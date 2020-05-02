USWNT unable to demonstrate they were illegally paid less than men, judge rules

-
USWNT unable to demonstrate they were illegally paid less than men, judge rules8:41 a.m.
-
White House blocks Fauci from testifying at 'counter-productive' House hearing, Senate appearance still on7:47 a.m.
-
Parks and Recreation reunion raises almost $3 million for coronavirus reliefMay 1, 2020
-
A local Florida news station just interviewed the Grim ReaperMay 1, 2020
-
Mitt Romney sides with Democrats calling for $12 hourly raises for essential workersMay 1, 2020
-
Michael Cohen reportedly has his early prison release rescindedMay 1, 2020
-
Sewers are a disgustingly reliable 'early warning system' for COVID-19 outbreaksMay 1, 2020
-
Trump is reportedly going to celebrate the Fourth of July at Mount RushmoreMay 1, 2020
White House blocks Fauci from testifying at 'counter-productive' House hearing, Senate appearance still on
