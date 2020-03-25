See More Speed Reads
Regrets he's had a few
World War Z author explains what the federal government should have done to smother coronavirus

1:10 a.m.

Ford and GE announced Tuesday they are partnering to built ventilators, one of the most urgent shortfalls in America's fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus — but they won't start arriving until early June.

That's "just one of several examples that underscored the price of the Trump administration's slow response to evidence as early as January that the coronavirus was headed to the United States," The New York Times reports. "Ford's timeline suggested that if the administration had reacted to the acute shortage of ventilators in February, the joint effort between Ford and General Electric might have produced lifesaving equipment sometime in mid- to late April. A month later, the administration still does not appear to have a streamlined response to the pandemic."

The Trump administration didn't have to reinvent the wheel, because "we have a network in place that we as taxpayers have been funding to get us ready for something just like this," Max Brooks, the author of World War Z and other virus-based apocalyptic novels, and a real-life emergency response expert, told Terry Gross on Tuesday's Fresh Air, recorded Monday. The idea that America was unprepared for a pandemic like COVID-19 is "an onion of layered lies," Brooks said. The problem is "we have been disastrously slow and disorganized from Day 1."

"If the president had been working since January to get the organs of government ready for this," Americans "could be looking back on the great overreaction of 2020," Brooks said. President Trump should have immediately activated the Defense Protection Act and "the government could have put the word out to ramp up emergency supplies to get them ready and then have an information strategy in place."

"I can tell you that the federal government has multiple layers of disaster preparedness who are always training, always planning, always preparing," staffed by "countless dedicated professionals who think about this constantly and they're ready to go," Brooks said. "The entire reason that we have these networks is when the bells start ringing — and they have not been activated. I don't know. I'm not sitting in the White House. I don't know whether the president is being lied to, whether he is holding onto a political ideology. I honestly don't know. But there is no excuse not to mobilize the full forces of the federal government right now and to centralize the response." Listen to the interview below. Peter Weber

Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Congress, White House reach agreement on $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue bill

2:12 a.m.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said early Wednesday, after five days of intense talks with congressional leaders about a coronavirus stimulus bill. "We have a deal." The $2 trillion deal includes money for most Americans, $367 billion in loans for small business, $130 billion for hospitals, and a $500 billion loan program for corporations, states, and local governments. If passed, this will be the third bill Congress has passed to stem the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the largest economic rescue bill ever passed by Congress.

The deal was negotiated by Ueland, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who was in frequent contact with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). At the insistence of Democrats, the legislation includes an independent inspector general and an oversight board for the $500 billion loan program, as well as other protections.

Democrats also secured a provision to expand unemployment insurance with broader eligibility and an extra $600 a week for four months. As with McConnell's draft, U.S. adults will get $1,200 with an extra $500 for each child. The Senate is expected to pass the legislation swiftly, but the House is on recess and the timeline is less clear.

Pelosi, who will shelve the House's more generous package in favor of the Senate bill, is hoping to pass the legislation by unanimous consent, sparing members a trip back to Washington. But any House member can derail that plan, and the likely alternative is a floor vote held open for several days so lawmakers wary of contracting COVID-19 can vote in socially distanced shifts. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Kentucky governor says young adult who attended 'coronavirus party' is now infected

2:00 a.m.
Andy Beshear.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

A person who attended a "coronavirus party" in Kentucky has tested positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced Tuesday.

The party was held in defiance of the state's guidance to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear said during a press conference. The attendees were in their 20s, and went to the party "thinking they were invincible," Beshear said. "This is one that makes me mad. We have to be much better than that."

While the COVID-19 coronavirus hits people over 60 and those with underlying health issues the hardest, anyone can be infected; last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report saying that up to 20 percent of people hospitalized in the U.S. with COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 44.

Beshear said that in Kentucky and across the United States, "we are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents. And don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people." As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Catherine Garcia

Denied
Judge denies Michael Cohen's request to get out of prison early due to coronavirus

1:21 a.m.
Michael Cohen.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday said President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen must "accept the consequences of his criminal convictions," and cannot leave prison early because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. He is now serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. His lawyers have argued that with the coronavirus spreading so easily, prisoners are "at an enhanced risk of catching the virus," and the federal Bureau of Prisons is "demonstrably incapable of safeguarding and treating" inmates.

Cohen requested that either his sentence be reduced to 12 months and a day or he serve the rest of his time in home confinement. U.S. District Judge William Pauley III was unmoved, writing on Tuesday that this was "just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle." Cohen has served 10 months of his prison term, Pauley said, and it is time he "accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes that have had far reaching institutional harms." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Neighbors in Northern California created their own art museum, using driveways and sidewalks

March 24, 2020
Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night.
Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

If you can't go to an art museum, bring the art museum to you.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Daphne Sashin and her family have been staying inside their Mountain View, California, home, only going outside for walks and bike riding. Last week, she thought of a way to beautify the neighborhood: have interested families use chalk to create works of art on their driveways and sidewalks. She sent an email out to neighbors, and gave interested parties a deadline of Friday at noon to finish their drawings.

"My idea was this would be something that would brighten everyone's day and it would bring us together as a community, even though we can't physically be together," Sashin told CNN.

She got to drawing with her kids Jack, 8, and Lucy, 5, and the Sashins weren't alone — more than 50 homes in the neighborhood participated. Some recreated famous works by the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, while others drew their own original pieces. The art has made a difference, and could be a new neighborhood tradition, Sashin told CNN. "This was an extra motivation to walk around the neighborhood," she said. "It brought people together in a safe way." Catherine Garcia

making history
GOP celebrates biggest stock market gain since 1933, might want to dig deeper into history

March 24, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index posted its largest percentage gain since 1933 on Tuesday, rising 11.4 percent and erasing some of the sharp losses over the past few weeks. The Republican National Committee celebrated this gain.

For those with a general knowledge of 20th century history, 1933 was in the heart of the Great Depression, and the market's 15.3 percent jump that year happened less than two weeks after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn in after crushing Republican President Herbert Hoover, promising a big-government New Deal to rescue the economy. Also in 1933, the unemployment rate hit 25 percent. Historian Kevin Kruse has some more dour news for those hoping a sharp jump in the stock market signals sunny days close ahead.

"Many investors cited their own hope tied to the powerful government response coming from Congress, the White House, and the Federal Reserve," Politico reported Tuesday night. "But most acknowledged the day’s surge was likely just another bear-market rally, a momentary melt up after a meltdown that we will likely see again in an era of extreme volatility taking cues from the Great Depression. Traders and economists acknowledged the real market optimism will come from the health front — the coronavirus curve peaking and sliding enough for America’s businesses and workers to slowly return to normal." Peter Weber

A change of plans
With 2020 Tokyo Games postponed, athletes re-think training, retirement plans

March 24, 2020
Carli Lloyd.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Athletes around the world are changing their plans, now that the 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official announcement came on Tuesday, with the International Olympic Committee saying the Games will be rescheduled "to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021." U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd told the Los Angeles Times that delaying the Olympics was "the right decision to make," as this "unprecedented pandemic is bigger than sports. People's lives have been lost, the virus continues to spread, and our health care systems are overloaded."

Lloyd, 37, has played in three Olympics, and was going to wait until after Tokyo to "see where I was mentally and physically. I wasn't sure when I would officially retire. So now I have the opportunity to stick around for another year and it would be a dream come true to win gold with my teammates. That would be satisfying enough for me to officially retire."

U.S. swimmer and Olympian Ryan Lochte told the Times he was disappointed to hear the Games were postponed because "I've been training my butt off and I've been feeling great," but "this whole thing is way bigger than me. It's way bigger than the Olympians. It's affecting the entire world right now."

The 35-year-old, who was suspended after the 2016 Olympics for lying about an incident that happened in Rio, said this won't push him into an early retirement. "There's still so much more I want to accomplish in this sport," he said. "I'm not going to let this get in the way of it. I guess I have to look at the positive side. I get another year of training and I can get stronger."

His fellow U.S. swimmer Nathan Adrian, who studied public health at the University of California, Berkeley, said it would have been "tragic to hold the Olympics given the circumstances." The 31-year-old has won gold before at the Olympics, and last year, he went through two surgeries for testicular cancer. He was looking forward to competing in the upcoming swimming trials, and will come up with a new game plan. "I am cognizant of the fact that public health and their interventions occasionally can be perceived to impinge on freedom," he said. "There's no doubt about that. But in a situation like this, the public health wins for me. Over and over." Catherine Garcia

ugh
N.J. man charged with terroristic threats after coughing on grocery store worker and saying he had coronavirus

March 24, 2020
A person grocery shops.
Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images

A New Jersey man who coughed on a grocery store employee before telling her he had coronavirus has been charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and obstruction, authorities said Tuesday.

The state's attorney general's office said the man entered a Wegmans in Manalapan on Sunday night, and got into an altercation with the store employee after she told him he was too close to her and a display of prepared food, NJ.com reports. The man — later identified by authorities as 50-year-old George Falcone of Freehold — then allegedly "stepped forward to within three feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed," before laughing and saying he had coronavirus.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Tuesday said this case makes it clear there are "knuckleheads out there." In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Murphy on Saturday issued a statewide stay at home order. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 3,675 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with the death toll hitting 44. Catherine Garcia

