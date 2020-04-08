See More Speed Reads
'I'm Allowed To'
Trump, who votes by mail, calls other mail-in voting 'very dangerous' and 'corrupt'

12:34 a.m.

President Trump was asked at Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing about a push to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election, and he did not appear receptive to the idea. "Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country," Trump said, without evidence. "The mail ballots are corrupt, in my opinion. And they collect them, and they get people to go in and sign them, and then there's forgeries in many cases. It's a horrible thing." A reporter noted that Trump votes by mail in Florida, and the president said that's different "because I'm allowed to."

A North Carolina Republican operative was caught manipulating absentee ballots in 2018, but "there is no evidence that voting by mail results in significant fraud," says Matthew Harwood at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. "As with in-person voting, the threat is infinitesimally small." In fact, he added, "much of the country now votes by mail," and it's the primary means of voting in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. Ensuring "that anyone who has the right to vote can exercise that right as simply and safely as possible," especially during a pandemic, "shouldn't be a partisan issue but a patriotic duty," Harwood argues.

Ohio's Republican leaders pushed back their election and shifted most of the voting to mail-in ballots, but other Republican officeholders oppose anything bu in-person voting. Last month, Trump argued on Fox & Friends, again without evidence, that a push by House Democrats to allow vote-by-mail nationally would be ruinous for Republican candidates.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R) made a similar argument last week, claiming that widespread use of absentee mail-in voting would "be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia," because "every registered voter is going to get one of these" and "this will certainly drive up turnout." Peter Weber

voting in the time of coronavirus
Wearing mask, gloves, and protective gown, Wisconsin GOP assembly speaker says it's 'incredibly safe' to vote

12:04 a.m.

While decked out in a mask, gloves, and full protective gown, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) said it was "incredibly safe" for people to come out and vote on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning, Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued an executive order to delay in-person voting until June 9, saying he "cannot in good conscience" allow any kind of gathering that would further the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Hours later, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority sided with Republicans who challenged this, ruling 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to unilaterally move the election.

Vos served as an election inspector in Racine County on Tuesday, and told The Journal Times as a poll worker it was mandatory for him to wear a protective mask, gloves, and gown. At his location, people could drive up to vote, and that offered "very minimal exposure" to others. "There's less exposure here than you would get if you went to the grocery store," he added. That wasn't the case everywhere in Wisconsin; at some polling locations, voters waited in line for two hours.

Vos was one of the Republican leaders pushing to make sure voting took place on Tuesday, despite the health risks. The race to watch in Wisconsin is between Daniel Kelly, a conservative incumbent justice on the state Supreme Court, and his liberal challenger, Jill Karofsky. The New York Times' Reid Epstein writes that if "Kelly wins, it would cement the conservative majority's ability to block any future Democratic efforts to change voting laws and litigate an expected stalemate over congressional and state legislative boundaries during redistricting that will follow the 2020 census." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Singer-songwriter John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications

April 7, 2020
John Prine.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter John Prine, the Grammy Award-winning country and folk legend who inspired Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, died Tuesday in Nashville from complications of the COVID-19 coronavirus, his family said. He was 73.

Prine, a two-time cancer survivor, was hospitalized in March after testing positive for the virus, and was put on a ventilator.

Prine got his start in music while working as a mailman in Illinois. He would sing at open-mic nights, and in 1970, Roger Ebert caught one of his performances and gave him a rave review in the Chicago Sun-Times. Prine credited Ebert with getting his music career going, and he went on to release a dozen albums over five decades.

Dubbed "the Mark Twain of American songwriting" by Rolling Stone, Prine in 2005 became the first singer-songwriter to perform at the Library of Congress, and earlier this year, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump threatens to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

April 7, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday said he will "strongly consider" ending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.

The agency "called it wrong" on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Trump said during an evening news conference, and he hinted that WHO officials may have downplayed how bad the outbreak was in its early days. "They should have known and they probably did know," he said.

WHO declared the coronavirus a public health emergency on Jan. 30 and a global pandemic on March 11. Trump, who told reporters on February 28 that coronavirus would "disappear" like a "miracle," declared a national emergency on March 13.

Trump was also asked about memos written in January and February by senior White House adviser Peter Navarro, warning that the "risk of a worst-case pandemic scenario should not be overlooked." Trump said he didn't see the memos, which were made public on Monday, but even if he did, there was no reason to scare people prematurely. "I don't want to create havoc and shock and everything else," Trump said. "I'm not going to go out and start screaming, 'This could happen, this could happen.' I'm a cheerleader for this country." Catherine Garcia

Get Well Soon
UK foreign secretary says Boris Johnson is 'a fighter,' remains in 'good spirits'

April 7, 2020
Boris
Photo by JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in "good spirits" as he receives treatment for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a London hospital.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday night after his symptoms worsened. He was moved to the intensive care unit on Monday, and Raab on Tuesday said the prime minister is receiving oxygen treatment, but is not on a ventilator. Later, Downing Street said Johnson's condition is "stable."

Raab has been deputized and said he is standing in for Johnson "whenever necessary." He expressed confidence that Johnson will "pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter. And he'll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order." Catherine Garcia

you know what's cool? a billion dollars
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief

April 7, 2020
Jack Dorsey.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting a massive $1 billion toward coronavirus relief, he announced on Tuesday.

Dorsey in a tweet thread said he's moving $1 billion of his equity in Square, the mobile payments company he's also the CEO of, to an LLC called Start Small. This LLC will provide funding to global COVID-19 relief efforts, he said.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI," Dorsey added.

Dorsey, who said the $1 billion is about 28 percent of his wealth, also shared a sheet on Twitter that he said will keep track of the donations.

"Why now?" he wrote. "The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Among those who previously announced donations amid the coronavirus crisis is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently said he'd give $100 million to food banks. "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress," Bezos said. But Dorsey's donation, Recode wrote, is "the country's most significant private gift to tackling the coronavirus and its consequences." Brendan Morrow

revealing
Is Trump's 'campaign of retaliation' about to get worse?

April 7, 2020
Adam Schiff.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chair sent a letter Tuesday to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell demanding he explain President Trump's recent dismissals of Michael Atkinson and Glenn Fine, the inspectors general of the intelligence community and the Pentagon, respectively. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent says how Grenell responds could be "incredibly telling" about the Trump administration's future plans.

In the letter, Schiff asks Grenell to confirm whether he exercised his "authority" to prohibit Atkinson from doing his job, aside from the fact that he was the official who brought the infamous whistleblower complaint about Trump's Ukraine conduct to Congress, eventually leading to the president's impeachment. Schiff also called on Grenell to commit to stopping any form of retaliation against anyone who makes "protected disclosures of misconduct."

Sargent spoke with Ned Price, a former senior National Security Council official, who said if Grenell doesn't respond to those challenges, it will signal a willingness to allow Trump to proceed with a "campaign of retaliation," which Sargent argues is already underway.

Price added that if things continue down the current path, there could be an effort to expose the whistleblower or an effort against career analysts who concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump. From Price's point of view, this would mean Trump "feels no limits whatsoever." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'I'm seeing mitigation work'
Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'

April 7, 2020
Jerome Adams.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are both voicing optimism that the United States' coronavirus death toll can end up lower than the projection previously shared by the White House.

CDC director Robert Redfield in a Monday interview with KVOI Radio said the "large majority of the American public" is following social distancing guidelines, and he therefore anticipates "the numbers are going to be much, much, much, much lower than would have been predicted by the models," per Politico. The White House recently shared a forecast suggesting the U.S. coronavirus death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000.

In a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, the surgeon general was asked about Redfield's comments and whether it's his expectation that the country's death toll will come in below the White House projection.

"That's absolutely my expectation, and I feel a lot more optimistic because I'm seeing mitigation work," Adams said.

"I really do believe that we will come in under those protections as long as we can continue to do our part for 30 days," Adams continued, referring to the federal social distancing guidelines that were recently extended until the end of April.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, previously said the United States could be facing up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths even in a scenario where Americans do everything "almost perfectly."

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has passed 11,000, and on Tuesday, New York reported its deadliest day so far. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did say the hardest-hit state is "reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations." He previously suggested New York could be seeing a "flattening of the curve" but stressed, "we have to continue the social distancing." Brendan Morrow

