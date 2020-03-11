Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

-
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison11:15 a.m.
Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, Trump's task force immunologist says12:25 p.m.
Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims12:10 p.m.
Former Sanders strategist says it'd be 'irrational' to 'keep this thing going'11:27 a.m.
Up to 70 percent of Germans may get the coronavirus, Angela Merkel says10:33 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi has 'Trump over a barrel' when it comes to potential coronavirus bill10:12 a.m.
Weinstein, facing up to 29 years in prison, to receive sentencing9:06 a.m.
Tax filing deadline could reportedly be extended over the coronavirus7:53 a.m.
