2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden got a lot of votes from people who did not support Hillary Clinton in Michigan

10:55 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won a close primary contest over Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016. Four years later, he's projected to lose to Joe Biden in the same state by double digits, which has a lot of analysts now arguing his previous victory might have been more about his opponent than him.

Biden's ability to swipe Michigan from Sanders likely hinges on a few factors — exit polls show he received major support from voters over the age of 45 (who turned out at higher rates than younger voters), as well as the state's African American voters. But he also edged Sanders among white men. The totals were close, with Biden ahead by just 3 percentage points, but it's a major turnaround considering Sanders defeated Clinton by 25 points among the demographic four years ago.

That appears to give some juice to the narrative that Sanders' victory in 2016 was "largely an anti-Hillary vote," rather than a pro-Sanders one.

Despite the Michigan loss, Clinton did go on to secure the nomination, but she ultimately lost to President Trump in the general election, and Michigan played a crucial role in that outcome. But there's some speculation that Biden turning the tide against Sanders could be a preview for what's to come in November, too. Tim O'Donnell

Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff

11:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, in the latest slight to his former attorney general.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that he is backing Tommy Tuberville, calling him a "REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Tuberville is the former football coach at Auburn University, and over the course of two swooning tweets, Trump called him "terrific" and "a winner," adding that he will "protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets." Tuberville not only has Trump's support, he has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Last week, Sessions and Tuberville finished on top in Alabama's Republican primary, but because neither had more than 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet in a runoff on March 31 to see who will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November.

Sessions was one of Alabama's senators when Trump picked him to be his attorney general in 2017. He was the first senator to support Trump during his presidential campaign, but fell from his good graces when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Before Sessions was forced out in 2018, Trump publicly belittled and mocked him, saying he wished he had picked someone else to be attorney general. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'

11:28 p.m.

It's been another successful Tuesday primary night for former Vice President Joe Biden, who solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nominee after wins in the highly coveted Michigan primary, as well as those in Missouri, and Mississippi. But in a speech to his supporters after the results rolled in, Biden extended a peace offering to his chief rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and his supporters.

There were no barbs fired at his top competitor. Instead, Biden praised the "tireless energy and their passion," of Sanders and his supporters, adding that both campaigns "share a common goal of defeating" President Trump, and that they'll do it "together."

Don't expect Biden, should he hold on to secure the nomination, to pick Sanders as his running mate, but the comments could signal he's prepared to try to mend fences between Sanders and the Democratic Party in the hopes of keeping his base in the fold when the general election rolls around in November. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Andrew Yang says Bernie Sanders was his 'inspiration,' but 'the math' has him endorsing Joe Biden

10:29 p.m.

Another onetime Democratic presidential candidate is showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Over the last week, several ex-candidates have endorsed Biden, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and on Tuesday, they were joined by entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Now a CNN political commentator, Yang announced on Tuesday night he is backing Biden.

"I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I've always said I'm going to support whoever the nominee is," he said. "So I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next president of the United States."

Yang shared his decision shortly after several networks projected Biden won the Michigan primary. He said that while he supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2016 race and considered him an "inspiration ... the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall." Biden, he added, is "the right man for the job."

To win over Yang and Sanders supporters, Biden needs to "show we know this economy's not working for many, many Americans, millions of Americans who feel left behind," Yang said. He praised Biden for being a "really, really patriotic public servant" and a "decent man who wants to do right by the American people. To me, a lot of it's about getting real solutions in place that more and more Americans feel will actually improve their day-to-day lives." Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden is still riding support from older and African American voters to victory, exit polls show

10:01 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on another hot streak Tuesday evening, capturing the first three primaries to be called on the night in Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan, and he owes a lot of it — as he does much of his comeback — to two key voting demographics.

Exit polls show Biden holds a convincing lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among black voters in all three states. That includes an 87 percent to 11 percent margin in Mississippi, a 69 percent to 28 percent difference in Missouri, and in Michigan he held an edge of 66 percent to 29 percent. The numbers in Mississippi, in particular, boosted Biden in the state, just as they've done throughout the South.

He cleaned up among voters older than 45, as well, the importance of which is amplified considering that age groups made up a vast majority of the electorate in all three states, including 71 percent in Missouri, 67 percent in Mississippi, and 63 percent in Michigan, per CNN. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden projected to win coveted Michigan primary

9:33 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan's Democratic primary, Tuesday's biggest prize.

With 76.9 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 53 percent of the vote, compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 38 percent. Michigan has 125 delegates, and losing there is a devastating blow for Sanders, who in 2016 defeated Hillary Clinton in the state's primary.

Biden is also projected to win the Mississippi and Missouri primaries. Six states hit the polls on Tuesday, with 352 total delegates up for grabs. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns

9:10 p.m.
Coachella in 2017.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach, two major musical events held every April in Indio, California, are being rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice announced the postponements on Tuesday. Coachella will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, with Stagecoach following on the weekend of Oct. 23. Goldenvoice said the festivals were rescheduled "at the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities." They did not say anything about the lineups changing; Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean are this year's Coachella headliners, with Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, and Thomas Rhett performing at Stagecoach.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered the postponements, saying in a statement, "This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors. No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community." Six people in Riverside County have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in nearby Indian Wells was canceled over the weekend due to coronavirus fears. This is a major blow to the area's tourism industry; hundreds of thousands of people attend the tournament every year, and a study found that in 2017, spectators, vendors, and sponsors spent more than $262 million at businesses in the region. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden projected to pick up second victory of the night in Missouri primary

8:53 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to win his second Democratic primary in Missouri.

Not long after polls closed in the state, Biden was declared victorious over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With just about 78 percent of votes accounted for, Biden is bringing in 60.5 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sanders' 34 percent.

Biden also picked up a big win in Mississippi, buoyed by major support from the state's African American voters, who make up a majority of Mississippi's Democratic electorate.

Sanders also lost the 2016 Missouri primary to Hillary Clinton, but the result was far closer.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Tim O'Donnell

