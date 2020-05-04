An EU-led coronavirus fundraiser fell short of its goal. The U.S.'s lack of participation didn't help.

A European-led fundraiser for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics failed to meet its 7.5 billion euro goal Monday, and the United States might be the reason why.

The effort was meant to be global, but the U.S. and Russia didn't participate. While their absences undoubtedly contributed to the failure (7.4 million euros were raised, so the end result wasn't too far behind the goal, though Politico notes funds that were already spent or allocated were counted, as well), the larger concern may be that some countries will isolate the usage of a potential vaccine for its own citizens first.

U.S. officials didn't do much to dissuade that fear Sunday when they reportedly refused to offer an explanation as to why Washington wasn't involved in the summit.

Wow. On a call with reporters now, US Senior Officials decline to answer why US is not participating in EU-led #Covid19 vaccine virtual summit held today. The Officials were asked 3 times. Now fourth time. — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 4, 2020

That said, President Trump on Sunday did say he doesn't care where a vaccine comes from and will consider it good news no matter what. Of course, that doesn't offer much clarity about the U.S.'s intent should a vaccine first be developed there.