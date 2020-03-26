Trump campaign issues cease-and-desist letters over ad highlighting Trump's coronavirus response

-
Trump campaign issues cease-and-desist letters over ad highlighting Trump's coronavirus response12:26 a.m.
The Cheesecake Factory tells landlords it won't be able to pay rent in April1:00 a.m.
Senate passes $2.2 trillion emergency relief bill12:11 a.m.
NYU medical students are graduating early to help with the fight against COVID-19March 25, 2020
Doctors describe life at a New York hospital hit hard by coronavirus: 'It's apocalyptic'March 25, 2020
Family of ex-FBI agent who vanished in 2007 says U.S. officials believe he is deadMarch 25, 2020
A G-7 joint statement on coronavirus failed because the U.S. insisted on calling it the 'Wuhan virus'March 25, 2020
Why a GOP argument about unemployment insurance probably doesn't make much senseMarch 25, 2020
