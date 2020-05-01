Elon Musk declares he's 'selling almost all physical possessions' because he's 'devoting myself to Mars and Earth'

After his anti-lockdown rant, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come out strong against something else: the concept of physical possessions.

Musk earlier this week railed against lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and on Friday, he launched into another bizarre Twitter tirade, declaring with no context that he will be "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

Facing some follow-up questions, such as "what?" and "huh?," the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of virtually everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he's "devoting myself to Mars and Earth" and "possession just weigh you down." He did offer one caveat, though: it is extremely important that his house, the former home of Gene Wilder, must not be "torn down or lose any its soul."

At one point in his tweetstorm, Musk wrote that Tesla's stock price is "too high [in my opinion]," after which Tesla shares took a dive.

In other tweets, Musk doubled down on his call to end stay-at-home orders, demanding we "give people back their FREEDOM" and posting lyrics to the "Star-Spangled Banner." Musk went on an expletive-laden rant on the coronavirus crisis during Tesla's earnings call earlier this week, claiming stay-at-home orders are "fascist." He downplayed the threat of COVID-19 in March, insisting panic over it was "dumb" and incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April.

For those who might think Musk is losing it here, he insists it's the opposite. When one user tweeted at Musk that he is "the only tech leader that is NOT losing it," claiming that "all the others are chearing [sic] the massive civil rights violations going on right now," Musk responded, "Exactly." Brendan Morrow