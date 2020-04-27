See More Speed Reads
that's rough
Fox News reportedly cuts ties with Diamond & Silk over coronavirus conspiracies

5:46 p.m.
Diamond and Silk.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Save the Storks

President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.

Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beast.

Diamond & Silk had been creating weekly vlogs for the streaming service Fox Nation for more than a year, with The Daily Beast characterizing the videos as "essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform livestreams" usually hosted on YouTube. But CNN's Oliver Darcy noted over the weekend that no new Diamond & Silk videos had gone up on the Fox Nation site since April 7. Darcy didn't receive a comment back from Fox News about their absence.

The duo's disappearance came as they continued to spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, pushing the unproven idea that 5G technology is to blame. Diamond & Silk also said they'd avoid taking a coronavirus vaccine Bill Gates is involved in making because they claim he "pushed for population control." Those theories are reportedly what got the duo canned: "After what they've said and tweeted you won't be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon," a source told The Daily Beast.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment, and Diamond & Silk also did not reply to an email from The Daily Beast. Kathryn Krawczyk

Oxford researchers have reportedly received promising news about their coronavirus vaccine

5:55 p.m.
Vaccine.
JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford's Jenner Institute made waves last week when U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock announced a team is starting trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine of which there could be a million doses by September, which is, in vaccine terms, incredibly fast. There's still a long way to go before determining if the vaccine is viable, but The New York Times reports there's promising news that it may be both safe and effective.

Scientists at the National Institute of Health's Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana tested the Oxford vaccine on six rhesus macaques monkeys. The monkeys were exposed to heavy quantities of the coronavirus, an amount that had previously sickened other monkeys in the lab, before receiving a single dose of the vaccine. More than four weeks later all six monkeys were healthy, Dr. Vincent Munster, the researcher who conducted the test, told the Times. That doesn't mean it will work the same way in humans, but Munster noted the rhesus macaque is "pretty much the closest thing we have to humans," so the results are at least promising.

One thing that could hold trials back, however, is if other measures to curb the pandemic, such as social distancing, work too well, the Times reports. In order to get a real sense of a vaccine's efficacy, tests need to be conducted in places where the virus is spreading swiftly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Texas governor says some nonessential businesses can reopen on Friday

5:14 p.m.
Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

Texas will allow some nonessential businesses to begin reopening later this week, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has announced.

Abbott in a news conference on Monday said he will not extend the state's current stay-at-home order, meaning it will expire on April 30. He also announced a phased reopening plan under which, beginning May 1, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls can reopen at 25 percent capacity, although Abbott noted they aren't required to do so.

"Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once," Abbott said. "A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don't reopen, only to have to close down again."

Abbott said, however, that barbershops, hair salons, bars, and gyms are among the businesses that won't be permitted to reopen just yet, as experts say they're "simply not safe enough to open at this particular time." The governor said his hope is that these businesses can reopen by mid-May.

This comes as numerous other states have taken steps to allow some nonessential businesses that closed amid the coronavirus pandemic to reopen, including Georgia, where barber shops and nail salons were among the businesses recently permitted to resume operations. President Trump criticized that decision by Georgia's governor after reportedly supporting it privately, saying in a news briefing last week he's "not happy" with it.

Abbott during his Monday press conference also urged Texans to "continue safe distancing practices" so that the reopening plan can expand to a second phase, and he said vulnerable populations should stay at home if possible. Brendan Morrow

Many states with reopening dates aren't testing enough to 'even consider' reopening, study finds

4:57 p.m.
reopening.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Several states are planning to loosen social distancing guidelines and let business resume as usual. Some have already done so.

But a study from Harvard University and Stat News suggests more than half of the country "will have to significantly step up their COVID-19 testing to even consider starting to relax stay-at-home orders." While some states are testing above capacity, others — namely hard-hit states — will have to perform thousands more tests per day to safely reopen.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been criticized, even by some of his fellow Republicans, for moving to reopen gyms, hairdressers, and theaters before it's safe to do so. Harvard and Stat News' study backs this up: "To catch hot spots before they turn into wildfires of disease, Georgia must do 9,600 to 10,000 tests per day," Stat News writes. It's currently averaging around 4,000. Florida has moved toward reopening despite testing just over 10,000 people per day when it should be hitting 16,000. But South Carolina, which has also cautiously reopened in the past week, recently hit the daily window of 1,200-1,600 tests the study deemed necessary for a safe resumption of business.

Stat News is sure to note that "performing enough tests is only one of the essential steps before states can reopen," and that the study is based on "best-case scenarios." Testing result turnarounds need to be sped up, exposed people need to be identified more quickly, and hospitals and nursing homes need more protective supplies, to name a few. Find the whole study at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Scientist calls reliance on antibody tests to bring people back to work 'the worst idea I've ever heard'

4:46 p.m.
antibodies.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

A previously secret group of top scientists has come up with its own plan to solve the coronavirus crisis. The team, which describes itself as the pandemic's Manhattan Project, hopes the federal government incorporates at least pieces of it, though they've acknowledged it may ultimately wind up in the shredder, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Some of the key aspects detailed in a 17-page report delivered to Cabinet members and Vice President Mike Pence include having the government purchase potential COVID-19 treatments before they're proven effective. Manufacturers would then have incentive to increase production without fear of losing money if the drugs fail, similar to other recommendations about producing vaccines before they're approved to help make delivery easier in the longer term. The group also wants to dramatically expedite the time required for a clinical review of drugs to a week from nine months to a year.

One thing the scientists are less keen on is relying too heavily on antibody tests. They certainly believe antibody tests are a crucial tool, and the report suggests they're optimistic people will be able to develop protections against the virus, but they don't think the tests should be the impetus for people returning to work. One of the experts, Ben Cravatt of Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, called it "the worst idea I've ever heard." Cravatt, a chemical biologist, said even if people build up defenses themselves, it's unclear if they would be non-contagious. He also fears some people may try to intentionally infect themselves so they can be approved for work more quickly. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Bernie Sanders campaign says New York should lose its delegates after cancellation of presidential primary

3:51 p.m.
Bernie Sanders.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The suspended presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday slammed New York's Board of Elections after it scrapped the state's 2020 presidential primary, saying the state should lose its delegates if the decision stands.

Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign for president earlier this month and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but he said he would continue to gather delegates heading toward the Democratic convention, "where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions." On Monday, however, Democrats on the New York state Board of Elections canceled the state's presidential primary entirely.

Shortly after, Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver blasted the decision an "outrage" and a "blow to American democracy" while calling for the Democratic National Committee to overturn it.

"What the Board of Elections is ignoring is that the primary process not only leads to a nominee but also the selection of delegates which helps determine the platform and rules of the Democratic Party," Weaver said in a statement.

Weaver went on to call for New York to lose its delegates should the primary remain canceled.

"If this is not remedied, New York should lose all its delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention and there should be a broader review by the Democratic Party of New York's checkered pattern of voter disenfranchisement," Weaver said.

Board of Elections co-chair Doug Kellner had argued on Monday that "what the Sanders campaign wanted is essentially a beauty contest" and that "given the situation with the public health emergency," that "seems to be unnecessary and, indeed, frivolous." Brendan Morrow

Netflix is releasing a surprise documentary about Michelle Obama

2:29 p.m.

Might another Barack and Michelle Obama documentary be headed to the Oscars in 2021?

Becoming, a surprise documentary film revolving around Michelle Obama and the book tour for her 2018 memoir, is dropping next week, Netflix has revealed. The film was directed by Nadia Hallgren, and Netflix called it an "intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House."

In an announcement, the former first lady recalled how "we came together" during the Becoming book tour and wrote, "I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty," per The Hollywood Reporter.

A first look at Becoming released on Monday by Netflix focused on a discussion Obama held at a community event in Philadelphia. This documentary hadn't been officially announced prior to today, and the Reporter writes that it was kept "top-secret for months."

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018 signed a production deal with Netflix, and a film produced by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards this year. Becoming is Higher Ground Productions' third movie, The Washington Post notes. Its release also comes after Hillary, a documentary about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, dropped on Hulu last month.

Becoming will begin streaming on Netflix on May 6. Brendan Morrow

2 more people corroborate certain details of Tara Reade's account of alleged Biden sexual assault

2:25 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Two more sources — one a former neighbor and the other a former co-worker — have come forward and corroborated certain details about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden, Business Insider reports.

Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her while she worked as aide for him in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden hasn't addressed the allegations, although his staff says they are false. But Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-90s, told Insider that Reade told her about the incident in 1995 or 1996. "She was crying," LaCasse said. "She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report."

LaCasse said she believed Reade back then, which prompted her to speak out and on the record now that the story is facing public scrutiny, noting that Reade never asked her to come forward.

Reade's former colleague at the office of former California state Sen. Jack O'Connell (D) between 1994 and 1996, Lorraine Sanchez, said Reade had complained to her about being mistreated by her former employer. She said she doesn't recall if Reade offered any details.

In addition to Sanchez and LaCasse, Reade's brother, Collin Moulton, and a friend who asked to remain anonymous have said Reade told them about the incident after it allegedly occurred. Reade also said an anonymous caller on CNN's Larry King Live in 1993 talking about her daughter's "problems" with a prominent senator was her mother. Read more at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

