Netflix's Cheer stars say goodbye to the sport after Daytona gets canceled

The stars of Netflix's Cheer have spent the week sharing their emotional goodbyes to the sport on social media after the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, was canceled for the first time in four decades due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the Navarro College cheer team coach, Monica Aldama, reacted publicly to the news, writing on Instagram that "I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly."

Aldama added that "for the first time in my life I had no control" but that "what I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!!" But because Navarro is a two-year community college, the news likely means an inconclusive final season for returning members of the team including Morgan, Jerry, Gabi, and La'Darius. "Navarro College Cheer, you are my everything," Morgan wrote in her own post. "My heart hurts that I won't cheer again." Added Jerry: "This isn't a goodbye ... it's a see you soon."

The Navarro cheer team's road to Daytona had been the focus of the first season of Netflix's hit show, but the streamer hadn't yet confirmed if it was renewing the docuseries for a second season. Still, y'all, the news from Daytona likely means those chances aren't good. Jeva Lange