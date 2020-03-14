New Zealand PM makes 'no apologies' after announcing 'toughest border restrictions' in the world amid coronavirus fears

-
New Zealand PM makes 'no apologies' after announcing 'toughest border restrictions' in the world amid coronavirus fears8:22 a.m.
White House physician said Trump actually doesn't need to get tested for the coronavirus7:45 a.m.
Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.March 13, 2020
Trump says he doesn't 'take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus testingMarch 13, 2020
Stocks soar as Trump announces new coronavirus response measures alongside corporate leadersMarch 13, 2020
Trump says he'll 'likely' get tested for coronavirus after meeting official who tested positiveMarch 13, 2020
Trump announces a national emergency, 'two very big words,' over the coronavirusMarch 13, 2020
House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's supportMarch 13, 2020
