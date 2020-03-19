Brother keeps his teenage promise to bring a llama to his sister's wedding

Mendl Weinstock's plus-one at his sister's wedding wasn't your typical date.

Five years ago, when Mendl and his sister, Riva Weinstock, were on a family road trip, Riva was "talking about her wedding as if she was planning on having it the next day," Mendl told Today. "At the time, she was 17 and not even dating anyone, so this was naturally annoying me, having to hear about it for five hours."

Wanting to push her buttons, Mendl told her the only way he would attend her future wedding was if he brought a llama with him. An irritated Riva told him to go ahead, and "ever since that day and those words, I have vowed that when she got married I would bring a llama to the wedding," Mendl said.