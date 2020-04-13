-
Bats probably aren't more likely to spread viruses to humans than other animals, study suggests5:14 p.m.
-
Groups of states are bypassing the federal government to form their own regional economic re-opening plans4:09 p.m.
-
Biden tells Sanders in endorsement live stream, 'You don't get enough credit, Bernie'3:45 p.m.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't ready to endorse Joe Biden2:57 p.m.
-
Pitbull threatens to beat up the coronavirus in new song2:48 p.m.
-
Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden2:32 p.m.
-
41 percent of Americans say they've lost income because of the coronavirus crisis2:26 p.m.
-
Amazon is reportedly ready to start shipping nonessential items again1:38 p.m.
Bats probably aren't more likely to spread viruses to humans than other animals, study suggests
5:14 p.m.
Groups of states are bypassing the federal government to form their own regional economic re-opening plans
4:09 p.m.
3:45 p.m.
2:57 p.m.
2:48 p.m.
2:32 p.m.
2:26 p.m.
1:38 p.m.