USWNT unable to demonstrate they were illegally paid less than men, judge rules

8:41 a.m.
Megan Rapinoe.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A federal judge issued a ruling late Friday hampering the United States women's national soccer team's lawsuit which claims the U.S. Soccer Federation violated the Equal Pay Act by paying them less then members of the men's national team.

Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled the plaintiffs were not able to demonstrate they were paid less than their male counterparts between 2015 and 2019 "due solely, or in material part, to the WNT working more than the MNT," siding with U.S. Soccer which has said the USWNT was paid more overall during that time frame. The women said that was only because they played more games than the men, but Klausner's ruling cited as undisputed fact that the USWNT averaged more per game, as well.

Klausner said the EPA claims were ultimately rejected because of differences in the men's and women's collective bargaining agreements, noting the women rejected a pay-for-play model identical to the men in 2016, eventually offering a counterproposal with lesser bonuses (which the men rely on for their national team compensation) than the federation's offer in exchange for more contracted players and higher base salaries.

The judge also sided in part with U.S. Soccer in response to the plaintiffs' claim they were discriminated against by being subjected to playing on inferior surfaces.

Klausner's explanation didn't satisfy the plaintiffs. Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the women, said they were "shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give our hard work for equal pay." USWNT player Megan Rapinoe voiced her agreement over twitter. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

White House blocks Fauci from testifying at 'counter-productive' House hearing, Senate appearance still on

7:47 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House confirmed Saturday it is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who has taken on a prominent role in the Trump administration's coronavirus response, from testifying before the Democrat-led House Appropriations Committee about the pandemic next week.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said "it is counterproductive" to have someone like Fauci, who is heavily involved in the government's efforts to re-open the American economy and expedite a coronavirus vaccine, step away from those tasks and testify.

"It's not muzzling, it's not blocking, it's simply trying to ensure we're able to balance the need for oversight, the legitimate need for oversight, with their responsibilities to handle COVID-19 work at their respective agencies and departments," a senior administration official told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

Deere did say the White House would work with Congress to find a more "appropriate time" for Fauci to testify.

Fauci, who at times has dissented from President Trump on certain coronavirus-related matters such as testing capacity and whether some states are re-opening too soon, will reportedly still appear before the Republican-led Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee the following week. Read more at The Washington Post and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Parks and Recreation reunion raises almost $3 million for coronavirus relief

May 1, 2020
Parks and Recreation
NBC

Parks and Recreation returned for a reunion special this week that was literally everything fans could have dreamed of — and it raised enough money for charity to make Li'l Sebastian proud.

The cast of the beloved sitcom reunited on NBC Thursday night for a special remotely-produced fundraiser episode, which followed Leslie Knope's efforts to stay connected with her friends during the coronavirus pandemic. The special has thus far raised $2.8 million for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, Variety reports, although there's still time to donate. State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation matched donations up to $500,000.

Critics and fans praised the Parks and Recreation reunion as exactly the positivity they needed during the crisis, and the episode was packed to the brim with delightful fan service and cameos. Not only did the special check in on what all the main characters have been up to, but it also featured lots of Pawnee favorites, from Bobby Newport and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein to Dennis Feinstein and Perd Hapley. The whole thing culminated in a group performance of Andy Dwyer's unforgettable Li'l Sebastian tribute song "5,000 Candles in the Wind," during which Ron Swanson could hardly contain his emotions. And can you really blame him?

The Parks special also stressed the importance of self-care amid social distancing, ending with an out-of-character message promoting both Feeding America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Co-creator Michael Schur explained to Entertainment Weekly that since Leslie Knope on Parks always "believed wholeheartedly in the power of interpersonal connection and in the power of structures to provide comfort and service in times of crisis," it seemed like the perfect time for a reunion, as the "themes of the world right now are very much in line with the themes of the show."

The entire Parks and Recreation reunion is available to watch for free on YouTube. Brendan Morrow

A local Florida news station just interviewed the Grim Reaper

May 1, 2020

A local news station in Florida had a rather surprising guest on Friday afternoon: Death himself. During a story on the reopening of the state's beaches, ABC News' Panama City affiliate spoke with the Grim Reaper, who was busy protesting the loosening of coronavirus restrictions before the danger of COVID-19 had fully passed.

"I'm here today to try to make the point that it's premature that we open our beaches," the scythe-bearing harvester of souls explained. "I'm a huge proponent of public beaches, and I've been fighting for that for year, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus — I think it's going to prolong the recovery we have."

Florida is one of several states that have begun to loosen restrictions despite having recorded its highest single-day death toll this week. Watch the interview (which of course isn't actually with the Pale Rider himself, but with a Walton County attorney named Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as such) below. Jeva Lange

Mitt Romney sides with Democrats calling for $12 hourly raises for essential workers

May 1, 2020
Sen. Mitt Romney.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has followed demands of pay raises for essential workers with a proposal of his own.

Romney proposed Friday that essential workers "who are necessarily subject to greater risk of COVID-19" receive hourly bonuses of up to $12 in the form of a tax credit. His proposal comes a month after several Democratic senators suggested $13/hour raises for essential workers that would be retroactive from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employers would have to opt in to what Romney is calling "Patriot Pay" and start paying workers a bonus for the government funding to activate. The federal government would triple what the employer offers and add it to the worker's paycheck as an additional bonus, up to a total of $12; For example grocery workers getting a $3/hour bonus from worker would get an extra $9/hour from the government.

Workers would have to collect the payments by submitting a claim to the IRS; Romney did suggest the IRS partner with payroll companies to distribute the money faster. Those bonuses start phasing out if a person makes $50,000 annually, and end entirely at $90,000. Payments also would only start in May and last through July.

Senate Democrats proposed a COVID-19 "heroes fund" in early April that was a bit simpler than Romney's Patriot Pay. It would extend a "$25,000 premium pay increase for essential workers, equivalent to a raise of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency" through the end of the year. It would also offer a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to hire and maintain health care workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

Michael Cohen reportedly has his early prison release rescinded

May 1, 2020
Michael Cohen
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen will reportedly not be getting out of prison early after all.

Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Trump who pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress, was informed earlier this month he would be able to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, his attorney said.

But on Friday, ABC News reported that Cohen's early release has been rescinded, and other inmates at the New York prison reportedly appear to have had their home confinements rescinded as well. Cohen, The Daily Beast reports, had spent 14 days in quarantine and was expected to be released on Friday, but it's "unclear what prompted the last-minute decision." In a press conference on Friday, asked if the White House intervened, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "Absolutely not."

Cohen has reportedly been working on a tell-all book about his time working for Trump, as The Daily Beast reported, and on Friday, ABC reported that Trump Organization lawyers had sent a letter to Cohen demanding he stop writing it, citing a nondisclosure agreement he signed. The Beast previously quoted a source close to Cohen as saying "the stories that will be in the book aren't privileged" but would be "about what it's like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do." Cohen is scheduled to be released from prison in November 2021.

Update 4:12 p.m.: The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that while Cohen did not return home on Friday, his "early release hasn't been rescinded, and he will be eligible at the end of the month." Brendan Morrow

Sewers are a disgustingly reliable 'early warning system' for COVID-19 outbreaks

May 1, 2020
Clowns aren't the only thing you can discover in the sewer.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it: Researchers are reportedly turning to Number Two in order to predict where the next major coronavirus outbreak will be, The Washington Post reports. "S--- is a great source of information," explained David Hirschberg, the founder of a biotech firm that is working to track COVID-19 by studying sewage.

The novel coronavirus can be detected in wastewater as much as two weeks before a person begins to show symptoms, which means that studying a city's raw sewage can help researchers understand how much of a population is ill. More than 170 wastewater facilities around the country (which account for about 13 percent of the population) have been sending samples to labs, which are finding that based on what goes down the toilet, outbreaks are likely even worse than official numbers are showing. "Our estimates are about 10 times higher than the cumulative [confirmed] cases up to that date," said Mariana Matus, a co-founder of the sewage testing company Biobot.

Using the data gleaned from sewage could be crucial as the country slowly begins to reopen. For example, if researchers detect a spike in the amount of COVID-19 virus circulating in the bowels of a particular population, it might be time to snap closed a quarantine again; low virus counts, on the other hand, could lead to tentative openings.

"This is the kind of early warning system you want to have," Hirschberg said. "When people start showing up at hospitals and start dying, that's not the indicator you want to have. That's too late." Read more at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange

Trump is reportedly going to celebrate the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore

May 1, 2020
Fireworks over Mount Rushmore in 2004.
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will reportedly visit Mount Rushmore on July 3 to see the fireworks display he helped facilitate, even as uncertainty over the pandemic stretches into the summer, Bloomberg News reports.

Earlier this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) confirmed the Independence Day celebration would go forward. "We're excited that this will be happening at Mount Rushmore," Noem said, as reported by CNN. "We've been working on this for quite some time." Trump had first floated the idea of holding "your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore" back in January, although firework shows have been held at the monument in the past only to be discontinued in 2009 over environmental concerns. Trump has waved off such worries by saying "what can burn? It's stone."

Noem is notably "one of a handful of governors not to issue an order shuttering non-essential businesses during the ongoing epidemic," Newsweek writes. As of this week, the state had 2,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 11 deaths, ranking it 41st among the country's 50 states for highest number of cases.

Asked about the congregation of crowds for the firework show in a couple of months, Noem said, "We'll continue to evaluate what the crowd looks like and how we'll be able to facilitate that event but regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off and I can't think of a better way for us to celebrate America's birthday."

Trump has been obsessed with the South Dakota monument — which depicts former presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson — for quite some time. "I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime, we have Mount Rushmore,'" Noem recalled in a 2018 interview. "And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?' I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious." Jeva Lange

