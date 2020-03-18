See More Speed Reads
evictions stalled
Trump suspends all foreclosures and evictions until end of April

2:22 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As part of a series of sweeping new measures to protect Americans' livelihoods amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump announced Wednesday during a White House press conference that the Department of of Housing and Urban Development is suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

The decision, Trump said, is meant to provide "immediate relief to renters and homeowners" who are struggling to pay rent and mortgages as job security weakens and the economy remains on unsure footing during the virus' spread.

Of course, fears exist that the economic downturn could continue even if the pandemic subsides in the coming months, which has propelled Congress to usher in coronavirus relief packages to keep U.S. citizens afloat. Republican senators are reportedly close to completing a $1 trillion stimulus plan that could include up to $500 billion in checks distributed to Americans. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

wartime
Trump says he's a 'wartime president' now, activates Defense Production Act

2:01 p.m.

President Trump on Wednesday said during a White House press conference he considers himself to be a "wartime president" as the United States battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a very tough situation," he said. "You have to do things, you have to close parts of an economy that six weeks ago were the best they've ever been. We had the best economy we've ever had. And then one day you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy."

Trump wasn't all talk in this case, though. The president also said Wednesday he would sign the Defense Production Act "in case we need it" as part of a government effort to increase the availability of resources — especially the production of medical supplies and equipment like much-needed ventilators — as the country gets ready for a surge in COVID-19 cases. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
The Dow Jones has erased all of its gains since Trump became president

1:43 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was once again halted on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially erased all of its gains since President Trump was inaugurated.

The Dow on Wednesday fell below 19,732 points, the number it closed at the day before Trump's inauguration in January 2017. "The Trump stock rally, which at its peak a month ago was robust and seemingly unending, has completely evaporated," CNN writes.

As the S&P 500 fell 7 percent, trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted for 15 minutes. This is the fourth time the stock market's circuit breaker has triggered a suspension in trading this month amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.

"The American economy is poised for the worst quarterly contraction ever, with a sudden slowdown in economic activity that's more akin to what happened in wartime Europe than during previous American slowdowns like the financial crisis more than a decade ago or even the Great Depression," The New York Times wrote on Wednesday.

These pieces of bleak stock market news hit while Trump was delivering a White House briefing on the administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, leading Politico's Jake Sherman to write, "I wonder if the White House will see this and keep him off television during trading hours." Brendan Morrow

lucky break
Scientists predict above-average U.S. wildfire activity for 2020 after sharp drop in 2019

1:07 p.m.
Sydney wildfires.
David Gray/Getty Images

Last year brought the U.S. its lowest amount of wildfire destruction since 2004, but it's likely an anomaly in a period of increasing wildfire threats, according to a new analysis.

Despite climate change contributing to a longer fire season and drier vegetation, 2019 saw just 2.2 million acres burned in the U.S., compared to an average of 8.9 million from 2017 and 2018, E&E News reports.

The decrease trended nationwide, including in California — a welcome lull after 2018's Camp Fire was the deadliest in the country since 1918. Alaska was an exception, reports E&E News, though most wildfires there are in remote areas and do not threaten communities.

The sharp decrease was likely due to heavier rainfall, but it doesn't change the long-term patterns.

"We're already assessing 2020," Jessica Gardetto of the National Interagency Fire Center told E&E News. "So far weather patterns are lining up to culminate in above-average fire activity this year."

Research scientist Brandon Collins of the Center for Fire Research and Outreach at the University of California, Berkeley told E&E News that wildfires will see up years and down years. "Sometimes I think it's just luck," he said. Taylor Watson

unlocking the secret
Why Iceland might be the key to understanding coronavirus

12:28 p.m.
Icelandic landscape.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Iceland has a population of just over 360,000 — a little bit larger than Colorado Springs, Colorado. And that's precisely why it may ultimately be the country that could unlock a lot of coronavirus unknowns and provide much better data as the world fights the virus, BuzzFeed News reports.

The island country is providing large-scale COVID-19 testing for its citizens, which is made easier by its small population, but they're crucially offering tests to people who aren't exhibiting symptoms. That differs most other countries, who are saving their limited supply for people most clearly in need.

Much has been made, however, about the lack of good data floating around because there's almost certainly at least a decent number of undetected mild or asymptomatic cases. Iceland could help change people's understanding about both the number of cases out there, as well as transmission and fatality rates. "This effort is intended to gather insight into the actual prevalence of the virus in the community, as most countries are almost exclusively testing symptomatic individuals at this time," Thorolfur Guðnason, Iceland's chief epidemiologist, told BuzzFeed.

So far, there have been 3,787 tests administered in Iceland (the government says that's a higher proportion of the population than any other country), which have yielded a total of 218 positive tests. The early results show "a low proportion of the general population has contracted the virus and that about half of those who tested positive are non-symptomatic." The sample size will increase, so it's probably worth keeping an eye on Iceland over the next few weeks. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

false positive
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin warns against praising low coronavirus rate: 'We didn't test'

12:21 p.m.

President Trump spent Tuesday portraying West Virginia as a coronavirus success story. Its senator says that's dangerously untrue.

Before Tuesday, West Virginia was the last state in the nation that hadn't reported any cases of COVID-19, leading Trump to praise Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for "doing a good job." But as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — a conservative Democrat who often votes with Trump — said in a Wednesday interview with CNN, he "hoped the president wouldn't go down that road and make it look like we were doing something special."

The only "special" thing is that "they didn't test," Manchin continued. "We have no testing, we're not prepared, people think that we're immune from this," Manchin added, warning against portraying West Virginia as "some kind of beacon of hope."

Manchin warned how susceptible his state is to COVID-19 on the Senate floor on Monday, noting a Kaiser Family Foundation report that showed West Virginia has a huge portion of at-risk adults when it comes to possible coronavirus infection. A full half of West Virginia's adults have been deemed at risk of contracting COVID-19 — a higher proportion than any other state. Kathryn Krawczyk

at last some good news
George R.R. Martin might finally finish The Winds of Winter because he has nothing else to do

11:32 a.m.
George R. R. Martin
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Apparently all it takes for George R.R. Martin to make progress on the much-delayed next installment of Game of Thrones is a literal global pandemic.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the 71-year-old author said he is "aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population" and reassured "I feel fine at the moment." He added that he is "off by myself in a remote, isolated location … and I'm not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day."

Hey, whoever said this whole mess couldn't have a silver lining? Jeva Lange

this is important
Children can become seriously ill from coronavirus, study warns

11:20 a.m.
JFK airport.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the world and the U.S., it's accurately been seen as the biggest concern for people over 60 and those with respiratory issues or compromised immune systems. But as a study of new coronavirus cases in China shows, it can turn serious — and even deadly — for seemingly healthy children as well.

The study, as reported by The New York Times, focuses on China as the epicenter of COVID-19, and looks at 2,143 cases of children who were infected with the disease and reported their illness to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Feb. 8. Half of those kids became mildly sick with fevers, fatigue, coughs and other manageable symptoms. About another third had moderate symptoms, including pneumonia or lung problems. And four percent had no symptoms at all.

But things were far more concerning for 125 children included in the study. They suffered "serious symptoms" that included "dire respiratory problems," the Times reports via the study. Thirteen of those serious cases were labeled "critical" because those children were "on the brink of respiratory or organ failure," the Times writes. And one of them, a 14-year-old boy who was confirmed to have COVID-19, died.

Of the 2,143 cases studied, only a third were confirmed with lab testing, while the others remained suspected cases based on symptoms, exposure and X-rays. Find the whole study in the medical journal Pediatrics, and read more about it at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

