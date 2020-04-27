Fox News reportedly cuts ties with Diamond & Silk over coronavirus conspiracies

President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.

Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beast.

Diamond & Silk had been creating weekly vlogs for the streaming service Fox Nation for more than a year, with The Daily Beast characterizing the videos as "essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform livestreams" usually hosted on YouTube. But CNN's Oliver Darcy noted over the weekend that no new Diamond & Silk videos had gone up on the Fox Nation site since April 7. Darcy didn't receive a comment back from Fox News about their absence.

The duo's disappearance came as they continued to spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, pushing the unproven idea that 5G technology is to blame. Diamond & Silk also said they'd avoid taking a coronavirus vaccine Bill Gates is involved in making because they claim he "pushed for population control." Those theories are reportedly what got the duo canned: "After what they've said and tweeted you won't be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon," a source told The Daily Beast.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment, and Diamond & Silk also did not reply to an email from The Daily Beast. Kathryn Krawczyk