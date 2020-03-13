Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers pan Trump's big coronavirus speech to empty theaters

The Tonight Show, The Late Show, and Late Night will suspend production for two weeks due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, NBC and CBS announced Thursday evening. All the national late-night shows were going to start taping without a studio audience starting Monday, but Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers learned Thursday that their Thursday shows were going to be audience-less, too. They did at least part of their shows anyway, loosely.
"We're just kind of winging it — this is rehearsal right now," Colbert said to his mostly empty theater. He noted that "because of the coronavirus, all of Broadway was shutting down tonight," too, and he yelled at the coronavirus for infecting Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, in "a bummer of a sequel to Catch Me if You Can."
"Last night, Donald Trump pre-empted all programming to address a worried nation — and remind them, he's the thing they should really worry about," Colbert said. Wall Street immediately "freaked out" about Trump's phantom trade ban, but "Trump's body language" must have added to the panic. "He had a rakish flair that could only be described as stark terror," he pantomimed, and "it's not very reassuring when the guy telling us to stay calm about a respiratory virus loses his breath in the middle of a two-syllable word."
"Like you, I'm watching the news and I'm just as confused and freaked out as you are — I know that speech last night didn't help," Fallon told the empty theater, reading his monologue from index cards as The Roots kept things pleasantly madcap. "Last night, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office — it was a nice change from his usual speeches, right next to a helicopter," Fallon joked. "The last time Trump spoke from the Oval Office it was about his plans to build his border wall, which means in two years, the coronavirus should be about 10 percent taken care of."
"We had written a Closer Look last night" and it's still relevant, Seth Meyers said, dressed in shirtsleeves, so he decided to add it to Thursday's last-minute rerun. He called America's current mood "very surreal and weird," with the media and public health experts struggling "to convey the severity of what's happening without sounding hysterical" and Trump addressing the nation minutes after Sarah Palin rapped to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" dressed in a bear costume. Trump's speech should have focused on "massively ramping up testing, surging the capacity of our health care system, and taking care of the millions of vulnerable Americans who are about to face personal and economic hardships because of this pandemic," Meyers said. Instead, he's moving ahead with his "truly sadistic plan" to kick 700,000 Americans off food stamps.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, going audience-less Monday, sang a wistful farewell song for Thursday's crowd. Watch below. Peter Weber
Born at just 27 weeks, Anoushka Talwar spent her first three months of life in a neonatal intensive care unit, but she wasn't alone.
Talwar's father sat next to her incubator every day, and while he couldn't hold his daughter, he could form a bond by talking to her and reading stories. Now 14, Talwar wanted to assist families going through similar situations, and for her Girl Scout service project, collected books to start NICU libraries. "I wanted to help other parents connect with their premature babies," she told CNN.
The Georgia resident's goal was to collect 100 books, but after going to her neighbors and asking for donations, she found herself with 450 books. Talwar partnered with the March of Dimes, and was able to set up mini-libraries at two hospitals: Scottish Rite Hospital of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Hardcover books are for the NICUs, and paperback books are given to families as a keepsake once they are able to take their babies home.
The project earned Talwar her Girl Scout Silver Award, as well as the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council's Young Women of Distinction Award. Catherine Garcia
Betty White fans can breathe a sigh of relief — the Hollywood icon has not been affected by coronavirus.
Everyone's favorite golden girl is 98 years old, and in the panic that ensued on Wednesday night after Tom Hanks revealed he has coronavirus, Twitter users immediately began fretting about White. "Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine," one said. "We can't lose her."
The worrying was all for naught, as White's representative told Today on Thursday that "Betty is fine." That's good to know, but still, someone put this woman in a bubble. Catherine Garcia
At some point on Wednesday, President Trump decided to deliver a prime-time Oval Office address on the coronavirus outbreak, setting off "a frantic scramble to arrange airtime on television networks, iron out logistics for his delivery, and prepare a draft of what he would say," The Washington Post reports. "Trump — who believed that by giving the speech he would appear in command and that his remarks would reassure financial markets and the country — was in 'an unusually foul mood' and sounded at times 'apoplectic' on Thursday as he watched stocks tumble and digested widespread criticism of his speech," the Post adds, citing a former senior administration official.
The speech was mostly written by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, according to the Post, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and The New York Times. Miller isn't involved in Trump's coronavirus task force, and "Kushner hasn't attended a single task force meeting," the Journal reports. The speech was "based on extensive dictation from the president and suggestions from Vice President Mike Pence," and it "was being rewritten up until the time it was fed into the teleprompter."
"The hastily drafted 10-minute speech had undergone last-minute edits from the president" and Miller "after other aides had left the room," Bloomberg News reports. "Among the changes they made: Deleting a sentence where Trump said he and Melania were sending their prayers and love to people suffering from the illness." The copy fed into the teleprompter contained two significant errors and Trump inserted a third, prompting an immediate post-speech cleanup effort.
The speech itself "caused a divide inside the White House," the Journal reports. Kushner thought Trump needed to do it, while senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told colleagues "it was a terrible idea." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also against the speech, urging Trump to "wait at least a day or two so as to provide officials with more information," the Times reports. Along with Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks favored the speech. Trump's final product, like "much of his presidency," the Post says, "was riddled with errors, nationalist and xenophobic in tone, limited in its empathy, and boastful of both his own decisions and the supremacy of the nation he leads."
After spending hours working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced late Thursday that she is close to reaching a deal with the White House on a coronavirus aid package.
We "are near to an agreement," she told reporters. The final details are still being hammered out, but the package is set to include a provision requiring businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the coronavirus. Companies would be reimbursed by the federal government through tax credits. It will also have measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while also providing free coronavirus testing.
Pelosi said she expects there will be a vote on the package Friday "one way or another." Last week, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat coronavirus. Catherine Garcia
After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) declared a state of emergency on Thursday morning, the National Rifle Association decided to cancel its annual membership meeting scheduled for April 16 to 19 in Nashville.
There are at least 18 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, and Lee declared a state of emergency in order to hasten the state's response to the outbreak.
In a statement released Thursday evening, the NRA said it wasn't easy to call off the meeting amid coronavirus fears, but the organization was "ultimately guided by our responsibility to help ensure the safety and well-being of our NRA members, guests, and surrounding community." Catherine Garcia
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced Thursday night that his wife Sophie Trudeau has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Both Trudeaus will remain quarantined in their home for the next 14 days. Sophie Trudeau is "feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild," the prime minister's office said in a statement. Justin Trudeau is "in good health with no symptoms," and because of that, his doctors have advised him not to get tested for COVID-19.
Sophie Trudeau was recently in the United Kingdom, and upon her return to Canada, began experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. Justin Trudeau continued to work on Thursday, holding virtual meetings and making phone calls to world leaders from his home. Catherine Garcia
Walt Disney World is following in its west coast counterpart's footsteps.
Hours after it was announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will temporarily close starting Saturday morning, the Walt Disney Company said Walt Disney World will do the same, beginning Monday. The parks will remain shuttered through the end of the month. Disneyland Paris is also closing on Sunday, and the Disney Cruise Line is suspending departures starting Saturday.
Disney said it wants to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the closures are being done "in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees." All employees will be paid during this time, WESH reports. Walt Disney World has been closed before due to Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma, and Dorian. Catherine Garcia