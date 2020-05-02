USWNT unable to demonstrate they were illegally paid less than men, judge rules

A federal judge issued a ruling late Friday hampering the United States women's national soccer team's lawsuit which claims the U.S. Soccer Federation violated the Equal Pay Act by paying them less then members of the men's national team.

Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled the plaintiffs were not able to demonstrate they were paid less than their male counterparts between 2015 and 2019 "due solely, or in material part, to the WNT working more than the MNT," siding with U.S. Soccer which has said the USWNT was paid more overall during that time frame. The women said that was only because they played more games than the men, but Klausner's ruling cited as undisputed fact that the USWNT averaged more per game, as well.

Klausner said the EPA claims were ultimately rejected because of differences in the men's and women's collective bargaining agreements, noting the women rejected a pay-for-play model identical to the men in 2016, eventually offering a counterproposal with lesser bonuses (which the men rely on for their national team compensation) than the federation's offer in exchange for more contracted players and higher base salaries.

The judge also sided in part with U.S. Soccer in response to the plaintiffs' claim they were discriminated against by being subjected to playing on inferior surfaces.

Klausner's explanation didn't satisfy the plaintiffs. Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the women, said they were "shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give our hard work for equal pay." USWNT player Megan Rapinoe voiced her agreement over twitter. Tim O'Donnell