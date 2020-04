Most Floridians don't trust Trump to deliver reliable information on coronavirus, poll shows

It's no secret that Florida is a key swing state in the 2020 general election, just like it's no secret that President Trump's response to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus will likely be the most crucial determining factor in November's outcome.

A new poll released Monday by the University of North Florida, therefore, doesn't signal good news for the president. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, leads Trump by six percentage points among voters in the survey, and some of that difference can likely be attributed to the fact that 53 percent of those surveyed don't approve of how Trump is handling the crisis compared to 45 percent of those who do.

The numbers get worse, though, when it comes to whether people trust the president. Only 41 percent believe he's delivering reliable information about COVID-19, well below 58 percent who don't have confidence that he's telling the truth.

FL poll via UNF: Biden 46%, Trump 40% Trust Trump to give reliable COVID info? 41% yes & 58% no (-17%)

Trust DeSantis: 55-41% (+14) Trump approve/disapprove on coronavirus: 45-53% (-8)

DeSantis approve/dis: 51-46% (+5)

Fauci approve/dis: 85-6% (+79)https://t.co/QnDpkrI0C6 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 6, 2020

The University of North Florida poll was conducted online between March 31 and April 4 and was comprised of 3,244 registered Florida voters. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points. Take a look at the full poll here. Tim O'Donnell