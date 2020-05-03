60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl says she battled coronavirus

-
60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl says she battled coronavirusMay 3, 2020
-
Trump dismisses Bush's message of national unity, tweets his own odd 'plague' prophecy12:07 a.m.
-
Trump is 'very confident' there will be a coronavirus vaccine 'by the end of the year'May 3, 2020
-
Gov. Whitmer: Confederate flags, swastikas seen at protests 'not representative of who we are in Michigan'May 3, 2020
-
Birx calls Michigan protests 'devastatingly worrisome,' says demonstrators will feel 'guilty' if they infect relativesMay 3, 2020
-
Oxford scientist says if coronavirus vaccine is effective it will likely be seasonalMay 3, 2020
-
Former FDA commissioner anticipates 'persistent spread' of coronavirus, 100,000 deaths in U.S. by end of JuneMay 3, 2020
-
Pompeo pushes coronavirus lab origin theory before intelligence community issues final assessmentMay 3, 2020
May 3, 2020