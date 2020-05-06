See More Speed Reads
This is probably the 1st time a toilet flush was heard during Supreme Court arguments

2:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Supreme Court arguments have made the case for soundproof walls.

The court has spent this week livestreaming its oral arguments for the first time, with both justices and attorneys gathering on a conference call amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like anyone newly working from home, there have been a minor adjustment periods — Justice Sonia Sotomayor repeatedly forgot to unmute herself on the call, for one.

But one entirely unprecedented moment didn't show up until Wednesday, during arguments in the case of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. As Roman Martinez, the attorney for the political consultant group, was making his case, a toilet could very clearly be heard flushing in the background. Listen to the moment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump reportedly thinks coronavirus deaths are overcounted. Experts say the opposite.

2:39 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A senior Trump administration official told Axios he expects President Trump to begin publicly questioning the coronavirus death toll in the United States.

Experts mostly agree the data isn't accurate, but for the opposite reason — the consensus believes deaths are being undercounted, while the official said Trump and some of his aides think the numbers are inflated. There's no evidence the number of fatalities has been exaggerated, but Axios reports Trump wasn't pleased when New York added 3,000 unconfirmed but suspected COVID-19 cases to its tally.

Some on the Trump team reportedly believe hospitals have a financial incentive to identify coronavirus cases since Medicare gives them a 20 percent bonus for COVID-19 treatment, Axios reports. It's unclear if Trump shares this view, and no one in the administration has publicly accused hospitals of misdiagnosing patients.

Other officials told Axios that Trump doesn't think the numbers are fraudulent, but that the lack of "uniform reporting standards in the United States" means the data is murky. That may be true, but again the question among most experts is about how many coronavirus deaths have been missed due to lack of testing, rather than added unnecessarily. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Kevin Spacey compares being fired over assault allegations to losing work in the coronavirus pandemic

1:38 p.m.
Kevin Spacey
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is taking it upon himself to assure the tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic that because of his firing amid sexual assault allegations, "I can relate."

Spacey, who was fired from his Hollywood jobs including House of Cards in 2017 after facing allegations of sexual abuse, spoke out during an online conference recently, video the Daily Mail resurfaced this week. Offering his "perspective on what it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation you could not possibly have prepared for or anticipated was coming," he compared his own situation to the one faced by those who have been laid off work during the crisis through no fault of their own.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," Spacey said. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey went on to claim that the "emotional struggles" people are facing during the pandemic are "very much the same" as those that he faced, though he acknowledged, in a massive understatement, that his experience involved "very different reasons and circumstances." He also attempted to reassure the world that "this devastating time" actually presents an "opportunity" to "just stop and reflect on our lives."

Since facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey had previously appeared in character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood in a series of bizarre Christmas-themed videos. Sexual assault charges against the actor in Massachusetts were dropped in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty. Brendan Morrow

Conclusions about coronavirus mutations 'are overblown,' scientist says

1:35 p.m.
Coronavirus research.
ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are probably exhausted from having to explain that new studies on the coronavirus are far from a sure thing, but, thankfully, they keep setting the record straight anyway.

The latest study to cause a stir came from from a team at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Los Angeles Times published a report on the paper, which concluded that the COVID-19 coronavirus mutated into a more transmissible (albeit, not necessarily more dangerous) form that is more prevalent in hot spots. The research team, led by Bette Kober, is well-regarded and many of colleagues consider the theory plausible, The Atlantic reports, but that doesn't mean it's likely.

Lisa Gralinksi at the University of North Carolina, one of the few scientists in the world who specializes in coronaviruses, said the conclusions from the paper "are overblown" because they haven't actually been tested. There could be a lot of reasons why the viruses with the mutation are more prevalent, but the simplest is that they just happened to be the ones that got out of China at a higher rate.

Throughout the pandemic, there's been a lot of speculation about mutations creating different strains of the coronavirus that could vary in transmissibility or even lethality, but The Atlantic notes that many mutations are silent and just alter the viruses' appearance, not their functionality. Indeed, several experts said they'd be surprised if the coronavirus had morphed into more than one strain already, since that family of viruses changes at a much slower rate than, say, influenza viruses.

Regardless, Nathan Graubaugh at Yale School of Medicine, who believes there's probably just one strain floating around, thinks focusing too much on mutations "creates a diversion from what we need to be focusing on," including testing vaccines and drugs. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

GOP Sen. Gardner 18 points behind Democrat Hickenlooper in Colorado Senate poll

1:30 p.m.
Sen. Cory Gardner.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Gardner's (R-Colo.) seat is growing increasingly rocky.

Gardner is up for re-election in the swing state of Colorado, likely facing Democratic former governor and ex-presidential candidate John Hickenlooper this fall. And in a hypothetical matchup of the two candidates, Hickenlooper has a major advantage, a poll from Democratic firms in Colorado released Wednesday shows.

Hickenlooper gets 54 percent of the vote to Gardner's 36 percent in a head-to-head contest, Colorado Politics reports via a Keating-Onsight-Melanson poll of likely voters. The Democratic firms' last poll from October showed Hickenlooper with an 11 point lead, getting 53 percent support to Gardner's 42 percent. The more recent poll shows Gardner with a 53 percent unfavorability rating among respondents, while 60 percent said they view Democratic Gov. Jared Polis favorably.

The poll also gives former Vice President Joe Biden a solid lead over President Trump in the presidential election, with 55 percent support to Trump's 35 percent. Hillary Clinton won Colorado in 2016.

Keating Research surveyed 600 likely Colorado voters online from May 1-3, with a 4 percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

The world's first major sports league is set to return this month

11:44 a.m.
Borussia Dortmund stadium.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The sports world is about to turn its attention to Germany, after Berlin and federal states granted the German Football League (also known as the DFL, or Bundesliga) permission to finish up its 2020 season. Games, which will be played without fans, could return as soon as May 15 or May 22, and the hope is to cap the season by the end of June.

Germany has a high coronavirus case load, but has instituted widespread testing and kept its death toll relatively low, considering it's Western Europe's most populous country. So it doesn't come as a shock that it's one of the first places to get sports up and running again. The DFL understands its decision comes with "great responsibility," the league's chief executive Christian Seifert said.

The league conducted a blanket test of 1,724 people associated with the 36 clubs in the top two divisions, and 10 tested positive for the virus, prompting concern over whether the plan to finish the season is wise. But the results don't seem to have changed decision-maker's minds. Results from a second round of mass testing have yet to be released, ESPN notes.

With all due respect to the Korea Baseball Organization — which began its season Tuesday and is home to good, exciting baseball — the Bundesliga is the first truly major sports league on a global scale to test the waters, so its efforts will be watched closely around the world. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Listen to Ruth Bader Ginsburg conduct Supreme Court questioning from her hospital room

11:27 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has rebounded once again.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice was hospitalized Tuesday night with an inflamed gallbladder, just hours after she had participated in the court's livestreamed oral arguments. But by the next morning, she was on the phone again, questioning attorneys in a case regarding birth control coverage and the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court livestreamed its oral arguments for the first time starting Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps even the most longstanding American institutions shut down. On Wednesday, it tackled a case regarding whether employers could use religious or moral justification to refuse to provide contraceptives to employees in their health care plans. Listen to Ginsburg below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump says coronavirus task force will actually 'continue on indefinitely'

11:24 a.m.
Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

The state of the White House's coronavirus task force just became much more confusing.

After The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the White House was looking to "wind down" the coronavirus task force, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that this was under consideration potentially for around Memorial Day, sparking criticism that the move was premature.

But President Trump seemed to walk this back on Wednesday morning. After praising the "fantastic job" the task force has done, Trump tweeted that "because of this success, the task force will continue on indefinitely," though with a "focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN," as well as vaccines and therapeutics.

Trump also said "we may add or subtract people" from the task force going forward. When asked on Tuesday why now would be the right time to wind down the task force, Trump simply said "because we can't keep our country closed for the next five years."

An official told Axios that the task force will "continue providing input, though the group will not be meeting in person as regularly as the focus changes toward vaccines, therapeutics, testing, and ultimately reopening the economy." The official also insisted this "does NOT mean doctors are being removed from the equation."

Reports that the coronavirus task force would be winding down appeared to come as a surprise even to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told CBS News on Tuesday, "That's not true. I've been in every task force meeting, and that's not what they are doing." Politico also previously reported that "health officials and other aides inside the White House were not happy about the plans to dissolve the coronavirus task force." Brendan Morrow

