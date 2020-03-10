Weinstein wrote in email Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed,' documents show

Ahead of his sentencing, new documents have revealed that disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein called for Jennifer Aniston's death in a 2017 email.

New Weinstein court documents unsealed this week include this email he wrote to his representative in October 2017 as a journalist was reportedly seeking comment about a supposed allegation that he groped Aniston, Vulture reports.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein reportedly wrote.

Aniston has not, in fact, accused Weinstein of groping, and her publicist told The New York Times that Weinstein "never got close enough to her to touch her" and "she has never been alone with him."

Other details revealed in the new documents include that Weinstein in a 2017 draft statement described himself as "suicidal" and that his brother, Bob Weinstein, in an email wrote that he belongs in "hell." The documents also show that Weinstein, while trying to avoid being fired after the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him came to light, contacted wealthy friends like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking for help, per The New York Times.

Weinstein, who was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, and he's facing between five and 29 years behind bars. His lawyers are asking for a sentence of five years, arguing that anything more than that would "constitute a de facto life sentence." One of Weinstein's lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that in regard to the sentencing, "I cannot say I'm optimistic." Brendan Morrow