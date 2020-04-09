Miami zoo welcomes two clouded leopard kittens

A pair of clouded leopard kittens, the two newest residents of Zoo Miami, made their social media debut on Tuesday.
The kittens — a boy and a girl — were born on Feb. 11, but the zoo didn't announce the birth until almost a month later because they were secluded in a den with their mother, Serai. This was done to ensure they weren't under any "external stress" and able to bond, the zoo said. Photos of the brother and sister were shared online by the zoo's communications director, who said they are "growing and thriving."
The kittens have now received their first vaccines, CBS News reports, and are "developing well." In the wild, clouded leopards live in forests in southeast Asia, and are considered vulnerable due to poaching and habitat loss. Catherine Garcia
The World Health Organization has declined to criticize President Trump, whose country has nearly three times the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the next country on the list (Spain), but Trump seems eager to pick a fight with the WHO. After going after the United Nations health agency at Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing, Trump returned to the theme at Wednesday's briefing, complaining at length about how much the U.S. contributes to the WHO versus China's contribution.
"The World WHO, World Health, got it wrong, I mean they got it very wrong, in many ways they were wrong," Trump said. "They also minimized the threat very strongly and, not good."
The WHO did say Jan. 14 that "preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus," but it reversed course by Jan. 30, saying "there has been human-to-human transmission in three countries outside China" and calling it a global health emergency.
Trump's "shifting assessments of the seriousness of the virus over recent months have been well documented," Peter Baker writes in The New York Times. "Initially, he likened it to an ordinary flu that would 'miraculously' go away, then he later called it 'the worst thing that the country has probably ever seen' and declared 'war' against the virus," declaring a national emergency on March 13. Trump's presidential daily briefing had detailed warnings of the threat from the virus spreading through China by early January, ABC News reports. His trade adviser was warning about the dire threat to the U.S. economy and U.S. lives in late January.
"What remains unclear," Baker writes at the Times, "is whether Mr. Trump does not remember saying things that he later denies saying or is trying to impose his own reality." Peter Weber
Once a week, TJ Kim makes a very special delivery, flying into a rural community in Virginia and dropping off much-needed medical supplies.
Kim, 16, was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic ended his school year early and he was no longer able to play lacrosse. Kim started taking flying lessons last year, and decided with the extra time he now had, he would collect as much personal protective equipment as possible to distribute to hospitals in rural areas. On March 27, he packed his plane with gowns, masks, and gloves, and delivered them to a 25-bed hospital in Luray.
"They kind of conveyed to me that they were really forgotten about," Kim told The Associated Press. "Everyone was wanting to send donations to big city hospitals. Every hospital is hurting for supplies, but it's the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten."
It hasn't been easy to find some of the supplies, Kim said, but the effort is worth it once the items are dropped off. In Virginia, there are seven critical access hospitals in rural communities, and Kim said his goal is to make deliveries at all of them. Catherine Garcia
Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's Monday trip to Guam cost him his job and taxpayers an estimated $243,000.
Modly traveled on a modified Gulfstream jet, CNN reports, with a flight time of roughly 35 hours. It costs about $6,946.19 per hour to fly the plane.
He went to Guam to speak to sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Last week, while still commander of the aircraft carrier, Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a memo to the Navy, saying "decisive action" was needed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ship. "We are not at war," he said. "Sailors do not need to die."
The memo was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and Crozier was dismissed. Modly arrived in Guam a few days later, and while addressing sailors, he disparaged Crozier, calling him "stupid" and "naive." He later tried to backtrack and apologized for "any pain my remarks may have caused," but it wasn't enough, and he resigned on Tuesday. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is not familiar with Tiger King, but on Wednesday, he promised to "take a look" at pardoning its main character, Joe Exotic.
Exotic, a former private zoo owner, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty last year of hiring a hit man to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin (the hit didn't happen, and Baskin is still alive). In a recent radio interview, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joked he was going to tell his dad that Exotic deserved to be pardoned, and a New York Post reporter thought Wednesday's coronavirus briefing would be a great time to bring this up.
"I know nothing about it," Trump said of the hit Netflix docu-series, before asking various people around the room if they would advocate a pardon for Exotic. "I'll take a look." Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, Trump said he will "strongly consider" ending U.S. funding to WHO, the United Nations health agency. He said WHO "called it wrong" on the pandemic and claimed they "minimized the threat very strongly." WHO declared a global pandemic on March 11, a little more than a week after Trump said the coronavirus would "disappear" like a "miracle."
More than 83,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, and at least 1.4 million people have been infected. When asked about Trump's comments, Tedros said, "Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying? I know that I am just an individual. Tedros is just a dot in the whole universe." The most important thing now is to save lives, he said, and there is "no need to use COVID to score political points. You have many other ways to prove yourself. If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it." Catherine Garcia
Police in Maryland on Wednesday discovered the body of Robert F. Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson Gideon McKean, almost one week after he disappeared while canoeing with his mother in Chesapeake Bay.
Last Thursday, McKean and his mother, Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, went into the water to retrieve a ball, but high winds and rough seas prevented them from making it back to shore, NBC News reports. Gideon McKean's body was found in 25 feet of water, about 2,000 feet away from where his mother's body was discovered on Monday.
Maeve McKean was the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Her mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, and the eldest of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's 11 children. Catherine Garcia
Linda Tripp, the former White House aide who played a major role in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, died Wednesday at age 70, her son and lawyer confirmed.
Tripp recorded then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky admitting to an affair with Clinton, and eventually shared those recordings with and testified to independent counsel Kenneth Starr. Details of Tripp's death were not yet made public, but she had been treated for breast cancer in the past.
Lewinsky tweeted earlier Wednesday, upon hearing Tripp was ill, "no matter the past ... I hope for her recovery. I can't imagine how difficult this is for her family." Kathryn Krawczyk
