See More Speed Reads
didn't see that one coming
Edit

There is now a very unexpected intersection between Tiger King and Britney Spears

1:31 p.m.

The 2001 VMAs are best remembered for Britney Spears' jungle-themed performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U," during which she famously sang while holding a Burmese Python. But if you also binged Netflix's Tiger King this weekend, you'll recognize yet another character who was on stage that night: Doc Antle, who handles a tiger in a cage at the start of the performance with Spears.

The steamy theme required Doc to be dressed a little like a leather-jacket-wearing Tarzan (complete with "his Fabio-esque locks blowing in the wind," Vulture writes), but there's no mistaking that it's Joe Exotic's mentor crouched in the background of one of pop music's most iconic performances of all time. Watch the moment below. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Macy's is furloughing the majority of its 130,000 employees

1:42 p.m.

Macy's is furloughing the majority of its workforce amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which it says has taken a "heavy toll" on business.

The company announced it's taking this step on Monday, saying that it has lost "the majority of our sales" after being forced to close all of its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, although online sales continue. As a result, the company said it's "moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations" and furloughing the "majority" of workers starting this week. Macy's employs about 130,000 people, per The Wall Street Journal.

Macy's said that these employees will continue to receive health care coverage with the company covering 100 percent of the premium "at least through May," and "we expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes."

The Associated Press writes that this news is "perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress last week may come too late to help out retailers." Data released from the Labor Department last week showed the number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims climbed to a record 3.28 million, shattering the previous high of 695,000. Brendan Morrow

a heist!
Edit

Van Gogh painting stolen in overnight heist at Dutch museum closed for coronavirus

12:25 p.m.
Singer Laren Museum.
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Coronavirus has closed museums around the globe — and created the perfect opportunity for an overnight heist.

Early Monday morning, thieves broke into the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam and stole the Vincent Van Gogh painting "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884." Forensic investigators and art theft experts are now studying video footage and questioning people nearby to track the piece down, The Associated Press reports.

Thieves seemingly smashed a glass door to break into the museum. It set off an alarm, but by the time guards arrived, both the painting and the thieves had fled, per a police statement.

While the Singer Laren is dedicated to the art of American couple William and Anna Singer, it was hosting a special exhibit featuring a variety of artists before it closed over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. The stolen piece was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Netherlands city of Groningen, and its value has not yet been revealed.

"I'm shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened, Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm told AP. "It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times." Kathryn Krawczyk

good health
Edit

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

12:09 p.m.
Prince Charles.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After recently testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Prince Charles is out of isolation.

It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland.

As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health.

Upon announcing the Prince of Wales' diagnosis last week, Clarence House said although he had been experiencing "mild symptoms," he "otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms."

According to CBS News, U.K. government guidelines recommend that "people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for 7 days from when their symptoms started." U.S. guidelines say those who are sick should self-isolate for 14 days.

Buckingham Palace in a statement last week said that Charles last had contact with Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12 but that she "remains in good health." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Refugees are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus spread, new report shows

12:00 p.m.
Greece refugees.
MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images

A report released by the independent humanitarian organization Refugees International called into question worldwide border closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

The report argues the world's 70 million refugees, asylum seekers, and internally displaced peoples are among the most vulnerable to the spread of the virus, and sealed-off borders decrease their already-limited capacity to combat it, especially as the humanitarian supply chain that keeps them alive is threatened.

Refugees, the report said, face issues like enhanced density in formal camps and informal settlements, and many lack basic necessities like soap and water that are used to quell the virus. Similarly, health services and access to information about the pandemic are severely limited.

In Greece, for example, the report notes 40,000 asylum seekers are "trapped" in "appalling conditions" on the Aegean Islands without running water.

"Meanwhile, nationalist leaders and politicians throughout the region — including in Italy and Spain — have seized upon the outbreak as a false basis for xenophobic, anti-refugee rhetoric and policies," the report reads.

So far, the number of reported infections in refugee camps remains low, but COVID-19 testing has been very limited. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Life Is Good
Edit

Drake posts the first public photos of his 'secret baby' Adonis

11:18 a.m.
Drake.
BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

Drake posted the first-ever public photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis, on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," Drake wrote in the lengthy caption. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

The photos feature Drake holding his son, who has the curly blond hair of his grandmother, including one picture of the 33-year-old rapper posing with the mother of the once-"secret baby," Sophie Brussaux. Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't speak publicly about his son until the next spring when the existence of the child was revealed in a Pusha T diss track.

"No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy," Drake had said on an episode of Lebron James' The Shop in October 2018. Jeva Lange

burn some of it down
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has quietly backed off endorsing Democratic primary challengers

11:12 a.m.
AOC.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) beat the odds in 2018, winning a primary against a Democrat who'd been in office for decades. But since she's entered Congress, Ocasio-Cortez has largely declined to endorse progressives following her lead, Politico reports.

Ocasio-Cortez entered Congress last year ready to shake things up. She quickly joined up with the progressive group Justice Democrats and called on its supporters to run against incumbents, and reportedly set her primarying sights on House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) even before she took office.

But since starting to work with those longstanding Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez has publicly supported ousting just two of them in this year's elections. In terms of primary challengers, she only endorsed Marie Newman against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Jessica Cisneros in her challenge of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas); both Lipinski and Cueller are among the most conservative House Democrats. Justice Democrats have meanwhile endorsed four other progressive challengers whom Ocasio-Cortez has so far declined to back, including one Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for in 2018. It all seems to put Ocasio-Cortez at odds with Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) philosophy of completely restructuring the Democratic party.

To be clear, Ocasio-Cortez hasn't backed away from backing progressives in general. She endorsed seven progressive women challenging Republican congressmembers and senators just last month, even bucking the Democratic party's preferred candidate to challenge Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Dr. Birx: U.S. faces up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths even if we do everything 'almost perfectly'

11:10 a.m.

A member of President Trump's coronavirus task force says the United States could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths amid the pandemic — even in a best case scenario.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, spoke to Today on Monday and said that the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus could fall in this range assuming social distancing guidelines are strictly adhered to throughout the country.

"If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities," Birx said.

Today host Savannah Guthrie, who had asked whether these numbers represented a worst case scenario, was clearly taken aback by this assessment. "You kind of take my breath away with that," said Guthrie.

Birx explained that a "best case scenario" for the United States would involve every American "doing precisely what is required" of them based on health officials' guidelines, but she said the White House is unsure "that all of America is responding in a uniform way to protect one another, so we also have to factor that in."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had said on Sunday that the U.S. might be looking at between 100,000 and 200,000 coronavirus deaths, though he added, "I just don't think that we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people."

On Sunday, Trump announced he is extending the federal government's social distancing guidelines until the end of April, saying if the death toll stays at around 100,000 or less, this would indicate "we all together have done a very good job." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.