Capital Punishment
The death penalty has been abolished in Colorado

8:53 p.m.
Anti-death penalty protesters.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a bill on Monday abolishing the death penalty.

Colorado is the 22nd state to ban capital punishment since it was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976.

Polis also commuted three death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, saying the "commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the state of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the state of Colorado."

Polis stated that he commuted the sentences "after a thorough outreach process to the victims and their families," and while he understands "some victims agree with my decision and others disagree, I hope this decision provides clarity and certainty for them moving forward." The state's last execution was in 1997, NBC News reports. Catherine Garcia

Rand Paul says he did the right thing by not following coronavirus testing guidelines

8:16 p.m.
Rand Paul.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is defending getting a coronavirus test despite not showing any symptoms, saying that if he hadn't been tested, he never would have known he contracted the virus and could have spread it to his colleagues.

Paul announced on Sunday afternoon that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. His office said Paul is feeling fine, and thought he should receive a test because he travels often and in recent weeks attended several events. Republican senators told CNN that on Sunday morning, Paul was at the Senate gym, a move deemed "irresponsible" by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). He also sat very close to other senators during lunches last week, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has decided to self-quarantine.

In addition to receiving blowback for gallivanting around prior to finding out his test results, Paul is also under fire for getting a test despite not showing any symptoms, which goes against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. This, he said, is unfair.

"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," Paul said in a statement Monday. "The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested." Catherine Garcia

Trump declares the United States will 'soon be open for business'

7:14 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said while the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is "going to be bad," his administration is "trying to make it much less bad" and the United States "cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

Businesses deemed non-essential are closed across the country, leading to increased unemployment numbers, and that can't continue, Trump said. "Our country was not built to be shut down," he declared. "This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down."

The United States will "soon be open for business, very soon, a lot sooner than the three or four months that somebody was suggesting," Trump continued. He called COVID-19 the "invisible enemy," and later warned that if the economy doesn't rebound, more people will die. "People get tremendous anxiety and depression and you have suicide over things like this, when you have a terrible economy you have death, definitely would be in far greater numbers than we're talking about with regard to the virus. We have a double obligation." Catherine Garcia

Trump says U.S. must 'totally protect' Asian American community amid coronavirus pandemic

6:43 p.m.
Donald Trump with Mike Pence and William Barr.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said it is imperative that Asian Americans do not experience harassment amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States and all around the world," he said. "They're amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form. They're working closely with us to get rid of it. We will prevail together. It's very important."

Trump has referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus," something health officials have warned could fuel discrimination against Asian Americans. Several Asian Americans spoke with The New York Times on Monday, and reported that because of abuse they've faced during the pandemic, including being yelled and spit at, they are "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside." Catherine Garcia

U.K. imposes strict coronavirus lockdown measures for next 3 weeks

5:39 p.m.

The United Kingdom faced some criticism for what many considered a delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a series of strict measures for the country, which is joining many of its ex-European Union counterparts in lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

The new measures mean every non-essential shop is shut down, public gatherings are effectively banned, and funerals will be the only social events allowed. Police will have the authority in the form of issuing fines and dispersing gatherings to make sure people comply.

Johnson said the rules will be under constant review and, if evidence suggests it's reasonable, the restrictions could be eased after a three week period. But for now, the prime minister believes only a "huge national effort" can slow the virus and ensure the U.K.'s health care system is able to cope. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump touted a drug's effectiveness against coronavirus. Now its manufacturer is overwhelmed by demand.

5:23 p.m.
Gilead.
Andrei Stanescu/iStock

President Trump has promoted a few different drugs as effective remedies against the novel coronavirus in recent days, but demand for one of them has become so overwhelming that its manufacturer has temporarily shut down its emergency access program to build a broader one, The New York Times reports.

Gilead, which produces remdesivir, a drug that's being studied in large-scale clinical trials across the globe and is currently administered in certain coronavirus cases, said it can no longer grant compassionate use requests because it can't keep up with the number coming in. The company said its emergency access program was limited and never intended for a pandemic, but now that the world is facing one, Gilead intends to set up a broader access program to help more people. "This approach will both accelerate access to remdesivir for severely ill patients and enable the collection of data from all participating patients," the company said in a statement.

In the meantime, though, the Times reports some people said the decision means ill patients with few options will have to face delays.

It's not clear how effective remdesivir is against COVID-19 on a large scale, but the trials underway in China should deliver some sense of its prowess by the end of April. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus lockdowns have European governments searching for a 'credible exit strategy'

4:25 p.m.
Europe lockdown.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump appears to be wavering when it comes to keeping restrictive measures in place beyond 15 days as the United States battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, and instead may be gearing up for getting people back to work to re-energize the economy. It turns out he's far from the only world leader grappling with the choice, Politico reports.

European leaders, too, are faced with the dual challenge of quelling the virus and keeping their societies afloat, and no one seems to have an answer. "It's a very difficult balancing act," said Mujtaba Rahman, Europe director at the political risk consultancy firm, EurasiaGroup. "It's not clear that any government has a credible exit strategy."

To put some of the possible economic damage into perspective, Munich-based research firm Ifo Institute published a report Monday predicting Germany could lose anywhere between 7.2 percent and 20.6 percent of its GDP over the course of a two-to-three month coronavirus disruption. But scientists continue to issue stark warnings that new cases of the virus will surge if life goes back to the way it was.

There are a couple of scenarios, however, where it may be possible to simultaneously ease restrictions and keep the virus at bay for the most part. One, as suggested by an Imperial College London study would be to implement alternating periods of lockdown and relaxation over the course of the next two years or until a vaccine becomes widely available. The other possibility, Politico notes, is that as testing becomes more widely available, governments may find out that quite a large percentage of people already had mild or asymptomatic infections and built up defenses against COVID-19. That, of course, is only speculation, but some experts do expect antibody tests to become available sooner than later. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

These mice just broke the record for highest-dwelling mammal

3:52 p.m.
field mouse.
iStock.

The yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse has done it again.

Just one year after setting the record for world's highest-dwelling mammal, the mouse shattered it by nearly 2,000 feet, reports National Geographic.

In a February expedition organized by organized by Jay Storz, a biologist at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, the mouse was discovered in Chile atop the summit of Llullaillaco — a dormant volcano — at 22,110 feet.

It's a marvel the mice can thrive at such elevations, as there is no vegetation, little rain, and extreme temperatures, per National Geographic. The species has also been found at sea level, meaning they have an "unprecedented elevation range of more than 22,000 feet."

"We may have generally underestimated the altitudinal range limits and physiological tolerances of small mammals simply because the world's highest summits remain relatively unexplored by biologists," the research, published in bioRxiv, states.

Now, scientists are eager to study how the creatures can survive in such extreme conditions, with the hopes of using that research to advance treatment of human conditions relating to oxygen delivery and utilization, whether it's due to disease, exertion, or altitude, Storz says.

The work is funded by the National Geographic Society and the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Read more at National Geographic. Taylor Watson

