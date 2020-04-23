See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Trump disagrees with Fauci on testing capacity, says U.S. is 'doing a great job'

7:59 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During Thursday's coronavirus briefing, President Trump said he disagrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said the United States is "not in a situation where we can say we are exactly where we want to be with regard to testing" capacity for coronavirus.

Fauci, who did not attend the briefing, made his remarks earlier in the day during an interview with Time. When asked by reporters about Fauci's comments, Trump said, "No, I don't agree with him on that. No, I think we're doing a great job on testing. If he said that, I don't agree with him."

Fauci said when it comes to COVID-19 testing, the United States needs to "significantly ramp up not only the number of tests, but the capacity to perform them, so that you don't have a situation where you have a test but it can't be done because there isn't a swab, or because there isn't extraction media, or not the right vial. I am not overly confident right now at all that we have what it takes to do that. We are doing better, and I think we are going to get there, but we are not there yet."

Trump has claimed multiple times, including on Thursday, that the United States has done "more tests than all other countries combined." The U.S. has conducted more than 4.6 million COVID-19 tests, but lags behind Germany and Italy in per capita tests performed. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump again says he's 'not happy' with Brian Kemp reopening nonessential businesses in Georgia

9:12 p.m.
Brian Kemp.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump reiterated on Thursday that he is "not happy" about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) decision to start reopening nonessential businesses like barber shops and nail salons on Friday, saying he doesn't want coronavirus "to flare up because you're deciding to do something that's not in the guidelines."

He echoed comments made during Wednesday's coronavirus briefing, when Trump told reporters he let Kemp know he "disagreed strongly" with what he was doing because it was "just too soon." He was singing a different tune on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times, as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both let Kemp know during separate phone calls that they supported what he was doing.

These mixed messages are confusing Kemp, the Times reports, especially because he has been a vocal supporter of the president. Trump does have a reason to be irritated by Kemp, officials said — he is upset that last year, Kemp did not appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to a vacant Senate seat. Collins is a staunch Trump supporter who defended him throughout the House impeachment inquiry.

As of Thursday evening, Georgia has more than 21,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 872 deaths. Health experts say it's too soon to open businesses, as there isn't nearly enough COVID-19 testing happening, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other local leaders say they were not consulted on the matter. Trump has pivoted over the last week, saying states need to follow a phased system to reopen businesses while at the same time encouraging protesters to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia — states with Democratic governors and strict social distancing guidelines. Catherine Garcia

treat yo self 2020
Parks and Recreation is returning with scripted reunion special to raise money for Feeding America

8:33 p.m.
Parks and Recreation
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Next week, get ready to treat yo self.

Parks and Recreation is returning for a special reunion episode to raise money for coronavirus relief, and stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all on board, NBC has announced.

This won't be a simple cast reunion, though, but rather a scripted special set within the world of the show, following Poehler's Leslie Knope as she is "determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing." The special will benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, and $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21 by State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, the announcement said.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur said. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The announcement also mentions that "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in," and Ben Schwartz has already suggested on Twitter he's returning as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein. This special comes more than five years after Parks and Recreation concluded its seven-season run. It's set to air on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Brendan Morrow

whistleblowers
Scientist removed as director of federal agency working on coronavirus vaccine to file whistleblower complaint

6:50 p.m.
Bottles of hydroxychloroquine.
Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

Attorneys for Rick Bright, the federal scientist who once led the department leading coronavirus vaccine development, said on Thursday he is filing a whistleblower complaint, alleging that he was ousted because he did not promote a drug treatment touted by President Trump.

Bright was removed on Tuesday as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and given a job at the National Institutes of Health with fewer responsibilities. Bright's lawyers said they will file formal complaints with the inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department and the federal Office of Special Counsel, which will detail "the retaliatory treatment to which he was subjected by HHS political leadership after raising appropriate science-based concerns about White House pressure on treatment and vaccines related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The filings will also "make clear that Dr. Bright was sidelined for one reason only — because he resisted efforts to provide unfettered access to potentially dangerous drugs, including chloroquine, a drug promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which is untested and possibly deadly when used improperly. The facts and concerns raised by Dr. Bright are compelling and well-documented and soon they will be public."

Bright released a statement on Wednesday saying he believes he was removed as director after he made it known he felt "the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic" should be put "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit." When asked about this by reporters, Trump said he had never heard of Bright. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus fallout
Small music venues ask Congress for special consideration in coronavirus aid

6:24 p.m.
theater.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

In an open letter to Congress sent Wednesday, National Independent Venue Association Board President Dayna Frank requested that independent venues have special consideration in acquiring Paycheck Protection Program loans to cover expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Billboard.

More than 800 U.S. venues are members of the association, including the historic Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff, Arizona, and comedy club The Stand NYC.

The letter asks for the PPP to include industry-specific provisions, like increasing its loan cap to cover multiple venue locations and allowing tax relief for refunded tickets. "Our businesses were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country and, unfortunately, are also likely to be among the last to reopen," the letter reads.

Frank, who owns a music venue in Minneapolis, says the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in ticket refunds for more than 100,000 concerts. She argued the importance of small venue stages not only in local communities but also in the music industry as a whole. "The world could be without the next Lady Gaga, Kenny Chesney, Chance the Rapper, or Bruce Springsteen if we cease to exist," Frank wrote.

Members of the music industry have also turned to other measures to get by. Rather than waiting for federal relief funding, artists like Moksha Sommer have sought aid from nonprofits like MusiCares, which launched March 17 and has already raised more than $10 million, Billboard reports. Sommer is one of 9,000 who received a one-time aid check of $1,000. Sommer said the funding will help her pay bills and plan for the future, but Frank told congressional leaders the industry at large is in dire need of a larger "lifeline." Read more at Billboard. Diana Riojas

coronavirus money
Trump mega donor and former EU ambassador Gordon Sondland got a PPP loan

5:14 p.m.
Gordon sondland.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Small business owners have had a lot of trouble securing loans to help them weather the coronavirus crisis. Gordon Sondland's business didn't.

Sondland is the founder of Provenance Hotels, a chain of high-end joints that secured a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which will distribute more than $300 billion. But he's probably better known as the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union who played a major role in President Trump's impeachment — and who got his job after making a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural committee.

Provenance Hotels laid off around 1,000 employees, and said it hopes to use the loan to hire them back. Sondland didn't work for the company for the past few years while in the White House, but he'll become its chair again in May after Provenance's president stepped down amid the financial panic. Sondland's wife Katherine Durant remained Provenance's CEO during the ex-ambassador's time in office.

The funding for small business loans doled out under the federal COVID-19 relief package ran dry within days of its passage. It has since been revealed that huge national chains, including some with valuations over $100 million, managed to secure loans while far smaller businesses never made it through the long lines to apply. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Maxine Waters says on House floor her sister is dying of coronavirus

4:13 p.m.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on the House floor Thursday said her sister is dying after contracting COVID-19.

Waters spoke Thursday in support of Congress' $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, which replenishes the small business loan program and provides funding for hospitals and for coronavirus testing. During the floor debate, Waters revealed her sister is suffering from the disease and dedicated the relief package to her, The Hill reports.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," she said.

Waters' dedication to her sister came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her oldest brother died this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close," Warren wrote. "I'll miss you dearly my brother."

The House is expected to pass the coronavirus relief bill, which President Trump has said he will sign. Looking ahead, Waters said she's "already working on additional coronavirus relief legislation" and looks "forward to working with my colleagues on the next relief package." Brendan Morrow

Ouch
Cuomo rips McConnell's 'blue state bailout' by noting 'your state is living on the money that we generate'

3:03 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he doesn't think this is a time for politics. But seeing as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ventured into that territory first, well, Cuomo has some things to say.

McConnell drew bipartisan condemnation on Wednesday when he called federal funding for state and local governments "blue state bailouts," despite senators on both sides of the aisle asking for that funding. Cuomo took McConnell to task in a Thursday press conference, first laying out why he finds state and local government funding to be so important, and then decrying McConnell's "obsessive political bias and anger."

Cuomo then brought up some cold hard numbers. While New York state contributes billions more dollars to the federal government than it gets in return, McConnell's state of Kentucky relies on billions of dollars of federal funding each year, prompting Cuomo to ask, "Sen. McConnell, who's getting bailed out here?" Kathryn Krawczyk

