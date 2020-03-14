See More Speed Reads
Biden vs Sanders
Edit

How the coronavirus may affect the Sanders-Biden debate

12:51 p.m.
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are still set to debate Sunday evening, but don't expect too many sparks to fly with everyone's minds focused heavily on the novel coronavirus, Politico reports.

Sanders, for a while, was expected to go after Biden — who has emerged as the frontrunner — and try to expose his weak spots in an effort to regain some momentum, but now it sounds like he wants to avoid being too confrontational and instead wants to amplify Democrats' call for unity in a challenging time. "Bernie's going to be careful about not looking too political — too electoral — and being the guy who says, 'Well, I can get this many delegates and go on to the convention...' No. That's not where Americans' heads are at," a Sanders adviser told Politico. "People are worrying about their families. They're at the grocery store buying batteries."

That said, Sanders will reportedly try to take advantage of the fact that health care, which is always viewed as one of the most significant issues, will sit squarely at the center of the debate. Per Politico, he figures to press Biden on his opposition to Medicare-for-All, as well as why he advocated for cutting social security in the past. Still, the debate will likely remain grounded in policy rather than "an all-out assault," said Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House will extend Europe travel ban to Ireland, UK, considering domestic restrictions

1:13 p.m.

President Trump on Saturday said during a press briefing that he's considering barring travel from certain places within the United States.

The president didn't go into much detail about what places might be affected, but he said the White House is "working with states" to determine the best path forward. Regardless, he advised Americans not to travel if they "don't have to" because "we want this thing to end."

Vice President Mike Pence added that the current travel ban from Europe will be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective midnight Monday. As is the case elsewhere in Europe, U.S. citizens and legal residents from those countries will still be able to return to the United States. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

U.S.-Iran tensions
Edit

3 Americans, 2 Iraqis wounded in in rare daylight airstrike targeting Iraqi base

11:04 a.m.
Department of Defense.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. spokesperson said at least 25 rockets landed inside Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad housing U.S. and other coalition troops in what appears to be a continuation of retaliatory attacks between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

The strike, which in a rare scenario happened in broad daylight, reportedly wounded three Americans and two Iraqis.

The attack occurred not long after a similar strike Wednesday at the base killed three servicemen, including two Americans, in what was the deadliest attack for U.S. troops in Iraq since late December, the event which eventually led to Soleimani's death. The Wednesday attack prompted the U.S. to strike against what U.S. officials said were weapons facilities belonging to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

Iran-backed groups vowed revenge for Friday's strikes. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Apple temporarily shutters its retail outside China, will still pay employees

10:39 a.m.
Apple store in Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

As part of the worldwide effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter Friday evening that the company is closing all of its retail stores "outside of Greater China" until March 27, reportedly making it the first major retailer in the U.S. to do so.

Cook said the "most effective way to minimize the risk" of transmission is to "reduce density and maximize social distance."

Apple's online store will remain operational, and customers can still go to authorized repaired shops or arrange mail-in services if they require assistance with their products, The Verge reports.

Crucially, employees affected by the store closings will continue to be paid, and Cook said the company will expand its leave policy to accommodate "personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19." Apple will also commit $15 million to help with global recovery from the virus, both physically and economically, while also matching any employee donations two-to-one. Read more at The Verge and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

bill passed
Edit

Pelosi, McCarthy stress bipartisanship after House passes coronavirus relief bill

10:24 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House passed a coronavirus economic relief bill early Saturday, 363-40-1, after days of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The bill includes tens of billions of dollars for paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, and free testing, among other things.

Prior to its passing, President Trump had urged Republicans and Democrats to support the legislation, although all of the "no" votes came from GOP lawmakers, and Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voted "present."

Still, the support was overwhelmingly bipartisan, something Pelosi stressed as a key factor in a letter to Democratic lawmakers Friday night. "While we could have passed this bill on our own, I believe it was important for us to assure the American people that we can work together to manage this crisis," Pelosi wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), generally not Pelosi's most ardent hype man, offered praise for the speaker and similarly stressed the importance of both parties coming together to face the crisis.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to pass next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess so the upper chamber could vote on the issue. Read more at NBC News and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New Zealand PM makes 'no apologies' after announcing 'toughest border restrictions' in the world amid coronavirus fears

8:22 a.m.
Jacinda Ardern.
Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Countries around the world continued Saturday to enact strict measures such as border closures and flight cancellations to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

That includes New Zealand, whose Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Saturday the government will implement a policy under which all travelers, even New Zealanders, must self-isolate upon their arrival in the country for 14 days starting Sunday at midnight.

Ardern said New Zealand, along with Israel and several Pacific Island nations, "will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," adding that she's not making any apologies in this "unprecedented time." All cruise ships will be banned from coming to New Zealand until June 30, as well. There are only six confirmed cases and no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Zealand so far.

Ardern has proven herself to be a swift actor in the past. Almost exactly one year ago, a white nationalist gunman killed more than 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, prompting Ardern to usher in a ban on semiautomatic rifles and institute mandatory buybacks in less than a week. It's no surprise she's not taking her time this time, either. Read more at Reuters and New Zealand Herald. Tim O'Donnell

hedging
Edit

White House physician said Trump actually doesn't need to get tested for the coronavirus

7:45 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The flip flopping continues.

Despite President Trump saying Friday he planned to get tested for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley hours later said the action isn't necessary.

Trump, within the last week, had two interactions with individuals who tested positive for the virus — he shook hands with Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and he also shared a table with another person at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But Conley said both instances were "low risk" because neither person was exhibiting symptoms at the time. He added that because Trump himself is without symptoms, testing or quarantine are not recommended.

Other doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, have urged those who have close contact with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to get tested, and Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced earlier this week they would self-quarantine because of potential contact with Wajngarten. Read more at NBC News and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

let me check those facts for you
Edit

Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.

March 13, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly cited the Obama administrations' response to the 2009 H1N1 "swine flu" outbreak as a means of defending himself against accusations that his administration has been inefficient in its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a press conference on Friday, Trump falsely claimed that the Obama administration "didn't do testing like this" and that they tested "far too late" — neither of which is true.

Ronald Klain, the former chief of staff to then-Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted that "the Obama administration tested one million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first U.S. diagnosed case," a number that seems within reason seeing as Quidel, a maker of such rapid flu tests, produced some 8 million during the flu season prior to the 2009 outbreak. By comparison, the U.S. has tested some 11,000 people for COVID-19 since the first U.S. case on Jan. 21.

Trump additionally hammered the Obama administration for the death of 14,000 Americans during the 2009 outbreak. Again, that's misleading; Joanne Kenen, the health editor at Politico, noted it's actually even "a low number for flu season." By comparison, the CDC estimates there have been between 20,000 to 40,000 flu deaths in the U.S. so far in 2020.

Comparing swine flu and the novel coronavirus does no favors for Trump, either. "The spread of [swine flu] was much slower and the mortality rate was much lower than today's coronavirus," The Washington Post writes. "At the current rate, the United States would hit 20,000 cases [the point at which Obama declared a National Health Emergency] in a matter of weeks, not six months. What's more, the swine flu had a mortality rate of 0.02 percent — about one-50th of the lowest rate health officials are citing for the coronavirus today (1 percent)." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.