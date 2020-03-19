State Department will reportedly tell Americans abroad to immediately return home

Amazon has for the first time confirmed a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus at one of its warehouses in the United States.

An employee at an Amazon shipping facility in Queens, New York, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bloomberg and The Atlantic report. The delivery station, which is located near LaGuardia Airport, has now been temporarily closed for cleaning, and the employees have been sent home with pay.

In a statement, Amazon said it is "supporting the individual who is now in quarantine" and has "implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries."

But The Washington Post in a report this week spoke to Amazon warehouse employees who expressed concerns that the company wasn't taking adequate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Warehouse workers in the United States and Europe say they worry their workplaces aren't safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus," the Post reported. Amazon warehouse workers in Italy and Spain had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon, which this week announced it would hire an additional 100,000 workers, had "stopped requiring some of its warehouse employees to gather in closely packed groups for 'stand up' meetings before every shift" following complaints, but one employee told BuzzFeed that at their facility, "most containers are out of hand sanitizer and wipes are hard to find."

The coronavirus case in Queens "rattled" some workers, The Atlantic, which first reported the news, writes, also noting that "research suggests that the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, so there's a possibility that packages sick employees send may be contagious." Brendan Morrow