See More Speed Reads
here comes the DOJ
Edit

DOJ to look at restrictions placed on religious institutions during pandemic

1:33 a.m.
William Barr.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A Justice Department official told ABC News on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr is taking a look at "multiple" instances where people who violated social distancing guidelines while trying to attend worship services may have received harsher punishments than others in their community.

Barr is paying attention to two cases in particular, ABC News reports. One is out of Mississippi, where police on Wednesday allegedly ticketed worshippers who attended drive-in services at a Baptist church. The other is from Kentucky, where a federal judge on Saturday granted a temporary restraining order for a church in Louisville that wanted to hold drive-in Easter services.

On Twitter, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said that while "social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly and not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!" Catherine Garcia

Fever vs Cure
Edit

How hydroxychloroquine went from a tweeted Google Doc to Trump's favorite COVID-19 drug

3:03 a.m.

Everyone wants a cure for COVID-19, the new coronavirus spreading around the world and causing economic and social upheaval. An effective treatment would also go a long way toward helping the world amble toward normalcy while researchers develop and test a vaccine. President Trump has put great store in hydroxychlorquine, a malaria drug used now to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but his federal health and medical advisers are skeptical.

The prominence of the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment started with Chinese reports of clinical trials, a tweet from Nigeria, and Facebook posts from France, Washington Post fact-checker Elyse Samuels recounts, but it started taking off in the U.S. when a block-chain investor tweeted a Google Doc he cowrote exploring chloroquine's coronavirus-slaying properties — and Elon Musk retweeted it three days later, on March 16. Conservative media picked up the claims, the Fox News, and finally Trump and his close allies.

"As hype around the drugs continued, experts were wary about a lack of scientific evidence," with Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly noting there was nothing but "anecdotal reports" backing up the drug's claims, Samuels noted, explaining: "Anecdotal evidence is like a Yelp review, but for science." Trump argues that coronavirus patients have nothing to lose, but "there have been and will continue to be negative consequences of overpromising the drug's potential," she added. "Rumors on the internet are the least reliable source of information, and politicians are not qualified to give scientific advice, despite even the best of intentions." Watch Samuels' brief history of a would-be miracle cure, and her conversations with experts on why it probably isn't, below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

World's biggest pork processor closing South Dakota plant where 238 employees have coronavirus

2:09 a.m.
The Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
AP Photo/Stephen Groves

With coronavirus spreading through its employee ranks, Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor, announced on Sunday it is closing its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant indefinitely.

The plant employs about 3,700 workers, and 238 are now infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Smithfield employees account for 55 percent of South Dakota's total number of known coronavirus cases, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Saturday. Originally, the plant was only going to be closed temporarily for a deep cleaning, but Noem and the mayor of Sioux Falls recommended shutting it down for at least two weeks, Reuters reports. Smithfield said it will pay employees for the next two weeks, and will reopen after getting the okay from local and state officials.

The Sioux Falls plant represents 4 to 5 percent of U.S. pork production, Reuters says, and in a statement released Sunday, Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan warned the U.S. is moving "perilously close to the edge" of having enough meat to fill store shelves. "It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," he added. "These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation's livestock farmers." Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump attacks The New York Times, Fox News anchor over report detailing ignored coronavirus warnings

1:48 a.m.

President Trump is clearly unhappy with a New York Times report published Saturday that details several instances in which his "inability or unwillingness to absorb warnings coming at him" from top officials about the COVID-19 coronavirus, starting in mid-January, led to his administration "squandering vital time as the coronavirus spread silently across the country."

For example, top U.S. health officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar — then in charge of the White House coronavirus task force — and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci were concerned enough about the virus by mid-February to schedule a Feb. 26 meeting to convince Trump to enact strict mitigation strategies like targeted "quarantine and isolation measures," the Times reports. But after another top U.S. health official issued a bleak warning about the outbreak on Feb. 25, the meeting was canceled, "replaced by a news conference in which the president announced that the White House response would be put under the command of Vice President Mike Pence." Trump issued social distancing guidelines March 16.

Trump issued several tweets Sunday criticizing the article, the Times, and the news media in general. The Times story is "fake, just like the 'paper' itself," he tweeted Sunday night. "I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so," and Azar "told me nothing until later." He retweeted a former GOP candidate calling for firing Fauci, adding that he "banned China long before people spoke up." (Trump issued his China travel restrictions Feb. 2 with the backing of Azar and Fauci but not his economic team, the Times reports, and "40,000 Americans and other authorized travelers have still come into the country from China since that order.")

Trump even mocked Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace after he mentioned the Times article on his show, asking: "What the hell is happening to Fox News?"

Meanwhile, Fox News host Sean Hannity went after one of the six Times reporters credited with writing the article. You can read the article or five takeaways at The New York Times. Peter Weber

didn't see that coming
Edit

Julian Assange's partner says they had 2 children while he lived in Ecuadorian embassy

12:47 a.m.
Julian Assange.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Stella Morris, a former member of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team, revealed on Sunday that while Assange was living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, he fathered two children with her.

Assange was arrested in 2019, and is now in a London prison as he fights extradition to the United States, where he was indicted on more than a dozen charges under the Espionage Act. In an interview with WikiLeaks, Morris said she is worried about Assange being in prison during the coronavirus pandemic, and his life "might be coming to an end" if he isn't released.

Morris said she met Assange in 2011 and they became a couple in 2015. The pair decided to have children to "break down the walls around him" and "imagine a life beyond prison." Assange was denied bail in March, and his attorney Jennifer Robinson told NBC News Morris chose to share her story publicly because she hopes this will help secure his release.

In a statement, Morris said she can sense "an increasing fear and panic" during her phone conversations with Assange. Morris also declared that she "feared with strong reason for a long time that I will lose Julian to suicide if there is no way in which he can stop his extradition to the U.S. I now fear I may lose him for different reasons and sooner to the virus." His extradition hearing is set to resume in May. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Calgary teens create hotline for seniors to help them feel connected during quarantine

12:00 a.m.
A woman holds a smartphone.
iStock

High school students in Alberta, Canada, want to make sure senior citizens who are in quarantine and away from their families and friends don't feel alone.

On Friday, the Calgary teens launched Joy4All, a free hotline seniors can call anytime to hear a pre-recorded joke, poem, positive story, or feel-good quote. "A lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now," teacher Jamie Anderson told CBC News. "So we're just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times."

The hotline isn't entirely finished, as the teens are working on adding messages in different languages. Student Jared Quinn said he knows that people his age might not have a lot in common with senior citizens, and this is one way to bridge the gap. "I think we can learn a lot of respect for each other and a lot of wisdom from our elders in the community," he said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Researcher says if U.S. reopens May 1, there would 'very clearly' be a coronavirus rebound

April 12, 2020
A business in New York with a closed sign.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The White House is paying close attention to several models that use data to project the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths that may take place in the United States, including one by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. On Sunday, the institute's director, Dr. Christopher Murray, appeared on Face the Nation to discuss a rolling reopening of the economy and how incomplete closures in some states will affect others with stricter social distancing guidelines.

Murray told host Margaret Brennan that the "issue is if you open up too soon and there is a big load of cases still in the community that have the potential to go back to community transmission, we can quickly see resurgences in some states. So some states it's possible in May, but in other states, it's going to be very, you know, very unlikely that that would not lead to an immediate resurgence."

States on the West Coast seem to be "farther along the epidemic, peaking, and then we need multiple weeks of closures after that peak to bring the burden of cases down to the points where testing and contract tracing has a chance of working," Murray said.

Since there wasn't a uniform implementation of social distancing closures across all states, a major question is how to control importation from outside regions. "We have rock solid evidence that the full closures work," Murray said. "We've seen that in Italy and Spain. We're seeing that out here out west. But what we don't know is do these sort of incomplete closures have the same impact."

In its initial testing, Murray's institute found that "if you opened up the entire country May 1, then we would very clearly have a rebound," he said. "We don't think the capability in the states exists yet to deal with that volume of cases. And so by July or August, we could be back in the same situation we are now." Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Edit

Tornadoes in Mississippi leave at least 6 dead

April 12, 2020
A destroyed shed in Yazoo County, Mississippi.
Mike Evans/WLBT-TV, via AP

At least six people were killed in southern Mississippi on Sunday as severe storms swept through the state.

As of late Sunday afternoon, at least 13 tornadoes touched down in southern Mississippi and Louisiana, the Clarion Ledger reports, and there are still active severe thunderstorm warnings in Mississippi.

In Monroe, Louisiana, heavy winds damaged between 200 and 300 homes and buildings across town, and caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar at Monroe Regional Airport, the News Star reports. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.