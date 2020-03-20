See More Speed Reads
i just need to sit down for a second
Netflix's Cheer stars say goodbye to the sport after Daytona gets canceled

11:23 a.m.
Netflix Cheers.
Netflix

The stars of Netflix's Cheer have spent the week sharing their emotional goodbyes to the sport on social media after the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, was canceled for the first time in four decades due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the Navarro College cheer team coach, Monica Aldama, reacted publicly to the news, writing on Instagram that "I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly."

Aldama added that "for the first time in my life I had no control" but that "what I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!!" But because Navarro is a two-year community college, the news likely means an inconclusive final season for returning members of the team including Morgan, Jerry, Gabi, and La'Darius. "Navarro College Cheer, you are my everything," Morgan wrote in her own post. "My heart hurts that I won't cheer again." Added Jerry: "This isn't a goodbye ... it's a see you soon."

The Navarro cheer team's road to Daytona had been the focus of the first season of Netflix's hit show, but the streamer hadn't yet confirmed if it was renewing the docuseries for a second season. Still, y'all, the news from Daytona likely means those chances aren't good. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Senate GOP stimulus plan would exclude up to 64 million tax filers from full rebate, economist says

11:44 a.m.

Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal for sending out cash to Americans amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but as is, a large number wouldn't receive the full amounts.

Under the economic stimulus plan released Thursday, payments of up to $1,200 would be sent out to individuals and $2,400 to married couples, though the amount phases out for single filers making $75,000 a year and joint filers making $150,000 a year. But The Wall Street Journal notes that "individuals need to have qualifying income of at least $2,500 or income tax liability to get the minimum payment of $600." This is based on their 2018 tax return.

Looking at IRS data, economist Kyle Pomerleau estimates that about 64 million filers who earn less than $50,000 won't get the full rebate amount of $1,200 or $2,400, as "for a single filer, income must be at least about $23k to get the full $1,200," and "for married couple filing jointly, AGI must be about $47k to get the full $2,400," he writes.

The Journal notes, though, that some senators from both parties are dissatisfied with this aspect of the plan. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Thursday, "Relief to families in this emergency shouldn't be regressive. Lower-income families shouldn't be penalized." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voiced a similar concern, tweeting that "the current bill has promise but it shouldn't give lower earners smaller checks." Romney earlier this week proposed sending a $1,000 check to all American adults.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Politico reports, is aiming for an agreement on the stimulus bill by Friday evening and for it to be passed by Monday. Brendan Morrow

another complexity
Coronavirus is causing an overlooked crisis in assisted living care

11:26 a.m.
Assisted Living.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Assisted living patients are especially susceptible to the new coronavirus. But protecting them from it is jeopardizing their livelihoods in other ways, Stat reports.

Even before COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic, American assisted living facilities faced a staffing shortage. And now, with nonessential staff cut in some facilities to save money and contain coronavirus spread, that problem has become even more apparent. Some workers "face pressure not to let on if they're sick, even though COVID-19 could be deadly for their clients," Stat writes. Others are out of work altogether.

Nursing homes have received guidance from federal agencies, especially after a facility outside Seattle became an epicenter of COVID-19 spread. But assisted living guidance varies from state-to-state, and some measures — "such as delivering meals to residents in their rooms rather serving them in common dining areas — can add extra work for those caregivers who are still on the job," Stat reports. The fact that many aides have had to stay home to care for children who are out of school just makes things even harder.

These restrictive measures are largely being taken to protect patients. But as Lisa Sweet, chief clinical officer of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, told Stat, "I would bet there are residents who are going without getting their teeth brushed, because the staff is trying to implement measures to save their lives." Read more at Stat. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and taxes
Tax return filing date pushed to July 15

11:05 a.m.

The filing deadline for U.S. tax returns has been moved from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday.

Mnuchin said he made the decision at President Trump's direction with the intention of giving people more time to pay tax penalties. Those who may have refunds are encouraged to file and claim that money now, Mnuchin added.

The pause comes as more and more Americans find themselves out of work as COVID-19 continues to spread and force business shutdowns, some of which will inevitably become permanent. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus predictions
Goldman Sachs has a devastating revision for its GDP growth predictions

10:27 a.m.
Goldman Sachs.
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs predicts the coronavirus crash will be bigger than it originally thought.

In a Friday research note, the bank projected a 24 percent drop in the U.S. GDP in the second quarter — a stark revision from its prediction of a five percent drop earlier this week. Goldman Sachs does see a slight rebound in Q3 and Q4 of 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, but that still leaves the GDP down 3.8 percent at the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs formulated its prediction by looking at past unemployment rates, the effects of Hurricane Katrina, and "job losses by sector and occupation." And it all forecasts a far more economically brutal future than the one the bank saw just a few days ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Onward to stream on Disney+ less than 1 month after its theatrical release

9:43 a.m.

Yet another very recent theatrical release will be available to watch at home months early due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Disney being the latest to join in.

Disney announced Friday its newest Pixar film Onward will be available for digital download tonight, just two weeks after its debut in U.S. theaters on March 6. Movies aren't typically available to watch at home for about three full months after they open theatrically, but studios this week have started rolling out their recent films on demand early as theaters close around the country.

In addition to making Onward available for digital download, Disney also announced the film will stream on Disney+ beginning in two weeks, on April 3. This is another big break from typical release patterns, as Disney usually doesn't debut its movies on Disney+ until much longer after their initial at-home release. For comparison, Toy Story 4 only arrived on Disney+ in February after hitting theaters in June.

Universal earlier this week got the early digital release trend started when it announced its recent films including The Invisible Man and The Hunt would soon be available for home viewing. Those movies became available on Friday for a $19.99 rental, which lasts 48 hours. Other films set to get an early digital release next week include Birds of Prey and The Way Back.

Previously, Disney released Frozen II on Disney+ months early because of the coronavirus pandemic and also moved Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's digital release up several days. Brendan Morrow

Pandemic Games
Trump insisted 'nobody ever thought of' a pandemic like COVID-19. His administration did, last year.

9:14 a.m.
Trump talks coronavirus
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump insisted Thursday that his administration was prepared for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but he also said: "Nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion. Nobody has ever seen anything like this before. ... Nobody ever thought of numbers like this." It turns out that his administration had gamed out an eerily similar pandemic over the first half of 2019, The New York Times reports, and issued recommendations in October that highlighted how unprepared the U.S. was to deal with such a respiratory virus outbreak.

The simulation, called "Crimson Contagion," was run by the Health and Human Services Department with participation from 12 states and more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Pentagon, Homeland Security Department, and National Security Council, the Times reports. It tried to model what would happen if an influenza pandemic that started in China spread through the U.S. with no treatment, leaving 7.7 million Americans hospitalized and 586,000 dead.

"Many of the moments during the tabletop exercise are now chillingly familiar," the Times reports. The Crimson Contagion fictional virus prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge social distancing, employers to shift to working from home, and a confusing patchwork of school closures. The exercise found that U.S. didn't have any way to quickly produce needed medical supplies like N95 respirators and ventilators.

"Many of the potentially deadly consequences of a failure to address the shortcomings are now playing out in all-too-real fashion across the country," the Times reports. "And it was hardly the first warning for the nation's leaders." In 2017, for example, outgoing Obama administration officials ran an extensive pandemic response exercise with senior incoming Trump administration officials, most of whom were subsequently fired or quit. In 2018, National Security Adviser John Bolton disbanded the National Security Council's pandemic response team, set up after an Ebola pandemic.

HHS says the fictional outbreak of influenza was "very different than the novel coronavirus." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

survey says
Approval of Trump's coronavirus response climbs 12 points in a week

9:02 a.m.
Donald Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

A majority of Americans now approves of the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, a new poll has found.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday, 55 percent of Americans said they approve of Trump's handling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, while 43 percent said they disapprove. This is almost the exact opposite of last week's ABC News/Ipsos poll, in which 43 percent of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the crisis and 54 percent disapproved.

Among Democrats, 30 percent said in this new poll that they approve of Trump's handling of the crisis, up from 14 percent last week, while 92 percent of Republicans approve, an increase of 6 percentage points.

The poll also found a dramatic increase in the number of Americans who said their life has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic: 72 percent, a jump of 46 points from last week. Additionally, 79 percent of Americans say they're concerned that they or someone they know will become infected with the novel coronavirus, up from 66 percent who said as much in the last poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted March 18-19 by speaking to a random national sample of 512 adults. The margin of error is 5 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News. Brendan Morrow

