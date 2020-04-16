Netflix is now worth more than Disney

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed former presidential primary rival Joe Biden on Wednesday, and she explained why to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

She and Biden "both want the same thing: We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone," Warren said. "So I'm in this fight to help any way I can," including "to help on the policy front." With this coronavirus pandemic, "we have seen the importance of having a leader that we can count on in a crisis," she added. "It's not Donald Trump, it is Joe Biden."

"If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?" Maddow asked. Warren didn't hesitate: "Yes."

Warren "has published a sweeping plan for how the country ought to respond to this crisis, from what to do about the threat to human health to how we should try to save the economy," Maddow said, asking Warren about "our biggest failure so far."

Warren said the depleted stockpile of personal protective equipment and the lack of tests, but "this business of having states bidding against each other, and then having the federal government come in and seize it and, it appears, in some cases, turn around and let someone else sell it? This makes no sense at all and it's putting people's lives at risk" and that "ultimately costs us our economy as well."

"On a scale of Wall Street bailout to Tom Cotton's salary, how big a waste of taxpayer money is having states bid on PPE?" Samantha Bee asked Warren on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Oh, this is beyond a waste of money," it's "nuts" to encourage bidding wars, she said, explaining the latest of the coronavirus plans she has been rolling out since January.