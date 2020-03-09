See More Speed Reads
this is big
Edit

Italy's prime minister puts whole country on coronavirus lockdown

5:25 p.m.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Guisseppe Conte has instituted a travel ban across the whole country as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to grow.

Mandates barring public gatherings of any size and any nonessential travel will go into effect Tuesday morning, Conte announced Monday. People will only be allowed to leave their homes for family emergencies, essential work, and to seek health care — an unprecedented step for a democratic country.

Conte's "I Stay Home" decree bars weddings, funerals, all sporting events, and any other kind of public gathering. Schools will also remain closed until April 3. The decision comes after Italy announced Monday its death toll from the new coronavirus had rocketed from 97 to 463. These strict conditions had previously been in place in northern Italy, where COVID-19 first spread in the country.

"The right decision is to stay home" to protect people more vulnerable to the virus, Conte said. "The future of Italy is in our hands."

Italy's Olympic Committee barred all sporting competitions earlier Monday, and said it would seek a national decree to back up its decision. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantines for coronavirus exposure just 1 hour after flying with Trump

5:13 p.m.

More GOP lawmakers are self-quarantining after they were informed they interacted with an attendee at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will undertake precautionary recommendations from their doctors to isolate themselves until the 14-day incubation period for the virus expires in a few days. Neither congressman is experiencing symptoms. They were both, however, in close contact with President Trump recently, and Gaetz wasn't informed about his interaction with the CPAC attendee until he was midway through a flight on Air Force One.

Gaetz was seen in congressional chambers last week facetiously wearing a gas mask while the House voted on a COVID-19 spending package.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are also self-quarantining this week for the same reason as Collins and Gaetz, while Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said he was exposed, as well, but was told he was not at any risk and does not plan on self-quarantining. Tim O'Donnell

russian interference
Edit

Evidence in security report claims Russia used British politicians to advance interests in U.K.

4:30 p.m.
Bill Browder.
Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

The United States isn't the only country keeping an eye on potential Russian election interference.

The Guardian on Monday published evidence provided by British financier and political activist Bill Browder to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee that claims Moscow utilized British nationals — including politicians from both the Conservative and Labour Parties — to advance Russia's interests in the United Kingdom. The evidence also points to former intelligence officers, diplomats, and leading public relation formats.

Some of these people, Browder said, worked "unwittingly for Russian state interests," while others "had reason to know exactly what they were doing and for whom," though there is no suggestion anyone actually broke any laws either way.

Still, Browder alleges Moscow used British intermediaries in some capacity to to obscure its "entangled" state and criminal interests like money-laundering, "enhance Russian propaganda and disinformation," and "go after" some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's more outspoken enemies. Browder said the British government seems to be aware of Russian security service members working with diplomatic cover in the U.K., but they don't have as tight a grasp on the country's "informal espionage experts."

The ISC's report stemming from a two-year investigation is mired in a long process before it can be released. Downing Street has downplayed its contents, but others who have read it reportedly disagree. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

the isis fight
Edit

1st U.S. troops die in ISIS fight since last year

4:04 p.m.

Two U.S. Special Operations Marines died in a mission targeting ISIS, U.S. and Iraqi military officials said Monday.

The elite Marine Raiders were partnered with Iraqi security forces for a Sunday raid into an ISIS hideout in the Qara Chockh Mountains of north central Iraq, NBC News reports. Two American troops were "killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying" the Iraqi troops, the statement continues.

The names of the two troops have not yet been released, and the Operation Inherent Resolve statement didn't mention if any Iraqi forces were killed. NBC News also reports four other U.S. troops were wounded on the mission. The bodies of those killed were recovered after six hours with help from reinforcements, Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, tells The Washington Post.

Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy for the coalition to defeat ISIS, criticized the apparent danger of the mission, tweeting that "we seem to have lost focus on this mission."

These two deaths mark the first U.S. casualties in the six-year fight against ISIS since last August, when Marine Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer died in an operation in Iraq. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Israel orders 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals

3:26 p.m.
Israel coronavirus.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is imposing a required self-quarantine of two weeks on international arrivals amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this announcement on Monday, calling it "a tough decision" but one that "is essential to maintain public health," per The Washington Post.

In Israel, 42 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed thus far, and the number of cases worldwide has passed 100,000. Already, Israel was requiring quarantines for those arriving from certain countries like Italy and South Korea, but the Post writes the new restrictions "would be among the strictest in countries battling the outbreak."

CNN notes the quarantine rule applies to "Israeli citizens and foreign nationals alike," and "those foreign nationals who are unable to demonstrate to Israeli border authorities that they will be able to self-quarantine for two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump reportedly told aides he fears journalists will purposefully try to infect him with coronavirus on Air Force One

2:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump puts on a brave face when talking about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but things are reportedly pretty different behind closed doors.

Vanity Fair reports that Trump — a self-professed germaphobe — is "melting down over this." Perhaps not shockingly, he's focused on the media, in particular, one person close to the White House said. That reportedly includes him telling aides last week that he was concerned journalists would purposefully contract COVID-19 in an attempt to infect him on Air Force One.

Another source painted an image more in line with Trump's public reaction to the virus, as well, telling Vanity Fair he reportedly wants the Justice Department to "open an investigation of the media for market manipulation" as he tries to stave off, or at least provide a more optimistic outlook for, the plummeting stock market.

The White House did not respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment. Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus concerns
Edit

Italy's Olympic Committee canceled all sports for the next month

2:21 p.m.
Italian Olympic Committee.
Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Italy is shutting down one of its last institutions still standing.

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the country, especially in the north, Italy's Olympic Committee has decided to suspend all sports until April 3, it announced Monday. That applies to football teams that were previously holding out — at least when their games are played in Italy.

The Olympic Committee, known as CONI, made its announcement just before a football match between Italian teams Sassuolo and Brescia began, The Associated Press reports. That game continued playing as scheduled, but future Serie A games have been suspended at least for the next month. Still, CONI's purview can't stop Italian teams from continuing international play, like in the Champions League and Europa League.

The announcement comes after Italy's sports minister admonished Serie A for playing games to empty stadiums over the weekend. "The world of football feels immune to rules and sacrifices," Vincenzo Spadafora said, calling the decision to play on "irresponsible." Upcoming Champions League games played in Germany and England are schedule to go on as usual, but one slated for France won't have fans as the country has banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The Italian swimming federation recently withdrew its teams from international competitions and canceled some Olympic qualifying events even though the 2020 games are just a few months away. Kathryn Krawczyk

one last time
Edit

Harry and Meghan officially end their royal duties

2:01 p.m.
Harry and Meghan.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's farewell tour has come to an end.

Harry and Meghan on Monday made what's expected to be their last appearance as senior royals ahead of their planned step back, The Associated Press reports. Harry and Meghan, alongside other members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, attended Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Last week, Harry and Meghan made their first official joint appearance since they announced in January that they would "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Meghan over the weekend also met with students in London to commemorate International Women's Day. During these final appearances, Harry and Meghan have been "greeted by cheering crowds," NBC News reports.

AP reports that this year's Commonwealth Day event was a departure from 2019's, as "Harry and Meghan were ushered to their seats before the monarch's arrival instead of awaiting the queen and walking through the church with her as they did last year."

The New York Times also notes that some "awkwardness" was almost created with the original plan of having Prince William and Kate Middleton participate in the queen's procession but not Harry and Meghan; ultimately, "both couples ended up skipping the procession," the Times reports. Harry and Meghan sat behind William and Kate, the Times also says, and "the brothers did not exchange words as the service began."

Harry and Meghan are set to officially step back as senior royals on March 31. With no more scheduled appearances after today's event, Newsweek reports the two are expected to now head to Canada. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.