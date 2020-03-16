See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
House impeachment lawyer with coronavirus says he's 'living proof' that not everyone can get tested

11:11 a.m.

Daniel Goldman, who recently played a key role in President Trump's impeachment trial, is opening up about the "difficult" and "frustrating" process he experienced before testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Goldman, who served as counsel for House Democrats during the Trump impeachment trial, recently announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and spoke Monday with MSNBC's Morning Joe, explaining that he first was turned down for a test in New York.

"I was told by the New York Presbyterian Hospital that I had to go home and self-quarantine because my symptoms were not bad enough to be admitted into the hospital, and unless you're admitted, you don't get a test," Goldman said.

What was "crazy," Goldman said, is that he was told that because he had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive, he had to self-quarantine but that the rest of his family didn't need to. He added that the professionals he encountered at the hospital were "incredibly frustrated that they did not have the number of tests that they would use, they had to ration them in this way."

Eventually, Goldman said, he "wouldn't take no for an answer" and drove to Connecticut to get tested at a clinic that had enough tests for him to get one, and he was found to have the virus.

"Donald Trump can keep saying that anybody who wants a test can get it," Goldman said. "I am living proof right here that that is not the case. And that is the biggest problem we have." Brendan Morrow

history rhymes
CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment

11:24 a.m.

Back in 2003, then-President George W. Bush stood on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and delivered the now-infamous "Mission Accomplished" speech, in which he announced the U.S. was at the end of major combat operations in Iraq.

Bush himself never actually said the words "mission accomplished," but a banner behind him projected the statement. Still, the point is that the prediction was wrong and the U.S. has remained in some form of combat in Iraq ever since.

Well, CNBC contributor Josh Brown thinks Trump may have had his own "mission accomplished" moment last Friday when he autographed a chart showing the stock market's major rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brown thinks it's "pretty much the same thing" as Bush's speech, suggesting the U.S. — and the stock market (which plunged again) — are far from out of the woods, despite the president's optimism. Tim O'Donnell

possible but rare
Does coronavirus spread through the air? Scientists have doubts.

10:56 a.m.
coronavirus.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There isn't yet clarity regarding whether the coronavirus can survive and spread through the air. The short answer among scientists seems to be, yes, but only rarely, Stat News reports.

One study conducted by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tested out the hypothesis in a controlled lab setting replicating the ideal conditions for the virus, thus creating a worst-case situation for humans. It showed the virus could survive in the air for multiple hours, but that's reportedly likely an overestimate because it's not a representation of real-world conditions.

In actuality, scientists tentatively think the virus can only last under very limited conditions for a few seconds in the air at best. That, of course, leaves some room for aerosol transmissions, but "you have to distinguish between what's possible and what's actually happening," microbiologist and physician Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa told Stat News. And what's happening still indicates the disease primarily spreads through droplets.

"If it could easily exist as an aerosol, we would be seeing much greater levels of transmission," said epidemiologist Michael LeVasseur of Drexel University. "And we would be seeing a different pattern in who's getting infected."

Indeed, the symptomatic infection rate, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is only 0.45 percent among patients' close contacts who are not household members, among whom it's reportedly 10.5 percent. Other research has found no coronavirus particles in the air in the hospital rooms of COVID-19 patients. All of that further suggests it's very rare for the virus to exist in the air. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Dow plunges 2,250 points, trading halts almost immediately after opening

10:18 a.m.
Dow Jones.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Wall Street trading was almost immediately halted on Monday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 took a dive.

The Dow fell 2,250 points, or almost 10 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 8 percent at the start of trading on Monday morning, triggering the stock market's circuit breaker and leading to a 15 minute trading pause once again. This was the third halt in trading in the past six sessions, notes The Wall Street Journal's Michael C. Bender.

In fact, as MSNBC's David Gura points out, the circuit breaker was triggered twice last week after about five minutes of trading, but on Monday, it took less than one minute.

"We literally rang the bell and trading was halted," Yahoo's Ines Ferre said.

This comes after the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it was slashing interest rates to near zero, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the coronavirus pandemic "presents significant economic challenges."

President Trump on Sunday praised the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, saying he was "very happy" with it after previously touting Friday's rally and sending a signed photo of the Dow's rise to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. But The New York Times' Jim Tankersley noted Monday that "if the S&P drops one more time like it just did at opening, it will have erased all of its gains since Trump's inauguration." Brendan Morrow

google trends
Trump-supporting states have increased their coronavirus Google searches, but polls show Republicans remain less concerned

9:44 a.m.
Google.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Googling coronavirus appears to have become much less partisan, The Washington Post reports.

During the period between Feb. 13 and March 13, there was a noticeable correlation between a state's support for President Trump and the number of Google searches for "coronavirus" among its residents. Blue states were searching the term twice as much as red states, reports the Post.

That seemingly has something to do with Trump's initial response to the pandemic, which was criticized as too casual. As a result, "Republicans have consistently been much less concerned about the coronavirus than Democrats," writes the Post. However, it's worth noting that, political views aside, two of the states with the highest number of searches — Washington and New York — have the largest counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Either way, the Post reports that Trump-supporting states are starting to catch up with their left-leaning counterparts on Google in the last week as the virus has established itself in 49 states, with search rates jumping in both red states and purple states. Blue states remained pretty consistent.

That doesn't necessarily mean everyone's equally concerned, though — an NBC News poll released Sunday shows Republicans still tend to be less worried about the virus than Democrats — nor do Google trends reveal exactly where those searches are leading. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Paid sick leave could be a sticking point as Senate considers coronavirus relief bill

9:35 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The Senate is expected this week to pass a coronavirus relief bill that has President Trump's approval, but it could potentially be held up a bit.

The House of Representatives early on Saturday passed an economic relief bill negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he "fully" supports the bill, which provides free coronavirus testing and requires companies with fewer than 500 employees provide paid sick leave.

The Senate is expected to pass the coronavirus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess. But Bloomberg reports that action could be delayed "up to several days" as the bill is "running into resistance from some Republicans worried about the impact of a temporary paid sick leave provision on small businesses."

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is one of those senators objecting paid sick leave provision, saying he hopes the Senate passes a "bill that does more good than harm — or, if it won't, pass nothing at all." Bloomberg notes that "Senate rules allow any one senator to delay a final vote for days." Mnuchin said over the weekend said "we'll work with the Senate on whatever minor changes we need."

In addition, Bloomberg reports the House has to "pass technical corrections to the bill, which was drafted on the fly," which "adds another wrinkle that could slow final action in the Senate." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Global airlines likely to be bankrupt by end of May, aviation consultant warns

9:17 a.m.
Empty airport.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Without government intervention, most airlines will go bankrupt by the end of May amid the coronavirus outbreak, an aviation consultant warns.

The warning, published by CAPA Centre for Aviation, based in Sydney, Australia, noted that cancellations outweigh future bookings, and airlines are seeing an unprecedented lack of demand.

Airlines have taken many precautions already — cutting flights and postponing new pilot trainings — amid recommendations to stay home and international travel restrictions.

CAPA notes "national self-interest over cooperation" to be a major threat of airlines throughout the world. The largest airlines in the U.S. and China will likely survive with government or owner assistance, per CAPA.

But intergovernmental coordination is necessary, CAPA says, and without it, "emerging from the crisis will be like entering a brutal battlefield, littered with casualties."

"The last thing the world needs post-coronavirus is a nationalistic aeropolitical confrontation," CAPA stated. Taylor Watson

the coronavirus crisis
About half of France's coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, health official says

8:30 a.m.
The Eiffel Tower
Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

A French health official says warnings to stay home in the coronavirus pandemic are in some cases falling on deaf ears while noting that the virus hasn't just been posing a risk to seniors.

French health ministry official Jérôme Salomon said Monday that the situation is "deteriorating very quickly" while providing this statistic: of the between 300 and 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care in France, about half of them are younger than 65, The New York Times reports.

Salomon is looking to "dispel the notion that the virus seriously threatens only the elderly," the Times reports, and Mother Jones observes that even though the novel coronavirus is "understood to be particularly lethal among the elderly," these numbers "underscore the reality that younger generations can still face serious consequences."

Salomon also said Monday that in France, "a lot of people have not understood that they need to stay at home," and as a result, "we are not succeeding in curbing the outbreak of the epidemic," per Reuters. Most nonessential businesses in France were ordered to be closed over the weekend.

France has confirmed more than 5,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, and by Sunday, the number of deaths had risen to 127. Salomon said Monday the number of cases has been doubling "every three days." Brendan Morrow

