Hear Ye Hear Ye
Lindsay Lohan is back, says Lindsay Lohan

2:27 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan is back, and we know this because she made a video in which she says "I'm back."

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Mean Girls actress and singer released an "eerie" teaser that replays fuzzy paparazzi footage of some of her most infamous moments, and concludes with Lohan declaring her return. Lohan additionally tweeted the pre-save link to her yet-unnamed forthcoming single on Spotify, although rumor has it the track might be "Xanax," which she teased on Virgin Radio Dubai last year.

Despite Tuesday's dramatic announcement, Lohan was most recently "back" in January 2019, when she appeared on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on MTV. Jeva Lange

expansion
An NFL playoff game will air on Nickelodeon

3:33 p.m.
NFL.
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The National Football League is officially expanding it's postseason — and the number of networks carrying games.

The league's 32 owners approved a plan Tuesday to add an extra team in each conference to the playoffs starting next season, which means 14 teams will clinch a spot as opposed to 12. Only one team in each conference will receive a first-round bye under the new format.

Wild card weekend just got a whole busier, since there will be an extra game in each conference now. CBS and NBC are the big winners here — the networks each get one of the new games. And as a result of CBS' pickup, a surprising television channel is also now set to broadcast a game. The CBS game will simultaneously air on Nickelodeon, of all places, in a separate production geared toward younger audiences.

Hopefully, it's not in the agreement that the losing team has to get slimed. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

well this makes no sense
Kennedy Center lays off National Symphony Orchestra staff, musicians despite getting $25 million bailout

3:05 p.m.
Kennedy Center DC.
iStock.

The Kennedy Center has come up with more than 100 things it won't use its $25 million bailout check for.

To some criticism, the performing arts center of Washington, D.C., was allocated $25 million in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package President Trump signed last week. But musicians for the National Symphony Orchestra learned just hours later that they'd soon be laid off without pay, and on Tuesday, staffers for the orchestra were laid off as well.

Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter told the NSO's 96 musicians on Friday that they'd no longer receive paychecks after April 3, saying she was forgoing pay as well. The musicians also wouldn't receive health care benefits. And on Monday, news followed that at least 20 staffers supporting the NSO would be laid off as well. "It's starting to look like the Kennedy Center knew it was going to lay everyone off even before they lobbied for funds in the bailout," an anonymous orchestra member told the Washington Free Beacon.

The orchestra's union filed a grievance in response, and GOP lawmakers and conservatives started complaining about the contradiction on Twitter and demanding the money be handed back. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.) has even submitted legislation mandating the money be returned. Kathryn Krawczyk

tell 'em Riri
Rihanna says she's going to have 3 or 4 kids, with or without a man

2:53 p.m.
Rihanna.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rihanna told British Vogue that she plans to have "three or four" kids within the next ten years, with or without Mr. Right. The patron saint of singledom, who in 2015 iconically announced "I'm not looking for a man," told her Vogue interviewer that "hell yeah" she'd have kids on her own, even if she didn't find the right person to have them with.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…,'" Rihanna explained. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child." Preach! Jeva Lange

Get Well Soon
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger is on a ventilator after being hospitalized with coronavirus

2:41 p.m.
Adam Schlesinger.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Adam Schlesinger, the award-winning songwriter who co-founded Fountains of Wayne, is in the hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Schlesinger's family on Tuesday confirmed his condition in a statement, saying he's on a ventilator in the hospital and has been sedated.

"He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic," his family said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Outside of Fountains of Wayne, the band behind songs like "Stacy's Mom," Schlesinger's work includes songwriting for the CW musical-comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics in 2019. He also wrote songs for movie and TV projects such as That Thing You Do! and Stephen Colbert's A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All, the latter of which won him a Grammy for producing.

As fans sent Schlesinger their well wishes on social media, his family in their statement Tuesday expressed their appreciation for "all of the love and support." Brendan Morrow

looming crisis
Coronavirus-related eviction pauses 'only provide a brief respite' for renters, expert says

2:07 p.m.
rent.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Eviction moratoriums should provide renters some relief amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but housing and legal experts are wary of what will come next, NBC News reports.

"More must be done ... to protect low- and moderate-income renters," said Paula Franzese, a Seton Hall University law professor. "Eviction pauses, while providing welcome temporary relief, are a mere stopgap measure that, without a forgiveness for rent arrearages, only provide a brief respite from inevitable eviction."

President Trump has issued some assurances that landlords will take it easy on renters going forward, but Solomon Greene, a senior expert at the Urban Institute, doesn't think that's the case, warning that many renters will likely be seeking rent after the moratoriums are lifted. "I don't think that is hypothetical," he said.

After all, landlords will need to fulfill their own financial obligations like mortgages and property taxes, and without the income from their tenants that won't always be possible. Franzese said the federal government, states, and the private sector will need to work together to ease the financial burdens of potential rent forgiveness policies. Either way, Franzese said, it certainly seems like the country has reached a "tipping point" of a looming housing crisis. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

saint dolly
Dolly Parton wants to read you bedtime stories

1:20 p.m.

You can always count on Dolly Parton to save the day. The "Jolene" singer announced Monday that she will be launching a 10-part bedtime stories series, in which she will read aloud classic children's books, starting with The Little Engine That Could.

"I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important time," Parton said, adding: "As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we're going to do just that, together."

Goodnight With Dolly premieres Thursday, April 2, and while it's ostensibly for children, Nashville Scene recommends "putting on your pajamas, brushing your teeth, and getting in bed for maximum pleasure." Jeva Lange

strikes continue
Amazon warehouse workers walked out over coronavirus conditions. Their leader got fired.

12:29 p.m.
Amazon.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Amazon has fired the organizer of a strike over coronavirus conditions — though the company is claiming it had nothing to do with the walkout.

Chris Smalls was among several employees leading the Monday strike at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. Two employees at the warehouse had tested positive for COVID-19, and workers walked off the job to demand the warehouse be closed and sanitized while fully paying workers, Vice reports.

Smalls, a management assistant who'd worked for five years at the warehouse, apparently came in "close contact" with one of those employees and was told to stay home for 14 days with full pay, an Amazon spokesperson said. "Despite that instruction to stay home with pay, he came onsite today, March 30, putting the teams at risk," the spokesperson told CNN. The company didn't acknowledge strikers' demands.

Smalls said other employees who'd been around the infected employees more hadn't been quarantined. And while he expected he might be fired over the walkout, Smalls said it reveals how Amazon's leaders "don't care about people." New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed Smalls' firing as "disgraceful."

Also on Tuesday, workers at the Amazon-owned Whole Foods grocery store chain organized a massive "sick-out" to protest their conditions. Employees were set to call in sick to demand paid leave for all workers who call out sick or are quarantining during the pandemic, free COVID-19 testing for all employees, and hazard pay that doubles the current hourly wage for workers. Shoppers for the grocery delivery chain Instacart started a walkout Monday as well to call for similar protections, but Instacart claimed the strike had "no impact" on its operations and has refused to meet any of the strikers' demands. Kathryn Krawczyk

