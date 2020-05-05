See More Speed Reads
White House reportedly looking to 'wind down' coronavirus task force

White House coronavirus task force briefing.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is looking to "wind down" its coronavirus task force even though the virus itself is still far away from doing so, The New York Times reports.

The task force has informed and provided daily briefings on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though President Trump's freewheeling turns at the lectern have been subject to criticism. It's unclear if the gradually dissolving task force would be replaced with another group, and officials say its end may not ever be officially announced, the Times reports.

Olivia Troye, a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, reportedly told senior officials in the task force that they should "expect the group to wind down within weeks." Other top White House officials backed up that message to the Times. That message seems to reflect Trump's push for states to begin allowing businesses to reopen after mandatory pandemic shutdowns even though medical experts have warned against doing so. Without a task force, Trump would be surrounded by even fewer medical professionals who could inform a safe reopening of the country. Kathryn Krawczyk

California sues Uber and Lyft over classification of workers

3:11 p.m.
Uber
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

California has slapped Uber and Lyft with a lawsuit, alleging they have unlawfully misclassified workers as independent contractors, The New York Times reports.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and city attorneys in a lawsuit say Uber and Lyft are violating the state's new law, Assembly Bill 5, that says workers are considered employees if their performance is under the control and direction of the company and is part of the "usual course" of its business.

"California has ground rules with rights and protections for workers and their employers," Becerra said. "We intend to make sure that Uber or Lyft play by the rules."

Uber and Lyft have been fighting to be exempt from California's law and assert that the independent contractor classification for its drivers is correct. Uber has also said it would need to "fundamentally change our business model" if it were to reclassify its drivers as employees, who would be entitled to benefits.

Lyft in a statement on Tuesday said, "We are looking forward to working with the Attorney General and mayors across the state to bring all the benefits of California’s innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable healthcare and other benefits is more important than ever." Uber in a statement said that "we will contest this action in court, while at the same time pushing to raise the standard of independent work for drivers in California, including with guaranteed minimum earnings and new benefits."

California's lawsuit is seeking civil penalties and back wages, which the Times reports could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Brendan Morrow

Approval rating for Trump's coronavirus response drops again, poll shows

1:55 p.m.

Americans are becoming less impressed with President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the months go by, a new poll from Monmouth University shows.

Since Monmouth began asking the question in March, Trump's approval rating specifically for how he's handled the pandemic has dropped from 50 percent to 46 percent in April to 42 percent in March. And, for the first time, more than half of those surveyed believe he's doing a "bad job."

Congress' numbers also dipped three percentage points, while the media and governors mostly held steady when it comes to how they've handled the situation. The poll's big winner, though, is the American public. In the previous two polls, only 38 percent of those surveyed approved of how their fellow Americans had responded to the pandemic, but that rating has jumped to 51 percent.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted over the phone between April 30 and May 4 and included a random sample of 808 adults living in the United States. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

National intelligence director nominee Ratcliffe pulls a 180 on whistleblower protections, 'deep state'

1:47 p.m.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) has a few new principles now that he's under the Senate's spotlight.

Ratcliffe faced a Senate nomination hearing on Tuesday after President Trump nominated him, for the second time, to be the next director of national intelligence. In his hearing, Ratcliffe promised protections for whistleblowers and showed support for the intelligence community — a stark contrast from how he spoke about those topics in the past.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) on Tuesday asked Ratcliffe if he thought "the intelligence agencies of the United States are running amok," which Ratcliffe answered with a blunt "no." That's a change from the many times Ratcliffe has railed against intelligence agencies' alleged "bias" and "prejudice" toward Trump. Ratcliffe also said the "intelligence I will provide if confirmed will not be altered or impacted by outside influence."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) meanwhile asked Ratcliffe if his "past remarks" demanding the Ukraine whistleblower testify publicly and doubting the whistleblower's report would "discourage" further whistleblowers. Ratcliffe promised potential whistleblowers "every protection under the law."

And as for the "deep state" — the conspiracy theory of a group within the intelligence community allegedly set on undermining Trump that Ratcliffe has alluded to in the past? Ratcliffe said Tuesday he doesn't "know what that means." Kathryn Krawczyk

Economists say Sweden's coronavirus approach probably wouldn't work elsewhere

12:55 p.m.
Stockholm.
ANDERS WIKLUND/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden has mostly defied critics in its coronavirus response. Schools, gyms, bars, and shops have remained open, and despite early concerns the lack of a full lockdown doesn't seem to have exacerbated the pandemic in the country beyond what was expected. Bloomberg notes the fatality rate as a share of the population is lower than most large, wealthy European countries, and Sweden's top epidemiologist Anders Tegnell — who is behind the more relaxed guidelines — said they're beginning to see a stabilized infection rate.

Tegnell set up the framework because he doesn't believe full-scale shutdowns make sense considering the virus isn't going to disappear anytime soon. He opted for a more "sustainable" approach that keeps economic life flowing while encouraging people to follow guidelines meant to slow the spread. Sweden's economy, therefore, is likely to contract a lot less than others. But economists at Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reports, don't think it's wise for folks itching to end lockdowns elsewhere to point to Sweden as an example; the Scandinavian country may be particularly well-suited for its method.

"Its population density is about half that of Italy, and Sweden has a high proportion of single-occupancy households, and a relatively low proportion of multi-generational households," the economists said in a note. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Barack and Michelle Obama to deliver virtual commencement speeches for graduating seniors

12:42 p.m.
Barack and Michelle Obama
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Seniors whose normal graduation ceremony had to be called off this year during the coronavirus crisis will now be getting virtual commencement events featuring former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama is set to deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during a primetime special later this month that will air on the four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, is hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, and it will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, and Megan Rapinoe among others. That same day, Obama will also participate in an event for graduates of HBCUs.

The former president, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, will additionally deliver commencement addresses during a virtual graduation event on YouTube, which will also feature guests like Lady Gaga and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Variety reports. Previously, Oprah Winfrey was among those announced for a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook.

"I've always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," Obama said Tuesday. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The televised special for high school seniors is set for May 16, while the YouTube event is set for June 6. Brendan Morrow

Wendy's is reportedly out of beef at almost 20 percent of its U.S. restaurants

11:37 a.m.
Wendy's
Jim Watson / Getty Images

Where's the beef, indeed.

The financial firm Stephens on Tuesday estimated that about 18 percent of Wendy's restaurants in the United States are not selling hamburgers after running out of beef during the coronavirus crisis, CNN reports. This was based on an analysis of their online menus.

Numerous meat plants have closed temporarily in recent weeks after workers contracted COVID-19, and according to The New York Times, there has been a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity. The analysis Tuesday said that Wendy's is particularly exposed to these recent production issues due to its use of fresh beef.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told CNBC, "It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges" and that "some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment," though the spokesperson added that "we continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules."

According to CNBC, the shortages vary by state, but hundreds of locations in Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and New York are out of beef.

This comes after the chair of Tyson Foods recently took out an advertisement in The New York Times arguing "the food supply chain is breaking" during the coronavirus crisis and warning that "as pork, beef, and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain." Brendan Morrow

Tribal governments are finally set to receive their coronavirus aid more than a month after bill passed

11:37 a.m.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Native American tribal governments in every U.S. state will begin receiving $4.8 billion of the $8 billion allocated for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining money, which will be distributed based on employment and expenditure data, will be paid out at a later date.

The 60 percent of the funds that were made available Tuesday are being distributed based on on population data and will be subject to a floor of $100,000. Native American tribes are considered a vulnerable sector of the population during the pandemic, and the Navajo Nation has one of the highest rates of infection in the country (though some of that is related to high testing rates, as well.).

Last week, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee urged Mnuchin to release the funds, pointing out the governments still hadn't received them despite Congress passing the CARES Act in late March. The bill had set a deadline to disburse the funds by April 26. Tim O'Donnell

