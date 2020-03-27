See More Speed Reads
totally transformed
Take a look inside New York City's convention center turned makeshift hospital

2:26 p.m.

It took New York City just about a week to build its newest 2,000-bed hospital.

As of Friday, what's being called the New York Medical Station at the Javits Center appears ready to open for non-COVID-19 cases. Rows of makeshift hospital rooms line the main convention floor separated by temporary walls and sheet doors, and all the rooms are decked out with a bed, lamp, and even a little plant.

Starting Monday, the Javits Center will serve patients who aren't suspected of having the new coronavirus, as those cases have quickly overwhelmed New York City's existing hospitals. Still, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has warned the 2,000 additional beds won't satisfy the growing need for hospital space throughout the city. He called on President Trump to approve building field hospitals across the city's five boroughs to provide an additional 4,000 beds as New York quickly becomes the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked the Army National Guard, which put together the Javits hospital in just a week. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coroanvirus crisis
House sends $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill to Trump's desk

2:06 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, sending it to President Trump's desk.

The House on Friday approved the relief package responding to the coronavirus pandemic after the Senate took the same step. The bill, which includes stimulus checks for most Americans, was passed in a voice vote.

One lawmaker, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), tried to force a roll call vote rather than a unanimous voice vote on the bill. The House had been hoping to avoid asking members to unnecessarily travel and gather together in Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was required to form a 216-member quorum to overrule Massie; "scores of lawmakers" had to "begrudgingly" return to the Capitol, The Washington Post writes.

Massie drew bipartisan criticism with this move. President Trump slammed him as a "third rate grandstander" and called for him to be kicked out of the Republican Party, while former Secretary of State John Kerry called him an "a--hole." Trump is expected to sign the stimulus bill, tweeting Friday that "workers and small businesses need money now in order to survive." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
New York's coronavirus death toll passes 500, but Cuomo shares some 'good news'

1:27 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday announced the state's coronavirus death toll has passed 500, but he did have a bit of good news to offer.

Cuomo on Friday said 519 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York, up from 385 fatalities reported the day before.

"That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York," the governor said.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York has climbed past 40,000, by far the most in the country. Cuomo cited the number of people who were hospitalized 20 or 25 days ago and had been on a ventilator since then in explaining the rising death tool.

"We're seeing a significant increase in deaths because the length of time people are on the ventilator is increasing, and the more it increases, the higher the level of deaths will increase," Cuomo said. "...It's bad news, it's tragic news, it's the worst news, but it is not unexpected news, either."

Cuomo did, however, offer some good news, saying that COVID-19 hospitalizations were previously doubling every two-and-a-half days in the state, but now, the number is doubling roughly every four days.

"It's still doubling, and that's still bad news," Cuomo said. "...But there is good news in that the rate of the increase is slowing."

Cuomo on Friday also delivered an impassioned message to members of the National Guard assisting with the pandemic response, saying, "I am proud to fight this fight with you." Brendan Morrow

side effects
Coronavirus stimulus will make Mnuchin 'one of the most powerful Cabinet members in modern history'

12:42 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will gain some unprecedented power from the coronavirus relief bill he helped write.

The House is set to pass a stimulus bill that addresses economic shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday (or possibly Saturday). It'll send individual checks to Americans and billions of dollars to institutions and businesses, and with Mnuchin overseeing it all, it'll make him "one of the most powerful Cabinet members in modern history," The Washington Post writes.

Mnuchin has been at the forefront of congressional negotiations surrounding the stimulus bill since the start, steering it from its trillion-dollar beginnings to a final total more than double that cost. A highlight of the bill is its $1,200 checks for individual Americans. Mnuchin will be responsible for ensuring those checks actually get distributed, and has so far been hopeful — perhaps unrealistically so — that they'll be out by April.

The bill also contains a $500 billion funding program, and Mnuchin will oversee how it's distributed to local and state governments, as well as businesses, the Post notes. He'll undoubtedly face pressure from corporate executives looking for bailouts from that fund, and will have to weigh those pleas alongside the needs of taxpayers.

Mnuchin will remain "under constant scrutiny by Democrats, Republicans, a new inspector general, a new congressional oversight panel, as well as [President] Trump" as these disbursals go on, the Post notes. But he's so far gotten both sides of the aisle and the president onboard with the bill, even as Trump reportedly fielded dozens of calls complaining about what was inside it. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

RiRi returns
Rihanna returns with first new music in 3 years

12:09 p.m.

Rihanna is back with her first new music in three years, although fans hoping for a single off the long-awaited R9 are going to be pretty let down.

Late Thursday, Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his new track, "BELIEVE IT," which features Rihanna on backing vocals. While the collaboration makes sense — PARTYNEXTDOOR co-wrote "Work" and "Sex With Me," which are on Rihanna's 2016 album Anti — fans were upset to not have gotten a little more from the 32-year-old Barbadian singer, whose last releases were in 2017.

"[H]er army of devoted followers are disappointed RiRi only sings the track's five-word chorus and backup," noted the New York Post. Listen to the full song, which NPR calls "a mid-tempo jam with a straightforward pop structure," below. Jeva Lange

burn
John Kerry declares GOP Rep. Massie 'has tested positive for being an a--hole' after derailing stimulus bill

12:05 p.m.

John Kerry has finally found one thing he and President Trump can agree on.

While the House was supposed to give a unanimous voice vote Friday to pass its coronavirus stimulus bill, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) declared he'd force a roll call vote, simultaneously compelling the rest of the House to return to Washington, D.C. just to vote him down. Trump showed a rare bit of bipartisanship on Friday in condemning Massie's move, and for the former secretary of state unleashed a few expletives to agree with him.

In the tweet Kerry replied to, Trump noted Massie "can't stop" the $2 trillion COVID-19 response bill from passing. It'll still likely get a vote from every other House member, but in forcing the House to wait to vote until it has a 216-member quorum, Massie is possibly pushing the vote back another day. Kathryn Krawczyk

Nevermind
China closes all movie theaters again after hundreds reopen

10:59 a.m.
Beijing Theater.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Some movie theaters in China recently started to reopen after closing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but they didn't remain in operation for long.

Beijing's Film Bureau in a notice on Friday ordered all of China's movie theaters to once again close despite more than 600 cinemas previously getting the green light to reopen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The few hundred theaters that were resuming operations in China represented a fairly small percentage of the theaters in the country, and reports indicated they weren't selling very many tickets. But more were expected to gradually follow, with Deadline reporting that over 200 cinemas were set to reopen in Shanghai this Saturday. IndieWire notes that the "theaters that were preparing to reopen had been given specific permission from their local governments."

Recent blockbusters were going to be rereleased in China after theaters closed across the country in January to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Just a few days ago, it was reported that all four of Marvel's Avengers movies, as well as James Cameron's Avatar, would be rereleased.

The Reporter says the notice on Friday offered no explanation for the reversal but reports that "industry insiders instantly began speculating that the government was worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections." One executive told the Reporter "this second closure will not be a one or two-week issue," warning, "this will set us back a long time." Brendan Morrow

get it done?
Coronavirus stimulus might be delayed another day after 1 congressman threatens to disrupt unanimous vote

10:04 a.m.

Even with a massive economic stimulus bill on the horizon, House members had recently returned home to wait out the new coronavirus outbreak upon reassurance the bill would pass unanimously.

But on Thursday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) disrupted that plan by suggesting he might oppose a unanimous voice vote. His waffling now has much of the House rushing back to Washington, scrambling to find uncancelled flights and worried about spreading COVID-19 even further, Politico reports.

Beyond just allowing congressmembers to get home, the voice vote would've prevented all House members from having to come together in the Capitol in a clear violation of the CDC's social distancing guidelines. The House only needs 216 members for a quorum, but others are worried about the optics of not showing up if it comes down to a roll call vote. So even Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), who represents the swamped Elmhurst hospital in Queens, New York, boarded a near-empty flight back to D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House will have a roll call if there's a quorum on Friday, but Massie's disruption could push it to Saturday. House members on both sides of the aisle are "furious" about the plans, with some blaming Pelosi and others blaming Massie, Politico reports. President Trump agreed with the latter in a Friday tweet and called for Massie to be thrown out of the Republican party. Kathryn Krawczyk

