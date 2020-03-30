Drake posts the first public photos of his 'secret baby' Adonis

Drake posted the first-ever public photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis, on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," Drake wrote in the lengthy caption. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

The photos feature Drake holding his son, who has the curly blond hair of his grandmother, including one picture of the 33-year-old rapper posing with the mother of the once-"secret baby," Sophie Brussaux. Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't speak publicly about his son until the next spring when the existence of the child was revealed in a Pusha T diss track.

"No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy," Drake had said on an episode of Lebron James' The Shop in October 2018. Jeva Lange