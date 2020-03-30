The 2020 Summer Olympics will now begin in July 2021

-
The 2020 Summer Olympics will now begin in July 20219:37 a.m.
Trump again blames Obama for leaving behind 'empty shelf' of medical supplies9:42 a.m.
Andrew Cuomo sees major spike in favorability rating amid coronavirus pandemic9:41 a.m.
Joe Biden launches podcast 'so we can keep talking with each other'8:27 a.m.
Fox News reportedly fears its early downplaying of COVID-19 leaves it open to lawsuits7:45 a.m.
Amazon, Instacart workers demand more coronavirus protection7:39 a.m.
Trump says he doesn't speak with 'nasty' governors but it doesn't affect the federal COVID-19 response6:08 a.m.
John Oliver explains why 'the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games,' despite Trump's best efforts4:56 a.m.
