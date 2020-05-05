White House reportedly looking to 'wind down' coronavirus task force

The White House is looking to "wind down" its coronavirus task force even though the virus itself is still far away from doing so, The New York Times reports.

The task force has informed and provided daily briefings on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though President Trump's freewheeling turns at the lectern have been subject to criticism. It's unclear if the gradually dissolving task force would be replaced with another group, and officials say its end may not ever be officially announced, the Times reports.

Olivia Troye, a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, reportedly told senior officials in the task force that they should "expect the group to wind down within weeks." Other top White House officials backed up that message to the Times. That message seems to reflect Trump's push for states to begin allowing businesses to reopen after mandatory pandemic shutdowns even though medical experts have warned against doing so. Without a task force, Trump would be surrounded by even fewer medical professionals who could inform a safe reopening of the country. Kathryn Krawczyk