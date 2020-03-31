Lindsay Lohan is back, says Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is back, and we know this because she made a video in which she says "I'm back."

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Mean Girls actress and singer released an "eerie" teaser that replays fuzzy paparazzi footage of some of her most infamous moments, and concludes with Lohan declaring her return. Lohan additionally tweeted the pre-save link to her yet-unnamed forthcoming single on Spotify, although rumor has it the track might be "Xanax," which she teased on Virgin Radio Dubai last year.

Despite Tuesday's dramatic announcement, Lohan was most recently "back" in January 2019, when she appeared on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on MTV. Jeva Lange