.
Trump reportedly told aides he fears journalists will purposefully try to infect him with coronavirus on Air Force One2:21 p.m.
Harry and Meghan officially end their royal duties2:01 p.m.
Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on cooperating with Epstein probe, prosecutor says12:46 p.m.
New York's Port Authority executive director tested positive for coronavirus12:37 p.m.
New York will make its own hand sanitizer using prisoners likely making pennies an hour12:36 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg is going to be a late-night talk show host for a day11:26 a.m.
Trump cheers lower gas prices amid stock market plunge, downplays coronavirus fears again11:23 a.m.
