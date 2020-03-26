See More Speed Reads
Steph Curry interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci, with a surprise visit from Barack Obama

2:59 p.m.

Nobody started this year expecting to see "Steph Curry" and "Dr. Anthony Fauci" in a headline together, but, well, here we are. In an Instagram Live session on Thursday morning, the Golden State Warriors star interviewed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as some 65,000 people — including former President Barack Obama and Justin Bieber — tuned in.

"This is serious business, we are not overreacting," Fauci emphasized to Curry about the COVID-19 outbreak. "I'd like to get the people in the country to realize that we're dealing with a serious problem."

Obama, in the comments, chimed in to agree: "Listen to the science," he said. "Do your part and take care of each other." Jeva Lange

A third of Americans say someone in their household has lost their job or taken a pay cut over coronavirus

3:37 p.m.
American unemployment.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Americans are overwhelmingly unemployed, or at least underemployed, as coronavirus spreads, a Thursday report from Pew Research Center shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down businesses and left millions of people unemployed, at least until their workplaces reopen. A fifth of Americans say they or someone in their household has lost their job due to the new coronavirus spread, while more than a quarter say someone in their household has had to take a pay cut, Pew reports in its survey. In all, that's a full third of Americans who say they or someone in their household has had their job affected by the outbreak.

That devastating statistic was echoed in Thursday's Labor Department report that showed unemployment claims had surged from 282,000 to a record high of 3.3 million. Many of those job losses are supposed to be temporary, but some will undoubtedly end up permanent. And those numbers don't even include contract and gig workers or those who've been out of work for months, all of whom are ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Pew surveyed 11,537 U.S. adults on its American Trends Panel throughout March 2020. The online survey had a margin of error of 1.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney to debut Meghan Markle-narrated documentary days after royal step back

2:47 p.m.

Almost immediately after stepping back from the royal family, Meghan Markle is headed to the wonderful world of Disney.

Disney announced Thursday a new nature documentary, Elephant, is headed to Disney+ next month that Markle will narrate. The documentary "follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert," Disney said.

A trailer for Elephant released Thursday describes it as being narrated by "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex," with Variety observing Disney doesn't use the HRH royal title. Elephant will be hitting Disney just a few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back as senior members of the royal family is made official on March 31, though they've already finished their last royal duties.

It was previously reported in January that Markle had lined up a Disney voiceover project that would benefit Elephants Without Borders. At the time, a clip resurfaced of Harry chatting with Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger and telling, "You know she does voice-overs?" Iger responds, "Oh, really?" The conversation, it seems, piqued his interest.

It's possible this won't be Markle's final Disney collaboration, if one report suggesting she's interested in acting in a superhero film is to be believed. Could her next step be a transition from being a senior royal to being a Disney princess? We'll see, but for now, Elephant will stream on Disney+ on April 3. Brendan Morrow

The most socially distant sport falls to coronavirus

2:05 p.m.

Even the Indianapolis 500 has fallen to the coronavirus' sports purge.

This year's Indy 500 car race will be pushed to Aug. 23, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday. It'll be the first time the race hasn't been run on Memorial Day weekend since the end of World War II.

While racing cars seems socially distant on its face, fans, pit crews, and broadcasters all have to be considered in the equation. So to protect "the health and safety of our event participants and spectators," the track made the decision to postpone, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said. And while the Memorial Day date usually lets the race honor the military, "this August, we'll also have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

In the meantime, the speedway is sponsoring virtual races featuring its top drivers, leaving e-sports as one of the coronavirus-proof competitions still standing. Kathryn Krawczyk

China to suspend entry to most foreigners beginning this Saturday

1:49 p.m.
China border.
China Photos/Getty Images

China has announced it will temporarily deny entry to most foreigners amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that beginning on March 28, it's suspending entry to foreign nationals with valid visas or residence permits, The Associated Press reports. There will be exceptions made for diplomatic workers, and foreign nationals coming for "necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs" will still be able to apply for visas.

For more than a week, China has said a majority of its new coronavirus cases have come from overseas, AP reports. This latest move is "a sign that China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, is seeking to curb the number of imported cases in order to stop its epidemic from flaring up again," Axios writes. Earlier this week, China said it would lift the lockdown on Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus originated, on April 8.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its Thursday announcement described this suspension as "a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries."

The New York Times notes that since "now it is China that is working to close its borders to foreign nationals" after in January the Trump administration denied U.S. entry to most foreign nationals who visited China recently, this news demonstrates "how quickly the center of the outbreak has shifted." The World Health Organization recently said the United States has potential to become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Brendan Morrow

Drew Brees is donating 10,000 meals to Louisianans — per day — during the COVID-19 outbreak

12:18 p.m.
Drew Brees.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced Thursday that they will be donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. "The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," Brees wrote on Instagram, going on to announce partnerships that will help to "prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need."

The Bayou State is considered to be the country's next COVID-19 hotspot, with Louisiana recording the highest average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the world. "It's like preparing for an invisible hurricane," one desperate nurse in Baton Rouge recently told The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange

NBCUniversal CEO tests positive for coronavirus

12:05 p.m.
Jeff Shell.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The CEO of NBCUniversal has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Jeff Shell, who has headed NBCUniversal since January, revealed the news in a Thursday staff memo. "I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote, reports The Wrap. He said "the virus has been tough to cope with," though he has "managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day."

Shell made this announcement after emphasizing the importance of working from home amid the pandemic when possible, writing, "for those of you who can do your jobs from home, it is absolutely critical that you do so."

In the memo, Shell also wrote that "our hearts go out" to the family, friends, and co-workers of Larry Edgeworth, the NBC News staffer who recently died after testing positive for COVID-19. He additionally discussed the "innovative" steps the company has been taking amid the pandemic, including releasing films like The Invisible Man for home viewing months early.

Among the most high-profile names who have in recent weeks tested positive for the novel coronavirus include Prince Charles, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Andy Cohen. Playwright Terrence McNally died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Hollywood Reporter's Tatiana Siegel notes, though, that Shell is "by far the biggest Hollywood exec to be affected." Brendan Morrow

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro reportedly charged by U.S. in drug trafficking scheme

11:28 a.m.
Nicolas Maduro.
Carolina Cabral/Getty Images

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro will reportedly be charged by the U.S. in a drug trafficking scheme that involves much of the Venezuelan government.

The U.S. is set to unveil charges against Maduro and other leaders of his government on Thursday, multiple sources tell The New York Times and CNN. The charges include narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S., among other charges that are still unclear, per the Times.

The charges come after a federal investigation involving authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Venezuelan intelligence officials, government leaders, and the Colombian rebel group FARC — a U.S.-designated terrorist group — will reportedly be charged alongside Maduro.

Maduro still stands as the president of Venezuela despite the U.S. declaring opposition leader Juan Guaidó the legitimate president a year ago. Maduro's election was full of allegations of corruption, and it seemed a top priority of the U.S. to oust him. That pressing issue seemed to have faded, though Guaidó did attend President Trump's State of the Union address last month, where Trump declared "Maduro's grip on tyranny will be smashed and broken." Kathryn Krawczyk

