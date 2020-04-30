Macy's announces ambitious plan to reopen 775 stores in 6 to 8 weeks

-
Macy's announces ambitious plan to reopen 775 stores in 6 to 8 weeks8:13 p.m.
Russian prime minister tests positive for COVID-199:08 p.m.
J. Crew is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy6:54 p.m.
Gun-toting protesters' dramatic stand inside Michigan's statehouse, in 5 photos and videos5:08 p.m.
Trolls war update: Regal Cinemas says it isn't joining AMC in boycotting Universal4:10 p.m.
Mike Pence has decided to put on a mask2:31 p.m.
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus' ahead of World Health Organization visit2:25 p.m.
New York is shutting down the subway for 4 hours every night1:12 p.m.
