unexpected consequences
New Delhi's pollution reading can sometimes hit 500 on the Air Quality Index. Last week it recorded a reading of 38.

10:16 a.m.
New Dehli.
MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

New Delhi's citizens 'can't believe' how quickly their city's air quality has improved during India's national novel coronavirus lockdown, The New York Times reports.

With people off the roads, flights grounded, and factories shuttered, New Delhi has experienced a remarkable turnaround when it comes to pollution. On bad days, the city's Air Quality Index — which measures different airborne pollutants — can register a reading of 500 or higher, essentially maxing out the scale. When that number hits 150, it's reportedly considered a good day. Last week, the AQI was at 38.

Lockdowns across the world have helped lead to cleaner environments, but it's been especially notable in India, which is home to 14 of the 20 cities in the world with the most hazardous air.

Many people who suffer from chronic coughs and more serious lung diseases because of the pollution have said their health has improved, the Times reports. "They are feeling lighter, they are using their inhalers less frequently, most of them are feeling better," said Dr. Arvind Kamar, a Dehli chest surgeon.

It's not likely to last, however. Delhi and other metropolises around India will eventually open back up when the pandemic eases, but environmentalists in India are still hoping the rapid improvement proves a point, even if the measures that led to it are extreme. "Clearly, this is not something that can't be reversed," said activist Jai Dhar Gupta. "We've just reversed it." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Pay up
More than half of Americans think China should pay coronavirus reparations, poll shows

11:08 a.m.

Americans have turned some of their bipartisan ire amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic toward Beijing, a new Harris Poll survey released Wednesday shows.

Per the poll, nearly 90 percent of Republicans believe China, where the coronavirus originated, is responsible for the spread while two-thirds of Democrats surveyed said the same. There's a little more discrepancy across party lines when it comes to how Chinese President Xi Jinping and his government should reckon with their role in exacerbating crisis, but more than half of Americans believe Beijing should pay some form of reparations to other countries.

Among GOP voters, 71 percent think China has a responsibility to compensate other countries for the damage the pandemic has caused. Fewer than half of Democrats agree with that sentiment, but the 41 percent who do is not an insignificant amount.

The Harris Poll was conducted online between between April 3-April 5. A nationally representative sample of 1,993 U.S. adults was surveyed. No margin of error was reported. Read more at The Washington Post and take a look at the full poll results here. Tim O'Donnell

democracy deferred
Milwaukee sees 4 percent in-person turnout, 2 hour waits to cast votes in Tuesday's primary

10:40 a.m.
Milwakee voters.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday's primary vote in Wisconsin went about as good as expected, considering it happened during a global pandemic.

Despite a last-ditch effort from Gov. Tony Evers (D), the state's presidential primary and state Supreme Court election still went on Tuesday amid a statewide stay-at-home order over the COVID-19 pandemic. It translated into hours-long waits to vote in socially distant lines and dismal in-person turnouts, but a huge rise in absentee ballot returns, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In Milwaukee, home to about 467,000 voting-age adults, just 18,803 people showed up to vote at the city's five remaining polling places — a four percent turnout. Usually the city has 180 polling locations, so people ended up waiting anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours just to vote. In Green Bay, wait times to vote even reached three hours.

Wisconsin's board of elections did report more than a million absentee ballots have been returned as of Wednesday morning. The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled absentee ballots had to be mailed by Tuesday despite Evers pushing for an extension. But many people who'd requested absentee ballots more than two weeks ago hadn't received them as of Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wisconsin's GOP-run state legislature had the power to postpone Tuesday's election, and last Friday, Evers called them into a special session and then ordered the election postponed. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday night to let the election proceed, saying mail-in ballots should make up for any in-person voting problems. Kathryn Krawczyk

burning bright
Tiger King is a Stranger Things-level hit for Netflix, according to Nielsen

10:12 a.m.
Joe Exotic.
Netflix

All hail Tiger King.

Netflix's new documentary series, which follows the strange story of zoo operator Joe Exotic and his feud with activist Carole Baskin, drew a massive 34.3 million unique U.S. viewers in its first 10 days of release, according to new numbers released by Nielsen.

For comparison, Nielsen says this surpasses the 31.2 million unique viewers who watched the second season of Stranger Things in its first 10 days, reports Variety. It's also not too far off from the 36.3 million unique viewers who watched Stranger Things' third season in that time frame, although it seems safe to assume subscribers being stuck at home in coronavirus quarantine boosted the Tiger King numbers.

The Nielsen data shows how the series gradually built up buzz after its March 20 debut, Variety notes, as it had an average minute audience of 280,000 in the U.S. on its first day, but by its third day, its average minute audience was more than one million, and by its ninth day, the number reached four million. Netflix hasn't released its own viewership numbers for Tiger King, and TV Line notes Nielsen's figures don't account for those who watch on mobile devices or computers.

As Netflix subscribers go wild over Tiger King, don't expect this to be the end of the Joe Exotic craze. One of the series' subjects, Jeff Lowe, has claimed a whole new episode is coming shortly, although no one at Netflix has said if that's true. Meanwhile, a follow-up series from Investigation Discovery is on the way as the Tiger King Cinematic Universe continues. Brendan Morrow

Hold On We're Going Home
No one but Drake actually thinks Drake's house is cool

9:39 a.m.

Drake opened up his 50,000-square-foot, $100 million Toronto mansion to Architectural Digest, which published photos Wednesday of the "extravagant" Beaux Arts home that the rapper has dubbed "The Embassy." "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years," Drake told AD. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

But it's … maybe not quite generating the awe he expected. "Why does Drake live in a lobby" tweeted editor Silvia Killingsworth. "Airport Hilton," chipped in The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay.

Yahoo Finance's Oscar Williams-Grut accurately noted that "money can't buy taste," while another Twitter user wrote: "Drake's house decor is giving me ... cruise ship." Check out the dizzying photos for yourself at AD. Jeva Lange

keep it up
Dr. Birx warns Americans not to stop social distancing because of 'early signs of hope'

9:06 a.m.

Members of President Trump's coronavirus task force are expressing some optimism based on a few "signs of hope" while stressing it's crucial for social distancing to continue.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, in a Wednesday interview on Today said "we're very hopeful" because Americans have been taking social distancing guidelines seriously. She also cited some "very encouraging" signs from states like Washington and California, as "their curves look like they are persistently flat."

This week, the director of the CDC and the U.S. surgeon general both suggested the U.S. coronavirus death toll could end up below the White House's previous dire projection of 100,000 to 240,000 thanks to successful social distancing.

At the same time, Americans must not take any of this as a signal to stop social distancing, Birx stressed.

"What's really important is that people don't turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread," Birx said, referring to the federal government's social distancing guidelines that have been extended to the end of April.

Birx also warned, "If people start going out again, and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early. So we are really encouraging every American to continue to follow the guidelines for these 30 days." Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
Jimmy Fallon mourns beloved SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus

8:01 a.m.

Music producer Hal Willner, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, has died from COVID-19 complications, and Jimmy Fallon just offered a touching tribute.

The Tonight Show host and former SNL cast member on his Tuesday show-from-home choked up while mourning Willner, describing the late producer as a "creative genius" who was loved by all.

"I loved him so much," Fallon said. "Everyone loved him, every cast member loved him. And we'll miss him so much."

In addition to producing SNL musical sketches, Willner throughout his career also produced music from artists like Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull and worked on tribute albums like Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films. Variety reports he died from coronavirus complications at 64.

Fallon on The Tonight Show noted that many Americans now either know someone who had the novel coronavirus and recovered from it or someone who had it and passed away, and "sadly, for me, today was my first passing."

The Tonight Show host's observation that "everyone loved" Willner is clearly the case, as tons of tributes for him poured in from comedy legends this week. Adam Sandler mourned "an incredible person who so many of us will miss," while Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she was "heartbroken" by the news about her "weird and lovely pal." John Mulaney also wrote in a tweet addressed to Willner, "You loved life completely and lived it intensely and I know you would find it funny that it took a global pandemic to take you away. I am going to miss you a lot." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the economy
1 in 3 renters have paid no rent in April, trade group frets

7:58 a.m.
Rentals
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Only 69 percent of tenants paid any rent in the first five days of April, down from 81 percent in March and 82 percent in April 2019, the National Multifamily Housing Council, a landlord trade group, and real estate data firms reported Wednesday. The 31 percent of tenants who have paid no rent is a worrisome sign for landlords as the coronavirus outbreak roils the economy, but some of the renters may still pay later this month and electronic payments are possibly still being processed, NMHC said.

"The higher rate of people failing to pay rent was anticipated, given the 6.6 million new applications for unemployment benefits" last week, The Wall Street Journal notes. Many of the renters are protected from eviction by a patchwork of federal and local coronavirus emergency measures, but fewer than a third of U.S. rental units are financed through government-backed mortgages and thus eligible for the deferred mortgage payments authorized by Congress last month.

The data on unpaid rent is based on 13.4 million higher-end rental units, and it does not include single-family homes or public or subsidized housing. Real estate analysts and financial interests are concerned that a rise in unpaid rent could have adverse affects on the wider real estate market and mortgage-backed investments. Peter Weber

