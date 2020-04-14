Rainn Wilson shares Dwight's advice for how to spend your time in quarantine

The Boss and more stars are set for another major coronavirus fundraiser, this one focused on raising money for relief in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen took to Good Morning America on Tuesday to announce a fundraiser for next week that will benefit his home state's New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. He'll be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, SZA, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, and more, with the stars appearing remotely while at home. The event is being referred to as Jersey 4 Jersey.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," Springsteen said on GMA. "...This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the garden state, and I hope you'll join us."

New Jersey has confirmed more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,000 deaths. Springsteen was among the stars from New Jersey who previously appeared in a March video for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund that urged citizens to practice social distancing.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund also said the broadcast, which will be available to watch on Apple Music and AppleTV and carried on some TV stations like WABC Channel 7, will "include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic." New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy in a statement asked "everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

This is the latest major coronavirus benefit event to take place amid the crisis; Elton John hosted a Living Room Concert for America that raised about $8 million for coronavirus relief, and Lady Gaga is curating a virtual concert that will take place this Saturday featuring artists like Paul McCartney and John Legend. The Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser is set for April 22. Brendan Morrow