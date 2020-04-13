See More Speed Reads
black gold
Trump helped broker a large oil production cut with OPEC, Russia, Mexico

8:34 a.m.
Trumpa and Saudi Crown Prince MBS
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

The 13 nations in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached agreement with Russia, Mexico, the United States and seven other major oil producers Sunday to cut production by a combined 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June. President Trump resolved an impasse between Saudi Arabia and Mexico that threatened to sink the agreement, intended to raise oil prices as demand plummets amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The cuts, if implemented, would reduce global oil supply by about 13 percent.

Trump, who has long criticized OPEC for raising U.S. gas prices, tweeted Sunday that "the big oil deal with OPEC plus" will "save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States," and he thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman. As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to cut 300,000 barrels a day, making up for Mexico's shortfall, The Wall Street Journal reports, though "it couldn't be determined whether that was in addition to other U.S. cuts, or how the U.S. cuts would be implemented." Analysts are also skeptical the cuts will be enough to shore up oil prices.

Overall, the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and other non-OPEC countries will cut production by four million to five million barrels a day, OPEC said. Canada wasn't asked to cut production but would let market forces curtail its supply, Alberta's energy minister said. Oil prices plummeted 40 percent since early March amid a crash in demand and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that now appears to be resolved. Peter Weber

let's clear this up
Diddy forced to clarify 'you're allowed to twerk on Easter' after interrupting Lizzo's dance

8:44 a.m.
Diddy.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

The "world's biggest dance-a-thon" took an awkward turn on Sunday when Diddy shut down Lizzo's twerking, causing uproar from her fans.

Diddy was hosting the Instagram Live event in order to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved areas, ET reports, but interrupted Lizzo's dance by rushing into the frame to say "it's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little more family friendly!" Lizzo looked embarrassed and apologized profusely.

Later, when model Draya Michele twerked during the dance-a-thon, Diddy praised it as "one of the top performances," prompting audiences to point out the discrepancy. Diddy later clarified in a statement that stopping Lizzo had nothing at all to do with her moves. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world" he said, confirming definitively that "you're allowed to twerk on Easter."

Diddy went on to explain "there was a lot of cursing in the [song was playing during Lizzo's dance]. And I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the record." Watch at ET, here. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus but says he's 'feeling great'

8:41 a.m.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos revealed on Monday's Good Morning America that he tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend after his wife, Ali Wentworth, was previously diagnosed. But although Wentworth described having coronavirus as "pure misery," Stephanopoulos said he's asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I'm feeling great."

Stephanopoulos later said he did have a "diminished sense of smell" and some lower back pain a few weeks ago, but "that's really been it." He also provided an update on Wentworth, who he said earlier this month he was taking care of while "being careful." Wentworth, Stephanopoulos told viewers, is doing "much, much better," has now had no fever for five days, and is getting out of bed more.

"We're really happy about that," he said. Brendan Morrow

controlling the narrative?
China is reportedly giving 'extra scrutiny' to any research on the coronavirus' origins

8:08 a.m.
Xi Jinping
Getty Images

China is reportedly requiring academic research into the origin of the novel coronavirus to receive additional scrutiny and approval by the government.

Academic papers on COVID-19 under a new policy from China "will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication," and research on the virus' origins will "receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials," CNN reports.

A directive from the Ministry of Education specifies that "academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly and tightly managed." Papers must reportedly undergo vetting from a State Council task force after being sent to the Education Ministry.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, and since then, CNN notes that some research into questions like when there was first human-to-human transmission of the virus have called the Chinese government's account into question. A Chinese diplomat recently pushed a conspiracy theory that the virus originated in the United States, and the U.S. intelligence community has reportedly concluded that China has underreported its number of coronavirus cases.

One Chinese researcher who spoke to CNN characterized these restrictions as part of "a coordinated effort from [the] Chinese government to control [the] narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China," adding, "I don't think they will really tolerate any objective study to investigate the origination of this disease." Brendan Morrow

Trump tweets
Trump says disaster declarations in all 50 states means 'we are winning' the fight against the coronavirus

7:34 a.m.

President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Wyoming on Saturday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Now, for the first time in U.S. history, all 50 states are under a federal disaster declaration. In a tweet Sunday evening, Trump portrayed the historic 50-state disaster as a sign of progress against the outbreak.

Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam have also had disaster declarations approved. Disaster declarations open the door to federal funds and allow governors to sidestep certain regulations, CNN reports. As of Monday morning, the U.S. has a confirmed 557,000 COVID-19 cases and 22,109 official coronavirus deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there are 1.86 million reported cases and 115,000 deaths. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver doesn't want America to go 'back to normal' after the coronavirus pandemic

6:58 a.m.

John Oliver started Sunday's Last Week Tonight with some jokes about pet anatomy, real, fictional, and probably NSFW — though if you are working from home, does it matter? Well, working from home "is something only around a third of people are able to do in this country," Oliver said. He focused instead on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting "the unemployed and those currently having to leave the house because they work 'essential' jobs."

A "staggering" 10 percent of America's workforce lost their jobs in the past three weeks, "and the federal government has taken some big steps to protect those people," Oliver said. "Unfortunately, the execution has been less than ideal," with big glitches in the Paycheck Protection Program and the meltdown of long-neglected state unemployment programs, plus "the fact that for many people who lose their jobs, they then lose their health insurance — and this is, to put it mildly, a very bad time for that to be happening."

"Essential" workers — in health care, maintenance, grocery stores — literally risk their lives when they go to work, and "essential" companies need to do everything to take care of their workers, Oliver said. "More broadly, we need to seriously think about whether having our health insurance system so tied to employment is a good idea. Because I would argue it emphatically isn't."

"While many of the problems we're being forced to confront right now weren't created by the coronavirus, it has thrown a spotlight on some of the biggest flaws in how our system operates," Oliver said. "Things like paid sick leave and hazard pay are essentially band-aids — and we absolutely need them right now, because we're bleeding — but when this is over, this country's going to need more than band-aids. It's gonna need f---ing surgery. Things need to change and not go 'back to normal.' Cntl-Z-ing us back to how we were in 2016 is simply not going to cut it."

It's "infuriating" to watch some conservatives worry "we might do too much," Oliver said. "There is no better argument for a permanent welfare state than watching your government desperately try to build one when it's already too late." America "will get through this," he added. "The question is how we get through this and what kind of country we want to be on the other side." Watch below. Peter Weber

Don't You Dare
Trump adviser Peter Navarro made a bad bet 60 Minutes didn't cover pandemic preparedness under Obama

5:16 a.m.

The Trump administration task force working on supply chains for medical and personal protective equipment, run by Jared Kushner and his friends and allies has "pushed aside federal emergency management response teams that had long-established methods for engaging assistance from the public and private sectors" and instead "first reached out to personal contacts," NBC News reported Sunday.

"Jared and his friends decided they were going to do their thing," a senior government official involved in the response effort told NBC News of the group collectively called "the children" inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters where they worked. "It cost weeks."

CBS News' 60 Minutes spoke with Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser and newly minuted supply-chain manager, about why the Trump administration appeared to be caught flat-footed by the pandemic. "In his new role, Navarro is in charge of the federal response of getting personal protective equipment, or PPE, for America's medical workers," Bill Whitaker said to set up a clip in 60 Minutes Overtime. "Navarro was at times more interested in questioning 60 Minutes' record than in discussing preparations the Trump administration made for this global pandemic."

Navarro issued 60 Minutes a specific challenge, in fact: "I challenge you: Show me the 60 Minutes episode a year ago, two years ago, or during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration, that said, 'Hey, global pandemic's coming, you gotta do X, Y, and Z, and by the way, we would shut down the entire global economy to fight it.' Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." Whitaker showed that, by Navarro's standards, 60 Minutes had plenty of credence to criticize Trump's level of preparedness. Watch below. Peter Weber

#MeToo or Not #MeToo
Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden got a New York Times investigation

4:24 a.m.
Joe Biden
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A former staff assistant to Joe Biden, Tara Reade, has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. Biden's campaign says the allegation is false and a New York Times investigation found no corroboration outside of two friends Reade told in 1993 and 2008.

The Times spoke with both of Reade's friends, seven other women who accused Biden of inappropriate (but not sexual) touching last year, and several people who worked in Biden's office at the time, including two interns Reade supervised. The newspaper tried and failed to locate a complaint Reade said she had filed with the Senate. "No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade's allegation," reporters Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember wrote. "The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden."

Reade says when she took Biden a gym bag one afternoon in 1993, he pushed her against the wall, kissed her neck, and reached under her skirt, penetrating her with his finger, stopping only when she reacted negatively. She says she told her brother and mother about the incident at the time; her mother is dead and her brother, who has publicly confirmed part of her account, did not speak with the Times. Biden "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully," deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."

Biden's former Senate chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and longtime executive assistant said they would have remembered if Reade had complained to them about Biden harassing her, as she said she did, and it would have been out of character. Melissa Lefko, a staff assistant for Biden in 1992 and 1993, said she had no memory of Reade but Biden's office was a "very supportive environment for women" and she had experienced no harassment herself. "When you work on the Hill, everyone knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, and Biden was a good guy," she told the Times. Peter Weber

