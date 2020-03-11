After finding piles of portraits in an abandoned studio, man finds a way to get them to rightful families

All he was supposed to do was go into an abandoned photo studio and measure the space, but when architect Brian Bononi entered the room, he knew he couldn't walk away from the stacks of family portraits set to be tossed in the trash.

Bononi thought about how long it took the families in the pictures to get ready for their photo shoot, and the logistics in getting everyone to the studio on time. "My heart sank every time I looked at the pile," Bononi told The Washington Post. "I knew that those photos meant a lot to the people who were in them and that they'd be gone forever if I didn't do something."

The Portrait Innovations studio in Kansas City, Missouri, abruptly closed after the nationwide chain went bankrupt, blindsiding customers. Bononi decided he would do whatever he could to get the portraits left behind in the studio to the right families, before they were thrown away by the space's next occupant. His family helped him transfer the portraits from the studio to their house, and they began calling people whose names and numbers were attached to the portraits.