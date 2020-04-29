See More Speed Reads
2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden wins Ohio primary, and so does mail-in voting

5:57 a.m.

Ohio held is primary election on Tuesday, mostly voting by mail for the first time because the state is still in lockdown to halt the coronavirus pandemic. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary — he is the only candidate still running — and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) fended off a primary challenge from Morgan Harper, endorsed by the progressive group Justice Democrats. In Maryland, former NAACP head Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, won a special election to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D), beating Republican Kimberly Klacik. Mfume had held the seat before Cummings.

Ohio's election had originally been scheduled for March 17 but Gov. Mike DeWine (R) postponed it, citing a "health emergency." Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said about 2 million people had requested mail-in ballots and 1.5 million had returned them by Saturday; 3.2 million people voted in Ohio's 2016 presidential primary. Turnout, LaRose said, "was better than okay. It was great." Ohio's GOP-led legislature had approved the mail-in election but rejected a proposal to automatically mail ballots directly to voters, as Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah, and Washington State do.

Other states are exploring vote-by-mail with the assumption that the coronavirus will still be an impediment to voting in November, and Ohio's "moving to a mail-in primary on the fly was watched around the country," The Associated Press reports. Support for voting by mail has grown, polls show, though there's a partisan split likely widened by President Trump's opposition to the idea. An AP/NORC poll released Tuesday found that 39 percent of Americans would like to see all-mail elections, up from 19 percent in 2008, but 48 percent support all-mail voting if COVID-19 is still active in November. And 60 percent favor absentee ballots for any voter who wants one if the pandemic is still happening.

A Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday found even greater support for all-mail voting.

Broad support for allowing voting by mail, automatic voting registration; mixed support for other proposals

The AP/NORC poll was conducted April 16-20 among 1,057 adults and has a margin of sampling error of ±4 percentage points. Pew surveyed 4,917 people April 7-12, and it margin of error is ±2.1 points. Peter Weber

Hardball
AMC says it will no longer show Universal Pictures films because of Trolls World Tour move

6:39 a.m.
Florida drive-in shows Trolls World Tour
Vic Micolucci/AFP/Getty Images

AMC Theatres announced late Tuesday that it will no longer show any movies by Universal Pictures, effective immediately. AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain, cited Universal's decision to release Trolls World Tour directly to on-demand rentals as theaters were shuttered and people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The studio said Tuesday that the Trolls sequel had brought in $100 million since its premium video on demand (PVOD) release April 10. Studios typically wait 90 days after a movie's release to offer it digitally.

"The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD," NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell told The Wall Street Journal. "As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats." AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron cited Shell's comments in his letter to Universal chairman Donna Langley.

"AMC believes that with this proposed action to go to the home and theaters simultaneously, Universal is breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies," Aron wrote. "This policy affects any and all Universal movies per se, goes into effect today and as our theaters reopen, and is not some hollow or ill-considered threat," Aron wrote. The ban applies to all AMC theaters in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Upcoming Universal movies include the latest Fast & Furious film F9, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sing 2, and Jurassic World: Dominion. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel unmask Mike Pence, note Trump's rush to 'save the meats'

4:33 a.m.

"We're learning more about President Trump's unconventional strategy of completely ignoring the pandemic as it was brewing," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. But "because Trump has turned every press briefing into a Joe Biden campaign ad, you could be forgiven for not remembering that Mike Pence, vice president and man from the crosswalk symbol, is technically in charge of the coronavirus task team," he added. "And yesterday, when he was asked why America just got to the testing levels he promised all the way back in early March, Pence had a pretty unconvincing answer."

"I don't know why we're listening to that guy at all, because today Pence visited the Mayo Clinic, where he was the only person not wearing a face mask," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "The hospital has a strict policy requiring all visitors to wear masks, and tweeted after Pence's visit" that it had informed of this beforehand. "Wow, that must have been harsh for Mike Pence to get roasted by his idol, mayo," he joked.

Meanwhile, "Americans could see meat shortages by the end of the week," Colbert said. But Trump is ordering the coronavirus-infected slaughterhouses to stay open in a new executive order. "Wow, he really acted quickly to save the meats," he said. "Maybe they should have put that in the initial intelligence briefing."

Trump was reportedly warned about the coronavirus threat "more than a dozen times" in January and February, and he "was asked today what he knew about the virus and when he knew it," Jimmy Kimmel said. "You're gonna find this a little hard to believe, but he didn't really answer." Kimmel also had theories on Pence's mask refusal.

"While me may be isolated right now, it would seem we are not alone," because right "at the moment we are all totally focused on the virus and quarantine and whether or not we should be mainlining Lysol, the Pentagon releases official video of UFOs," Kimmel said. "Has there ever been a worse time for an alien to say 'Take me to your leader'? ... Although here's the one thing I'll say about Donald Trump: If aliens did make contact, he'd tell us. Not on purpose of course, he just wouldn't be able to resist."

The Late Show also recreated a handful of Beach Boys songs for this socially distant summer. Watch below. Peter Weber

'Mistakes Happen'
Kentucky governor apologizes to Tupac Shakur for mocking his unemployment application

2:08 a.m.

Tupac is alive, just not that Tupac, as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) discovered this week.

Beshear said in a news conference Monday that some "bad apples" had made it difficult for people seeking unemployment benefits in the state. "We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky," Beshear said. "And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims." The rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead in 1996, but Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, lives in Lexington and really did apply for unemployment after the restaurant he worked at closed last month.

Informed of his mistake, Beshear called Shakur on Tuesday morning and apologized. He apologized again during Tuesday's press briefing.

Shakur, who told the Lexington Herald Leader he was "hurt, I'm really embarrassed, and I'm shocked" after Beshear publicly shamed him, said Tuesday that he forgave the governor. "I understand, he's dealing with a lot," he said. "Mistakes happen." About 24 percent of Kentucky's workforce has filed for unemployment and the state is straining to process all the claims.

Tupac Shakur isn't his birth name, incidentally, the Herald Leader reports. He legally adopted the name in 1998 after turning to Islam following his father's death in the early '90s. Shakur, he explained, means "thankful to God" in Arabic. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Amid pandemic, California neighbors discover they are long-lost cousins

2:07 a.m.
The flag of Norway.
iStock

For years, Erik Strom and his family wondered about the small island their ancestors once lived on in Norway, unable to find this mysterious Newton Island on a map.

The island is actually called Njoten, something Strom learned when Kjetil Njoten and his wife, Zoe Njoten, moved in a few doors doors from his house in Los Angeles County. Kjetil grew up on Njoten Island, home to just a few dozen residents. In English, Njoten is often pronounced as "Newton," and when Kjetil shared this with his neighbor, they joked about the possibility of being related.

Both men asked their mothers to look in family history books for clues, and they soon learned that they had the same great-great-grandfather, who once lived in the house on Njoten Island where Kjetil grew up. Strom told CNN he has a lot of relatives in the United States who are looking forward to visiting with Kjetil when it's safe to do so, and his wife, Jen, is practicing cooking Norwegian dishes until they can have a "huge family meal together." Catherine Garcia

mixed messages
As GOP seeks to shield firms from COVID-19 lawsuits, Mnuchin threatens jail for firms seeking emergency loans

1:25 a.m.
Trump and Mnuchin
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

In president Trump's first mention of his new executive order designating meat processing facilities "critical infrastructure," he said Tuesday morning it was prompted by "a very unique circumstance because of liability." Trump hasn't explained which part of the Defense Production Act could allow him to compel meat plants to reopen or remain open amid COVID-19 outbreaks, and it's not clear he can exempt the companies from federal or state safety regulations. But the executive order states that as its goals.

"If these meat plants can't be held liable, there is no reason for them to take measures to ensure workers are safe," Kim Cordova, president for union workers at JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, tells The Washington Post. "This is insane. If these workers are essential, protect them."

Any workable legal liability shield for companies who stay open or reopen without adequate measures to protect workers and customers would have to come from Congress. That is a key ask of business lobbyists, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has named it as a priority in the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. "Before we start sending additional money down to states and localities, I want to make sure that we protect the people we've already sent assistance to, who are going to be set up for an avalanche of lawsuits if we don't act," he said Monday.

Business groups say the protections would be temporary, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday she doesn't think "there's any interest in having any less protection for our workers."

While Trump and congressional Republicans are looking to protect businesses from lawsuits, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin threatened companies with "criminal liability" Tuesday if they applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans under false pretenses. The PPP, which has run through about $660 billion, was designed for small businesses with fewer than 500 workers, but loopholes allowed larger companies to get multi-million-dollar grants.

Munchin, put in charge of implementing the law, told banks to decide where the loan money went and had companies "self certify" they met the Treasury's vague guidelines. Mnuchin said the Small Business Administration will audit all loans of $2 million or more. More than 100 companies have said they got loans of at least $2 million, and some have opted to return it due to bad publicity, but most of the recipients of the loans aren't publicly known. Peter Weber

cue angry trump tweet in 3...2...1...
Romney says government's initial response to coronavirus 'will not stand out as a great moment in American leadership'

1:05 a.m.
Mitt Romney.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) didn't criticize President Trump by name on Tuesday night, but he did share his disappointment with the federal government's initial response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the speed of it "looked slow compared to other people. That first phase will not stand out as a great moment in American leadership. We didn't look real strong, and that's kind of an understatement."

He made his remarks during a video chat with Georgetown University students, The Washington Post reports. Romney had a weak relationship with Trump prior to voting for one of the two articles of impeachment against him, and since then, Trump has admitted he still holds a grudge and that's why Romney is the only Senate Republican not on a bipartisan coronavirus task force. "I'm not a fan of Mitt Romney," Trump said. "I don't really want his advice."

Romney told the students he learned about crisis management during his time as governor of Massachusetts and while running the 2002 Utah Olympics. "I'm not blaming this administration" for the slow coronavirus response, he said, but "it's hard to say to all 50 governors, you guys all do your thing. I think the federal coordination has been less than my personal style." Romney said he would surround himself with "real experts in crisis management," listening to "people who have dealt with this more than I have. The key to leadership is recognizing you're not the smartest guy in the room." Catherine Garcia

2020 Campaign
Rep. Justin Amash launches presidential exploratory committee

April 28, 2020
Rep. Justin Amash.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) tweeted on Tuesday night that he has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party's nomination for president.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," the former Republican said. "We're ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I'm excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president."

Amash, 40, was first elected in 2010 as a tea party conservative, and was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has been a vocal critic of President Trump, and was the first and only House GOP member to support his impeachment. Amash left the Republican Party last July, saying he was "disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

In 2016, the Libertarian Party received a record number of votes in the presidential election, with nearly 4.5 million ballots cast for the nominee, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson. Catherine Garcia

