just shy
An EU-led coronavirus fundraiser fell short of its goal. The U.S.'s lack of participation didn't help.

4:12 p.m.

A European-led fundraiser for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics failed to meet its 7.5 billion euro goal Monday, and the United States might be the reason why.

The effort was meant to be global, but the U.S. and Russia didn't participate. While their absences undoubtedly contributed to the failure (7.4 million euros were raised, so the end result wasn't too far behind the goal, though Politico notes funds that were already spent or allocated were counted, as well), the larger concern may be that some countries will isolate the usage of a potential vaccine for its own citizens first.

U.S. officials didn't do much to dissuade that fear Sunday when they reportedly refused to offer an explanation as to why Washington wasn't involved in the summit.

That said, President Trump on Sunday did say he doesn't care where a vaccine comes from and will consider it good news no matter what. Of course, that doesn't offer much clarity about the U.S.'s intent should a vaccine first be developed there. Tim O'Donnell

uhh
Member of Trump's reopening council warns we'll 'have body bags of businesses' if they remain closed

4:50 p.m.

Stephen Moore has a questionably worded prediction for will happen to businesses that don't reopen soon.

Moore, President Trump's former economic adviser who was once nominated to the Federal Reserve Board, is now part of Trump's council on reopening the economy. He's also a big fan of the way Georgia, Iowa, and Oklahoma have been letting businesses reopen, and warned in a Monday news briefing that the U.S. will see "body bags of businesses" if it doesn't follow those red states' leads, Politico reports.

Moore discussed a study his conservative group, the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, had issued to rank states on their reopening strategies. "States that open up the soonest and the safest ... will have much swifter and stronger recovery than states that stay closed," Moore claimed the study showed. "The major reason for that is because businesses cannot go another month without revenue. … If they stay closed for another month, month and a half, you're gonna have body bags of businesses that will never recover."

Nearly 70,000 people have died from COVID-19, with thousands of other deaths likely going uncounted due to a lack of testing. That number will likely only grow even faster if businesses reopen too early or unsafely. Kathryn Krawczyk

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Nicolas Cage is reportedly going to play Tiger King's Joe Exotic

2:23 p.m.
Nicolas Cage
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

A new scripted series about Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is in the works, and one actor who should have no trouble tapping into the bonkers show's chaotic energy has reportedly been lined up.

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new eight-episode scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, Variety reports. The show will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," and Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner after previously working on the true crime mockumentary series American Vandal for Netflix.

This is only the latest expansion of the Tiger King universe that spawned after Netflix's documentary series, which follows the feud between zookeeper Joe Exotic and activist Carole Baskin that leads to his conviction on federal charges, became a massive hit in March. In addition to this scripted series, the show has already spawned an upcoming follow-up documentary series on Investigation Discovery, and Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly considering their own scripted Joe Exotic project that Lowe would star in. Cage, meanwhile, adds this to the list of roles he's got on the docket including ... himself.

The new series, according to Variety, will "live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation." There's no news yet on who might be cast in other key roles like Baskin, although were Cage to end up playing all the major characters Norbit-style, well, we wouldn't not watch. Brendan Morrow

sick brag
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler's latest ads remind Georgians she has a private plane

2:07 p.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is trying to bury her questionable stock selloff under a pile of money.

Loeffler has only been a U.S. senator for a few months, but remains embroiled in an ethics scandal after receiving a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January and quickly selling off stocks. Loeffler has denied any ethics violations in the sale. Still, she's aiming to win her seat this fall, and debuted several ads Monday that remind voters how much money she's personally spent fighting coronavirus.

One of Loeffler's ads compares her to President Trump, saying the left "unfairly targets" both of them "every day." It then describes how Loeffler "donated her Senate pay to help fight coronavirus," "used her personal plane to bring stranded Georgians home safe" after they'd been stuck on a cruise ship amid the pandemic, and "gave a million dollars to keep a Georgia hospital going."

The same headlines — yes, private plane and $1 million — pop up in a second ad Loeffler debuted Monday. But while $1 million is a good chunk of money for hospitals that need it, it's far less than the $4 million she's spending to push these latest ads across Georgia. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Former Obama campaign advisers Axelrod and Plouffe urge Biden to 'up the tempo'

2:03 p.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

David Axelrod, a former senior strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, and David Plouffe, Obama's 2008 campaign manager, have a message for former Vice President: "up the tempo."

In an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times, Axelrod and Plouffe said that while Biden's presidential campaign "has taken impressive steps" recently, the presumptive Democratic nominee will have to continue that momentum, especially in the digital realm, if he's out to outmaneuver the Trump re-election campaign — which has fully embraced social media — before November's general election. "Online speeches from his basement won't cut it," the op-ed reads.

But they don't want Biden to be simply more active in the digital sphere. The content matters, too, and they're urging him to throw out his civility playbook. "You don't defeat an incumbent by playing defense," Axelrod and Plouffe wrote.

Instead, they want Biden to "behave more like an insurgent" while using "facts, humor, and mockery" to take advantage of the opportunities Trump provides. "It isn't hard to get a rise out of this thin-skinned president and knock him off his game," the Obama advisers wrote. "Be a speedboat, not a battleship. Make him react to you." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

may the force be with him
Lucasfilm celebrates May the 4th by announcing a new Star Wars movie from Taika Waititi

1:26 p.m.
Taika Waititi
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Disney has watched Taika Waititi's career with great interest, and he's now officially directing a new movie in the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm celebrated Star Wars Day on Monday by announcing that Waititi, director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie.

Co-writing with Waititi on this untitled film will be Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote another Oscar-winning 2019 movie, 1917. Lucasfilm on Monday also confirmed the previously-reported Disney+ Star Wars show from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll.

This won't be Waititi's first rodeo with Star Wars, as he also voiced IG-11 on the first season of The Mandalorian and directed that show's season finale. He'd previously been rumored for a Star Wars film and said in February he'd "love to" do it, providing that it didn't feel like "career suicide." Regarding the possibility of directing a Star Wars movie, Waititi tweeted back in 2017, "I like to complete my films," adding, "I'd be fired within a week."

No information about the plot of Waititi's film was provided, although Lucasfilm confirmed it will be a theatrical release and not go straight to Disney+. It's unclear when Waititi's film might debut, but the next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker is currently dated for December 2022. For now, Star Wars fans can make the jump to hyperspace again when The Mandalorian's second season arrives later this year. Brendan Morrow

not good
The Trump administration is privately estimating the daily coronavirus death rate will double in the next month

12:56 p.m.

Publicly, the Trump administration is pushing for states to let businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Privately, it's forecasting a very disturbing future.

The Trump administration is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll from coronavirus will rise to 3,000 by June 1. That's nearly twice the current toll of 1,750 deaths per day, The New York Times reports via an internal administration document.

The White House's prediction is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling, though reported COVID-19 deaths have already far outpaced the CDC's model. The CDC also predicts the U.S. could go from adding about 25,000 new coronavirus cases every day to adding 200,000 or more daily by the end of the month. As some states resume business as usual, those growth rates could further worsen. Kathryn Krawczyk

eclipsed?
Brazil may have more coronavirus cases than the U.S., study suggests

12:51 p.m.
Brazil.
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil, not the United States, may have the most coronavirus cases in the world, a University of São Paolo study suggests, per The Wall Street Journal.

The study concluded that, through May 3, the number of infections since the pandemic began in Brazil could be as high as 1.6 million, more than the U.S.'s officially world-leading 1.1 million-plus cases. "Brazil is already the global epicenter of the coronavirus," said Dr. Domingo Alves from Ribeirão Preto Medical School, who worked on the study.

The research points to minimal testing in the country as the reason the recorded figures aren't nearly that high — Johns Hopkins University has Brazil's official cases count just under 102,000. But the most populous country in the Southern hemisphere has tested only about 1,600 per million people. The U.S., which many experts believe is not testing nearly enough, administers 20,200 per million, while some European countries are conducting 30,000.

Of course, those countries are also likely missing cases, but the testing gap is significant, either way. Subsequently concerns are growing for the country, especially as its President Jair Bolsonaro remains a coronavirus skeptic. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

