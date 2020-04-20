Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign

-
Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign10:13 p.m.
-
Trump slams Maryland's GOP governor for following his advice and buying coronavirus tests9:21 p.m.
-
Nurses to demonstrate outside White House over lack of personal protective equipment7:51 p.m.
-
Federal officials to start tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes7:10 p.m.
-
World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty5:27 p.m.
-
Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are already about to let businesses reopen5:26 p.m.
-
Chile plans to hand out world’s first coronavirus 'immunity passports'4:37 p.m.
-
Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests4:30 p.m.
10:13 p.m.
9:21 p.m.
7:51 p.m.
7:10 p.m.
World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty
5:27 p.m.
5:26 p.m.
4:37 p.m.
4:30 p.m.